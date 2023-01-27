Where To Buy the Best Lingerie for Her This Valentine’s Day

Giving your lady lingerie on Valentine’s Day is the ultimate twofer present: It’s a gift for her and you. Clearly, you’ll get a lot more out of it than a dozen roses. And Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to buy her something special to wear in the bedroom. Unfortunately, a lot of guys don’t know where to buy lingerie online, and there’s a lot of tacky lingerie for sale on the internet.

Before you start shopping, try to do some innocent snooping and rifle through her underwear drawers so you can nail down her size. Once you have that taken care of, consider her style. Is she a chemise girl? Lacy lady? Into bodysuits? Boy shorts? Whether her style is sexy, sporty or girl next door, there’s an option out there for every taste and budget. The trick is knowing where to buy lingerie for Valentine’s Day. That’s why we took the guesswork out of your search by zeroing in on specific styles, stores and brands. Scroll through for the one that fits your V-day date best.

1. Revolve

BEST OVERALL

When she’s all about racking up all those likes on Instagram — and you’re into likes in the bedroom — Revolve has the answer. It’s easy to see why Influencers are known for flocking to the site, as it has hundreds of lingerie brands and is all about trendspotting. They’ve got a few pieces worth highlighting — including the Whisper Sweet Nothings Coucou Bodysuit, Karolina Basque getup, and Cassandra Slip — all of which we’ve included below. Any one of these sultry staples will be in rotation long after Valentine’s Day is over.

2. Fenty

MOST INCLUSIVE PICK

Fenty has one of the widest ranges of styles out there and is trendy while still feeling accessible to all kinds of women. This brand prioritizes inclusivity and makes women of all shapes, sizes, and colors feel amazing about their bodies. Fenty X Savage is an amazing pick for any fashion lover and an opportunity to play with cheekier looks and a non-traditional take on femininity, as well as BDSM-inspired picks. Most of their pieces are sold individually instead of as set, letting you creatively mix or match. While prices range, they’re generally very affordable and a unique pick for a queen who likes to stand out from the crowd.

3. Bloomingdales

BEST FOR OLD HOLLYWOOD VIBES

Always exuding timeless glamour, high-end purveyor Bloomingdales knows how to toe the line between classic pieces and trends, even in their lingerie department. If thong-style underwear isn’t quite right for her, Bloomingdales has thousands of pieces to choose from. From lacy bras to full sets of designer lingerie, we’re confident you can find the perfect piece for your sweetheart. We’ve picked a couple of our favorite pieces here to jumpstart your browsing.

4. Agent Provocateur

BEST FOR VIXENS

This lingerie brand just oozes sex appeal, so the woman who knows how to work her angles will snatch it up. Agent Provocateur is also one of the best places to buy lingerie online. For anyone wondering where to buy lingerie online, Agent Provocateur should be your first stop. Amp up the drama after dark with their Damon Waspie corset adorned with gold hardware and boning with a bondage touch. If she’s bold enough, she can wear it over clothing outside the boudoir. This corset is just one of the thousands of seductive pieces available on the brand’s website. This high-end brand can get pricey, but the selection is hard to beat. For extra fun, search through their website with your partner and pick out the perfect lingerie for her together.

5. Journelle

BEST SELECTION

NYC-based lingerie brand Journelle is a retailer with a wide array of delicate, sensual items that both feel and look incredible. Their website is elevated and luxurious but not intimidating and welcomes a variety of styles rather than catering to just one aesthetic. Journelle’s sets are for the woman that’s sexy but sophisticated, with all kinds of offerings from feminine tulle to supple lace. They’re constantly adding new collections and flawless products, like this chic red bra and this lacy little getup from Dita Von Teese.

6. Stockroom

BEST LEATHER & LATEX

Stock Room is a perfect choice if you’re looking for BDSM-inspired lingerie that’s high-quality and classy enough to be gifted. They also happen to sell some of the best BDSM sex toys for couples, allowing you to stock up on essentials for V-Day this year. If you and your lady are into premium latex, leather harnesses, and other kinds of fetishwear, you’ll find plenty at this unexpected destination.

