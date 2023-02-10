Bird-Watching A Chill Hobby That’s Getting More Popular, Here’s How You Can Get Into It

There are a lot of potential hobbies for us to take up. Maybe you like the idea of learning how to master your own body and want to take up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, or maybe you’re more into going hiking. One hobby that’s picking up a lot more followers is more relaxed than both of those though, and it’s bird watching.

Bird-watching saw a surge of interest during the various lockdowns in the early days of COVID, but as Spring edges ever nearer, it’s seeing more interest yet again. It’s an intensely chill experience that requires very little experience, and it’ll likely get you outdoors and looking at some of the most beautiful creatures on our planet. So, here’s what you need to do to get into it, and why it’s worth considering.

Nature Is Beautiful

When it comes down to it, the only thing you really need for bird watching is a good pair of binoculars. We’ve linked to a pair by Celestron, which have incredible clarity and zoom, and they’re comfortable, waterproof, and good in fog too. They even come with a little case, which is always nice.

Then all you need is to go outside and start trying to look for birds. If you find that you’re the kind of person that likes to tick things off of lists though, then you might want to go a little further into this rabbit hole to get the most out of this hobby.

While you could certainly look into getting a bird book for your local area, it’s generally a lot easier to use a good app. The Audubon Bird Guide app is probably the best one out there. It’s free, which is our favorite price, and it has an incredible array of awesome features to make it easy to use, and incredibly accurate.

It turns bird-watching into something more akin to catching Pokemon as you check off lists and try and find rare species. Albeit without the whole battling thing, which is a nice little bonus for those who need to feel like they’re making progress in their hobbies.