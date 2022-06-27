The Best Diaper Bags for Dads Who Want Hassle-Free Outings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Having a baby means toting around all of the newborn essentials. Diapers, wipes, baby toys, outfit changes, snacks, bottles, pacifiers … you name it, and it’s got to come with you. But just because you have to cart around a bunch of stuff doesn’t mean you can’t do it in style — or with something a little more masculine than many of the traditional offerings out there. Diaper bags for dads are finally becoming more commonplace and we say it’s about time. Whether you’re a guy who wants something a little more inconspicuous or a dude looking for a dad diaper bag designed with men in mind, there are plenty of options out there.

Before you dive into the world of dad diaper bags though there are a few things to keep in mind.

Storage and Compartments

When you’ve got a screaming kid on your hands, you want to access what you need — fast. That means keeping everything as organized as possible, even when you’re on the go. Look for a diaper bag with plenty of compartments and storage to do just that. Insulated compartments are a bonus when you’re lugging around food and bottles, and if you happen to find a bag with a spot for that coveted pacifier? Well, that’s a big old bonus. (Plus you can keep your keys there when they grow out of the pacifier stage.)

The Quality and Material

This cool diaper bag is going to go with you to a lot of places, which means you need it to last for years to come. Opt for durable two-way zippers and strong (but lightweight) material, preferably one that’s also waterproof or water-resistant. And when you’re looking at things like straps, try to find ones that adjust and come with extra padding to save that sweet dad bod of yours (read: your back and shoulders) at the end of a long day.

Is It Practical?

A stylish men’s diaper bag means nothing if it doesn’t fit your needs. Look for a bag that will be large enough to hold all of baby’s belongings and then some, and ensure there is a solid closure (otherwise stuff will spill out as soon as you reach for that tossed toy). It’s equally important to verify whether the bag in question fits underneath a stroller. If it doesn’t, see if it comes with clips so that you can attach it right to the handles. You’ll also want to see if the bag stands up on its own because when you’re holding a squirming baby in one arm and fumbling around with the other hand, a toppling bag is the last thing you need.

1. RUVALINO Multifunction Diaper Bag Backpack

BEST OVERALL

This highly-reviewed Amazon dad diaper bag has everything you need in a diaper bag for an extremely reasonable price. It’s got a large central compartment, two extra zipper compartments and 16 bonus pockets for all the organization you can imagine, not to mention insulated bottle pockets and even a padded laptop sleeve. We like how there are adjustable shoulder straps but also handbag functionality, which makes it easy to clip this diaper bag onto a stroller. It’s also designed to last thanks to the lightweight, durable and waterproof fabric, non-fraying stitching and reinforced seams on the shoulder straps and handle.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Waxwear Dad Bag

BEST SPLURGE

All the bells and whistles? You got it. This tactical diaper bag for dads from Kate Spade is stylish and functional thanks to its leather handles and multiple compartments. Plus it’s water-resistant with a waterproof lining, which is always a plus when your kid throws their sippy cup at you. The bag also comes with a ruler-patterned change mat, a pacifier pocket, thermal bottle compartments, stroller clips and a removable shoulder strap. Like we said, bells and whistles.

Courtesy of Kate Spade

3. Indi Diaper Backpack

BEST COMPACT

This backpack-inspired diaper bag from Dagne Dover is perfect for carrying everyday necessities like diapers and wipes, with just enough room for bottles or snacks. It clips easily to a stroller and comes with a mini changing pad, but it also fits small tablets and e-readers. That means when babe falls asleep at the park you can chill out on a bench and maybe even catch up on your reading … or gaming.

Courtesy of Dagne Dover

4. Tactical Diaper Bag Backpack

BEST TACTICAL

The folks at Tactical Baby Gear aren’t messing around — this pack is meant to last. It’s made from heavy-duty zippers and a 600D tactical polyester material that is waterproof and hard to destroy. There’s a “drop zone” changing pad, compartments for keys, bottles, blankets and more, and its backpack design is meant to be as lightweight and ergo friendly as possible for when you’re carrying around all the things. Don’t love the color? Grab it in black, instead.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Eddie Bauer Places & Spaces Bridgeport Diaper Bag Backpack

BEST BUDGET

Amazon users are all-in on this backpack-inspired diaper bag from Eddie Bower, which features 11 pockets, a top flap and lots of extra room for organizing. Add in an adjustable, padded shoulder strap, a padded back and shoulder loops, and it’s definitely a bargain for what you pay. Be warned the bag isn’t waterproof and it runs on the smaller side, but if you need a day pack for the babe that carries the basics, this is the ticket.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Go Envi Eco-Friendly Diaper Backpack

MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

Wipes and diapers aren’t great for the environment, but you may sleep better knowing your new dad diaper bag is eco-friendly. Skip Hop’s diaper backpack is made from recycled plastic bottles and it comes with a reusable food tower for snacks — yours or the toddler’s. There’s also a nifty compartment for a changing pad, and the entire backpack clips effortlessly onto the handles of most strollers.