7. Playboy

HONORABLE MENTION

Nothing screams retro like those little bunny ears, and today, Playboy has come out with a whole line of surprisingly chic lingerie that makes one of the hottest Valentine’s Day gifts in 2023. If you’re unsure where to buy lingerie online and don’t want to get her anything trash, don’t fret. There are tons of sexy looks for all styles, as well as an ultra-comfy Essentials collection for the no-frills girl or tomboy in your life. These two staples from the Icon and Lace collections will make her feel absolutely irresistible.

8. Saks Fifth Avenue

CLASSIEST PICK

The ultimate destination for “grown-up” lingerie, you can choose from all kinds of designer delicates, from La Perla to Versace. The bras can have a hefty price tag, but they all come from iconic and timeless brands focusing on craftsmanship built to last. Whether you’re looking for a floor-sweeping nightgown or a classic lingerie set, Saks is a great place to find looks that aren’t specifically catered to any age group or style. Instead, they have an expensive, classy feeling that remains seductive but isn’t tied to any specific era. Peruse full coverage options along with barely-there choices that are incredibly seductive. If you’re looking to splurge and treat the lady in your life, you can’t go wrong with Saks Fifth Ave.

9. Fleur Du Mals

MOST STYLISH

Fleur Du Mal is one of the most stylish options on our roundup of the best places to buy lingerie — they’re masters of creating tiny, beautiful silk things and even offer pre-wrapped gift sets with breathtaking bedroom essentials. Their materials and silhouettes are ultra-luxurious and sensual, with a serious nod toward French culture. Colors are less whimsical and more timeless, like blush pink, classic blacks, and romantic reds, although they do have less conventional offerings as well, like this ice cream print garter belt or a banana embroidered balconette bra. For a European style with a tailored fit and attention to detail regarding craftsmanship, consider Fleur du Mals.

10. For Love & Lemons

MOST PLAYFUL

Although it’s made to make a woman feel sexy in her own skin, lingerie doesn’t always have to be so serious. These are some more playfully erotic pieces by indie brand Love & Lemons, who recently created a line for Victoria’s Secret. Feminine pinks, angelic white lace, and printed options all stand out from the crowd and will have your girl feeling comfortable in her skin, showing off her assets with confidence. The look is fresh, modern, and foxy, with just the right amount of detail — all for a reasonable price point.

11. Dita Von Teese

MOST ELEGANT

Lingerie is an art, and no one knows that better than Dita Von Teese. Her brand is burlesque-inspired, with looks ranging from mild to wild. The looks have a little more old-world sophistication than the ultra-modern, bondage-inspired brands with their clean lines, and there’s something timeless about this brand’s offering, which has something for every kind of woman. While a lot of celebrity labels can be kind of kitschy, this vintage-inspired brand gets it right with its thoughtful design choices.

12. Torrid

BEST FOR LARGER BUSTS

Torrid has a wide selection of budget-friendly options for curvy and larger busted babes. Many sites cater to smaller body sizes, but Torrid does the opposite, offering looks that will support your lover and make her feel her hottest. Choose from spicy little numbers like this pinup girl inspired bra or these curve-hugging lace panties. Most designs don’t cost more than $50, but despite the low price point, these pieces are made to celebrate and show off your woman’s gorgeous curves.

13. Playful Promises

MOST VERSATILE

Playful Promises is one of the most popular retailer destinations for those looking at where to buy lingerie for the woman in their life. From crowd-pleasing pieces like this dominatrix-inspired PVC bra that’ll make her feel powerful to a one-of-a-kind mystical plunge bra with embroidery of moons, fortune tellers, and more, there’s something for everyone within these diverse offerings.

15. Bijoux Indiscrets

Harnesses are a great lingerie add-on or standalone gift for Valentine’s day. Bijoux Indiscrets has a ton of them under a page dubbed “Lingerie Accessories,” which also contains body chains. These two are a couple of their best-sellers, and many of them are even on sale right now. From bondage lovers to the BDSM curious, there’s definitely something that will tickle her fancy here.