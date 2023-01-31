Treat Yourself to Some New Balance Kicks for $30 off

I love New Balance. They have a reputation of being the “dad” sneaker, but they are so much more than that. Just look at the New Balance 574s. Perhaps the most ‘New Balance’ of New Balance shoes, yet they are incredibly versatile. They come in so many color combinations you can match them to just about any outfit you can possibly fathom. Foot Locker has precisely 27 different colors of this everyday sneaker ranging from subtle, natural colors like white and beige all the way to some funkier combinations like brown and ‘Night Sky,’ which is just a fancy way to say purple. You could feasibly have a different color shoe for nearly every day of February. You’d be on your own for just one day. Maybe just go ahead and double up on whatever is your favorite.

If you’re intrigued, you’d be happy to learn that right now Foot Locker is running a promotion—so you can grab yourself a pair for up to $30 off. How much they are off varies based on the color you decide on. My favorite, the classic but vibrant green and blue, are the full $30 off, bringing the price down to $60. FLX members will even get free shipping.

So whether you are a dad stationed outside at the grill with a flip phone clipped to your belt or if you’re a young professional who just moved to Brooklyn, New Balance has a style of sneaker that’s right for you. Go ahead and save up to $30 while you can.