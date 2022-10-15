Hispanic Heritage Month: 15 Children’s Books by Latinx Authors You Should Add to Your Home Library

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year in the United States, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. This celebration started as a week-long festivity in 1968, but in 1988 it expanded into a month-long observance. Some refer to this celebration as Latino Heritage Month, while others use more inclusive language, such as Latinx Heritage Month and Latine Heritage Month. Regardless of what you call it, it’s a time of year where people in the US who come from all over Latin America and Spanish-speaking countries celebrate their language, roots, traditions, culture, and food. A great way to join the celebration is by reading and supporting Latinx authors and illustrators. Plus, books offer an excellent opportunity to immerse your little in Latinx culture.

I’ve created a roundup of children’s books that will make a great addition to your home library to get you started, including options that are bilingual or available in English and Spanish and have been written or illustrated by Latinx authors. They are depict colorful and inspiring stories that both you and your children will love.

I carefully curated this list of books based on the ones that I have read to my kid. We love them, and I am sure you will, too.

Keep scrolling for some of the best children’s books by Latinx authors. Hispanic Heritage Month may be ending soon, but these books will help your family keep the celebration going.

1. Pepe and the Parade: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

A must-have during Hispanic Heritage Month, this colorful and vibrant book tells the story of Pepe, a Mexican-American kid excited to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Parade along with schoolmates of Latino descent. The book is written by Tracey C. Kyle, a Spanish Teacher in Virginia, and illustrated by Mirelle Ortega, a Mexican author, and illustrator.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Where Are You From? One of my favorite books to read is Where Are You From? It is written by author Yamile Sied Méndez, born in Argentina and raised by the mountains of Utah, and illustrated by Jaime Kim. The book shares the moving story of a little biracial girl who gets questioned about where she is from just because she doesn’t “look” like everyone else. But after a long conversation with her Abuelo (grandfather), she knows exactly where she is from. Where Are You From? is also in Spanish as ¿De Donde Eres?

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Just Ask: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You Just Ask is one of the most powerful, touching, and inspiring stories I have read to my kiddo. In this book, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and award-winning illustrator Rafael López share how our bodies work, what makes us unique and different, and how we can be kind to others. Most importantly, it teaches the power of asking. The Spanish version of this book is ¡Solo pregunta!: Sé Diferente, Sé Valiente, Sé Tú!

Courtesy of Amazon

4. VÁMONOS: San Salvador VÁMONOS: San Salvador is a bilingual board book written by Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein, founders of Lil’ Libros. The book highlights the major attractions and cultural monuments of the Capital of El Salvador. Make sure to check the entire VÁMONOS series, which includes series from across Latin America: Oaxaca, Antigua, Bogotá, San Juan, and more. Courtesy of Amazon

5. My Papi Has a Motorcycle My Papi Has a Motorcycle was published in 2019. In this story, award-winning author Isabel Quintero shares the story of Daisy and her Papi. They live in an ever-changing immigrant community where they enjoy a motorcycle ride throughout the neighborhood after a long day of hard work. They spot familiar faces and places and share beautiful memories. My Papi Has a Motorcycle is also available in Spanish. Courtesy of Amazon

My Papi Has a Motorcycle $12.89 $17.99 28% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Spanish Version: Mi Papi Tiene Una Moto $16.99 $17.99 6% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

6. Carmela Full of Wishes Carmela Full of Wishes is a beautiful and magical story written by the Newbery Medal-winning author Matt de la Peña. In this book, de la Peña tells the story of Carmela. She is finally old enough to run errands around the city with her big brother and together they explore the enchanting places of their neighborhood. Make sure to check out all of de la Peña’s work. The Spanish version of Carmella Full of Wishes is Los Deseos de Carmela.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Last Stop on Market Street And, of course, our list cannot be complete without including this bestseller and an award-winning book, Last Stop on Market Street or Última Parada de la Calle Market in Spanish. In this book, Matt de la Peña will take you on a bus ride full of joy, kindness, and surprises. You, as a parent, will enjoy this book, and your kid will as well. This book is a must-have in your child’s home library. Courtesy of Amazon