Courtesy of Skip Hop

7. OiOi Distressed Leather Messenger Diaper Bag

BEST MESSENGER

This cool diaper bag for dads is made from genuine leather for a handsome and rugged look. It includes a cushioned changing mat and insulated bottle holder, plus the shoulder strap is adjustable for maximum comfort. Inside there are interior compartments to keep everything organized and it’s also padded so your laptop or tablet can also stay protected. We like how the bag features a buckle closure so your items won’t topple out when you bend down to pick up a tossed toy, and that the loops can clip onto strollers for an easy commute.

Courtesy of Buy Buy Baby

8. JuJuBe Be Right Back

BEST WASHABLE DIAPER BAG

If it’s a high-performance bag with a lifetime warranty you seek, JuJuBe has you covered. This machine-washable bag is ergonomically designed to save your back and shoulders thanks to the curved, padded shoulder straps and a strategically placed memory foam changing pad. We really dig how the dad diaper bag is silver ion-treated on the inside to resist bacteria, mold and mildew and that the exterior is stain resistant and wipes easily. There are also loads of compartments to keep things organized, including space for tablets or small laptops.

Courtesy of JuJube

9. Duo Weekender Diaper Bag

BEST TRAVEL

Whether you’re packing the kids up for a weekend at Grandma’s or braving a night in a hotel, this traveling diaper bag holds tons of extra diapers, wipes, changes of clothes and even a few snacks to tide the whole family over. There’s a handy sleeve at the back so you can hook this bag onto a rolling luggage set, not to mention insulated side pockets for bottles, a softer section at the front to protect phones and an adjustable, removable shoulder strap that’s big enough to wear cross-body, making it an ideal diaper bag for dads on the go.

Courtesy of Skip Hop

10. WAYB Ready to Roam Backpack

BEST FOR LONG COMMUTES

Another cool diaper bag for dads on the go, this bag has an integrated luggage sleeve, a lid-style opening and side zipper openings so you can always access needed items no matter where you are. The adjustable, padded shoulder straps offer maximum comfort even when you stuff this bag’s many (many) compartments to the brim, and the model is also made of wipeable, water-resistant fabric. Altogether it holds 25 liters of stuff and features a breathable, knit-mesh back to keep you physically cool, making this one of the best diaper bags for dads who have a long day ahead of them.

Courtesy of The Tot

11. Kibou Diaper Bag

BEST FOR ESSENTIALS

A fanny pack with the functionality of a diaper bag? You bet. This compact and adjustable diaper bag holds up to three diapers and features a built-in waterproof pocket that holds 20 wet wipes for up to two weeks. There is also a clever, detachable changing pad that unfolds from the back flap, a key/pacifier hook in the main pocket and slots for credit cards and cash in the front pocket. For such a small piece it holds a surprising amount, making it an easy and ideal bag for the farmer’s market, a quick playdate or a jaunt to the park.

Courtesy of Maisonette

12. JuJuBe BFF Convertible Unisex Diaper Bag Backpack

BEST CONVERTIBLE

Parents looking for a cool diaper bag that can convert to each of their needs are covered with this unisex diaper bag that can be used as a messenger bag or a backpack. It features all the beloved features of a JuJuBe bag (machine washable, tons of compartments, insulated pockets) but it also boasts something called a crumb opening at the bottom corner that is ideal for shaking out all of those extra crumbs from broken Goldfish crackers and Bear Paws. This bag also comes in a slew of colors to match any and all personalities.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Herschel Strand Sprout Shoulder Bag

BEST TRADITIONAL

If it’s a no-muss, no-fuss dad diaper bag you seek, Herschel always offers top-quality gear that covers all your basics. This shoulder bag is ideal for dads because of the heather grey color and black trim, but it’s great for carting around all of your baby’s things thanks to the wide central pocket and built-in compartments. The adjustable, clip-on shoulder strap also easily fits over a stroller handle and the bag comes with that coveted changing pad so you can keep your kid’s bum fresh no matter where you travel.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. UPPAbaby Changing Backpack

PRACTICAL PICK

UPPAbaby already makes a pretty nifty stroller, so loyalists out there may want to consider this practical bag based on that alone. We like that this diaper bag for dads has all the practical functions you want in a diaper bag but in a wipeable and stylish finish with leather accents. There are adjustable backpack straps and stroller attachment straps for hands-free carrying, not to mention a changing station that comes with multiple, easy-access compartments. There’s also an insulated bottle case for feeding time and a handy handle at the top, plus it comes in multiple color options to suit every kind of dad out there.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Tactical Sling Bag Pack

BEST SLING

Another tactical diaper bag with military-like function, this sling pack is an ideal diaper bag for dads on the go thanks to its varied compartments, durable design and adjustable, padded strap. It comes with a detachable waist strap for further comfort and is water-resistant, making it a solid choice. It’s not a diaper bag per se, but it will easily fit a few diapers, wipes and other essentials for an afternoon at the park or a friend’s house.

Courtesy of Amazon

