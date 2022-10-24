From Robots to Skateboards, These Are The Best Toys For 5-Year-Olds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are quickly approaching, which means it’s that magical time of year when grandparents, aunts, uncles and loved ones begin texting parents for gift ideas for kids. Sure, you can ask the already stressed-out parents (if you have young kids, you’re always stressed) or let SPY help you find the best toys for five-year-olds. Look out, Santa, the SPY elves have arrived.

So, what are the best learning toys for 5-year-olds? Whether you’re searching for educational toys with STEM properties or simply the latest and best toys for five-year-olds, it’s important to keep the individual child in mind. “When we are buying toys for our children, the one question that tends to overshadow them all is ‘Is this toy age appropriate for my child?’ We must remember that age is only a number and children do not always develop at a similar rate,” says SmarterKids Play & Learning Expert, Cindy Price.

“A toy that is for a certain age is not necessarily one that fits all children at that age. One must keep in mind the interests, background, and personality of the child!”

We rounded up the top 10 toys for 5-year-olds, plus a few more because as Price says, every five-year-old is different. But they all love toys. That part is universal.

1. Miko 3: AI-Powered Smart Robot for Kids

BEST ROBOT

The Miko 3 uses AI technology to learn about kids with every play session, helping to provide educational and entertainment content suited to your little one. Learning Spanish? Practicing multiplication? The Miko 3 will learn the best way to aid your child while providing fun videos and games to keep little ones engaged. SPY received a sample and we like that the Miko 3 is appropriate for a wide range of ages, making it a splurge-worthy present that will last kids for years.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Jooki Music Player for Kids

BEST MUSIC PLAYER

The Jooki is our top pick for a music player for kids because of its durable build that can handle rough and tough dance sessions and brightly colored tokens that kids will have fun collecting. Add a playlist to every token for hours of listening with the Jooki. SPY received a sample of the Jooki and we like that kids can manage the child-friendly controls on their own and pick their own music to listen to without the help of parents.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. STEM Robot Mouse Coding Activity

BEST INTRO TO CODING

Little ones can have fun with their first introduction to coding by making a maze for Colby, the robot mouse on a mission to find its cheese. The set includes everything kids will need for screen-free coding. We like that the activity set includes an endless possibility for paths and mazes for kids to make and remake again and again.

Courtesy of Smarter Kids

4. LEGO City Farmers Market Van

BEST FOR LEGO FANS

The new LEGO City Farmers Market Van empowers boys and girls to display their building skills while improving their dexterity and ability to read and follow instructions. The set includes 310 pieces, making it a fun challenge for LEGO enthusiasts and those new to the tiny blocks.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Skillmatics Card Game: Found It! Indoor Edition

BEST FOR INDOOR PLAY

Need a toy that will keep kids busy on long days indoors? Try the Skillmatics Card Game: Found It! Indoor Edition. Each card has brightly colored, kid-friendly graphics that help little ones play along even if they can’t read. The award-winning game encourages kids to look for commonly found objects in the home. The first one to collect seven cards/items wins!

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Ookkie Skateboard

BEST FOR OUTDOOR PLAY

The Ookkie skateboard can be used by kids ages 2 and up, but depending on the child and their balance abilities, waiting until they are a bit older may be more appropriate. SPY received a sample of the Ookkie and we like that it came with three modes to help little skateboarders progress while being easy on parents (no bending over while holding kids on a skateboard!).

Courtesy of Ookkie Skateboard

7. Slumberkins Hero Camp Play Kit

BEST FOR LEARNING EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE

We are longtime fans of Slumberkins at SPY, so we were excited to try out the new Slumberkins Hero Camp Play Kit. Like all Slumberkins stuffy and book combos, this kit helps kids learn how to process and positively communicate their feelings. The kit includes four weeks of activities, as well as a storybook and of course, a super soft stuffy kids will treasure.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. New 2022 Care Bears 14″ Plush 40th Anniversary Care-a-Lot Bear

BEST CLASSIC TOY

Speaking of super soft stuffies, it doesn’t get much softer or more timeless than a Care Bear. Gift your little one the 40th Anniversary Care-a-Lot Bear, which has a certificate of authenticity and a colorful fur coat that kids will love to snuggle with.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Bedtime Defenderz

BEST FOR NIGHTTIME NERVES

Fear of the dark can stay with kids for years and make nighttime a battle for parents. Five-year-olds are caught between feeling like a toddler and a big kid, which is why we like the new Bedtime Defenderz. It’s a soft stuffy that little kids will love to cuddle at night while also including a bedtime story and glow-in-the-dark buckle to help kids feel confident and secure when it’s time for lights out.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Skyrocket Mega Chomp Remote Control Shark Toy

BEST REMOTE CONTROL TOY

The new Skyrocket Mega Chomp Remote Control Shark Toy is the perfect toy for any five-year-old who wants to keep shark week going year-round. The 18” shark has large teeth that automatically chomp as he ‘swims,’ with kids guiding their shark through the water/over carpet using the 2.4 GHz remote control.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. SkyRocket Moji the Lovable Labradoodle

BEST FOR KIDS WHO WANT A PET

Does your little one want a dog but you don’t? Gift them Moji the Lovable Labradoodle. The pup does 10 tricks, responds to your child’s voice and touch, interacts with its toys, and comes with 20 nurturing cards that kids can use to provide extra care. The best part? No poop to scoop.

Courtesy of Target

12. Just Play Doorables Let’s Go Figures

BEST COLLECTABLE

For little kids who like to collect toys, the Just Play Doorables Let’s Go Figures are a budget-friendly toy that kids will enjoy. The super cute figurines arrive inside an airplane-themed box and the assortment is a mystery to the gift receiver. Great for playing with on their own or with friends, kids will enjoy collecting characters from Disney and Pixar.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. DC Comics Hawk Cruiser Patrol

BEST FOR DC FANS

Black Adam will likely be one of the biggest movies in 2022, so gift the young DC fan in your life the Hawk Cruiser Patrol. The set includes the impressive airplane and Black Adam and Hawkman action figures that can ride in the cruiser. This is a great toy on its own and we also like that the cruiser is compatible with other Black Adam action figures, including Cyclone, Atom Smasher and Dr. Fate.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Sink N’ Sand Game with Kinetic Sand

BEST HANDS-ON BOARDGAME

Kinetic sand is a great gift for kids ages 3 and up, so we were excited to see the Sink N’ Sand Game with Kinetic Sand. A board game for older kids, the Sink N’ Sand Game with Kinetic Sand encourages kids to use their hands and engage in sensory play while trying to keep their players from falling. Great for five-year-olds and anyone who grew up fearing quicksand, courtesy of The Neverending Story.

Courtesy of Target

15. Disney Encanto House of Charms Game

BEST FOR ENCANTO FANS

We may not talk about Bruno, but we do want to talk about the new Disney Encanto House of Charms Game. Perfect for kids who love the family Madrigal, the board game encourages kids to work together to keep the magic in the famous home. The brightly colored 3D board is engaging and will keep kids busy for up to 30 minutes per game.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion Giga Dinosaur Toy

BEST FOR DINOSAUR FANS

Whether your 5-year-old loves Jurassic park or is simply digging dinosaurs right now, the new Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion Giga Dinosaur Toy provides plenty of opportunity for play. Standing 16” tall, kids can press and twist the dino’s tail to see it thrash and light up. The dino stomps, roars, and comes with an Owen Grady character to help tame it.

Courtesy of Amazon