Last Stop on Market Street $11.65 $18.99 39% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Spanish Version: Última Parada de la Calle Market $20.09 $24.99 20% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

8. Book Fiesta!: Celebrate Children’s Day/Book Day; El día de los niños/El día de los libros Pat Mora is an award-winning author who has written many books for children, teens, and adults. Together with Rafael López, they have created a beautiful bilingual, colorful, and uplifting story. Book Fiesta is a celebration of children and books. It was inspired by el Día de Los Niños, an annual fiesta that celebrates all kids every April 30th in Mexico. Courtesy of Amazon Book Fiesta! $8.99 Buy Now on Amazon

9. Gracias / Thanks As mentioned before, Pat Mora has written many books and Gracias / Thanks is a bilingual classic published in 2009. It is a story of gratitude and appreciation seen from the eyes of a biracial kid. Courtesy of Amazon Gracias / Thanks $18.95 Buy Now on Amazon

10. Turning Pages In Turning Pages, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor tells her life story of becoming the first Latina to serve in the Supreme Court. She shares her experiences growing up in the Bronx, studying at Princeton, and how books have shaped her life to become the person she is now. Sotomayor’s story is an inspiration and a true testament that anything is possible. This book is also available in Spanish as Pasando Páginas. Courtesy of Amazon

Turning Pages $11.99 $17.99 33% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Spanish Version: Pasando Páginas $14.39 $17.99 20% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

11. Islandborn Islansborn was written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Junot Díaz and illustrated by Leo Espinosa. It tells the story of Lola, a little girl who attends a diverse school. One day all of the students get an assignment to draw where their families come from. Everyone is excited but Lola. She came to the United States when she was a baby and can’t remember the island she came from. But thanks to her friends’ and family’s stories, she is able to connect with her roots and draw a picture of the island. Islandborn is also available in Spanish as Lola. Courtesy of Amazon

Islandborn $15.83 Buy Now on Amazon

Spanish Version: Lola $14.49 $18.99 24% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

12. Dreamers Dreamers is a story of resilience, perseverance, dreams, and hope. In this book, Yuyi Morales tells the story of a migrant family who has arrived in a new country and has to find their way through a new place that is now home. Yuyi was born in Mexico and moved to the United States in 1994. She is an award-winning author and illustrator. Dreamers is also available in Spanish as Soñadores. Courtesy of Amazon

Dreamers $12.39 $18.99 35% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Spanish Version: Soñadores $9.99 Buy Now on Amazon

13. Talking with Mother Earth/Hablando con Madre Tierra Talking with Mother Earth is written by one of my favorite Salvadoran children’s authors Jorge Argueta. It is a compilation of beautiful and powerful bilingual poems that help Tetl, an indigenous child, connect with his roots and accept his Nahuatl heritage and appreciate mother earth. Courtesy of Amazon

Talking with Mother Earth/Hablando con Madre Tierra $10.21 $18.95 46% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

14. Marisol McDonald Doesn’t Match / Marisol McDonald no combina

Monica Brown, a Peruvian American author, writes the story of Marisol McDonald, a Peruvian American kid with brown skin and red hair. She is a creative and unique kid who enjoys eating PJ burritos, being a soccer player, and being a pirate and a princess simultaneously. Even though her choices don’t make sense to everyone else, she loves how she is. Make sure to also check out Marisol McDonald and the Clash Bash.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Skeletina and the In-Between World

Skeletina and the In-Between World is a new picture book perfect for kicking off the spooky season with your little one. In this book, Susie Jaramillo, an entrepreneur, storyteller, and founder of Encantos, introduces us to Skeletina, who lives in between worlds. She is fun, fearless, and loving. Skeletina is also available in Spanish.

Courtesy of Amazon

25 Books Every Science Fiction Fan Should Read