Playboy Says It’s Time for the Boys to Feel Sexy With Its New Men’s Velour & Intimates Collection

Playboy has evolved a bit from what you remember. Starting off as a magazine and lifestyle brand, Playboy’s focus was on entertaining heterosexual men with provocative photography of women. The company has recentered itself with its new slogan “Pleasure for All.” How is it achieving that? By letting men be sex objects too, of course!

The leisure lifestyle company has just announced a new collection of velour and intimates designed for men. Both lines seem to be emphasizing quality and comfort as the velour collection of tracksuits, hoodies, jackets, shorts, and pants are made with a stunning and supper soft… well… velour.

Want to feel your sexiest self? The intimates collection is saying, “men can feel sexy too,” with its options of jockstraps, harnesses, thongs, and lace boxer briefs. Fellas, you’ve got good cheeks and it’s time to show them off in the bedroom. The Men’s Broken Hearts Jock Strap and Harness set is perfect to let out your inner rebel and pleasure seeker. It’s also made from premium microfiber and has a contour pouch that lifts and supports your own pouch.

In addition to the new collection of velour and intimates for men, Playboy has announced a new collaboration with Drake’s OVO. This is the lifestyle brand’s second collaboration with October’s Very Own with this lineup containing exclusive items such as varsity jackets, rugbys, hoodies, caps, and tees.

We’ve pulled out a few items from each collection below, but be sure to check out the full lineup from the Playboy x OVO collection, the men’s intimates collection, and the men’s velour collection.