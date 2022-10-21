The Best Toys For 7-Year-Olds Include Board Games, LEGO, STEM Toys and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is upon us, so in addition to helping kids count down the days until they open presents with their own advent calendar (adults, don’t forget your grown-up advent calendar), parents and loved ones need to figure out what to gift kids. Gift-giving can be difficult if you have a little one who is no longer a toddler but not quite a big kid. So, what are the best toys for 7-year-olds?

Whether searching for the best toys for 7-year-old-girls or the best toys for 7-year-old boys, the most important thing is the individual child. Do they like crafting bracelets or building LEGO sets? Racing cars or using dolls for role play? Are they hip to Harry Potter or more into Black Panther? Keeping the child’s surroundings in mind is also a good idea. Do they have a small sibling? Opt for a toy without anything that can easily be swallowed. Parents will thank you.

Finding the best toys for seven-year-olds can feel overwhelming, so we at SPY consulted toy experts to find the hottest new toys for 2022 that are fun, affordable, and provide more than a few minutes of entertainment. No one wants a toy that only packs five minutes of fun.

Check out our roundup of best toys for a 7-year-old and get ready to be the coolest parents/aunts/uncles/grandparents/family friend this holiday season.

1. Monster High Doll, Frankie Stein with Accessories and Pet

BEST MOVIE TIE IN

The release of the first Monster High film this fall brought with it more Monster High toys for fans to collect. New additions to the Monster High lineup, like Frankie Stein, will let kids enjoy role-playing with the dolls at home. Frankie Stein? Oh yeah, we see what you did there Mattel. Very clever.

2. Squishmallow New 10″ Jerome The Blue Triceratops

BEST STUFFY

Kids continue to go ga ga for Squishmallows, including the new prehistoric lineup released this year. A great comfort toy, Squishmallows don’t require batteries and double as pillows for long car rides, so they are a-okay in our parenting book.

3. Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Interstellar Drop Beyblade Stadium Battle Set

FOR AGES 8 AND UP

The Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Interstellar Drop Beyblade Stadium Battle Set is designed for kids slightly older than 7, but we included it because some younger kids may be ready for it. Kids can have fun launching their Beyblade into race battles with four-in-one tops.

4. JIGGY Junior Rainbow Mandala World Map by Farah Brightart

BEST PUZZLE

Want a battery-free, screen-free toy that will keep kids entertained? Go the classic route with one of the new JIGGY Junior puzzles. We like this design by Farah Brightart, which features bright and cheerful colors that create a Mandala version of a world map.

5. STEM Success Kit: Bubbleology

BEST STEM TOY

Help your child become a bubbologist with the STEM Success Kit in Bubbleology. With eight experiments in the kit, kids will learn to make bubbles into shapes. The Bubbleology kit can be enjoyed during solo play or with challenges for up to four players.

6. Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Shuri Fashion Doll

BEST BLACK PANTHER TOY

For kids awaiting the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, help them pass the time with the new Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Shuri Fashion Doll. The brilliant and powerful warrior Shuri arrives with her signature suit and beautiful dreadlock hairstyle. Kids will enjoy role-playing their favorite scenes with the posable doll, which has 11 points of articulation.

7. K’NEX Thrill Rides Amazin’ 8 Coaster

BEST FOR BUDDING BUILDERS

The K’NEX Thrill Rides Amazin’ 8 Coaster is another great STEM toy that helps kids develop their fine motor skills and problem-solving tactics. Plus, there’s a lesson in gravity. This hands-on set makes kids the engineers and the drivers of their own rollercoasters. Plus, no waiting in line!

8. Rubik’s Race

BEST TWO PLAYER GAME

Need a game that two kids can play at home or while traveling? Check out Rubik’s Race, a strategy sequence game that tests kids’ problem-solving skills. The first player to shift their pieces to match the center scrambler pattern wins, with the game featuring endless sequences that kids can play again and again.

9. LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory Building Toy Set

BEST LEGO SET

LEGO remains one of the top toys for kids thanks to its open play structure and consistent new releases that tap into what is hot in pop culture. The LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory Building Toy Set is suited for kids ages 7 and up and includes 496 pieces that help Marvel fans build their own version of Iron Man’s Armory.

10. Rainbow Loom MEGA Combo Set

BEST FOR CRAFTY KIDS

Friendship bracelets and keychains are still popular toys among kids, so gift your 7-year-old a set with enough pieces to create multiple crafts. The Rainbow Loom MEGA Combo Set comes with more than 4,000 latex-free rubber bands and all the tools kids will need, including instructions, to start their own Etsy store.

11. Wizarding World Harry Potter Amazon Exclusive Deluxe Diagon Alley & Hogwarts Express

BEST FOR HARRY POTTER FANS

Whether your child is just getting into the world of Potter or has already zoomed through the books, they’ll love playing with the Wizarding World Harry Potter Amazon Exclusive Deluxe Diagon Alley & Hogwarts Express. The set includes four playsets, five figures and 33 accessories to help create a world of magic and wizardry. Kids will enjoy the working lights and sound in the sets, where they can act out some of their favorite scenes with Harry, Hermione and Ron.

12. Hot Wheels Action Spiral Speed Crash

FOR KIDS WHO LIKE TO CRASH

The Hot Wheels Action Spiral Speed Crash is designed for kids ages 5 and up, but we think 7-year-olds will still enjoy the fast action of the speedway. Kids can race their Hot Wheels cars around the track, which includes three crash zones. There’s even a motorized booster included in the 29” tall track.

13. Funko Disney Happiest Day Game Magic Kingdom Park

BEST FOR DISNEY FANS

Another toy geared towards kids ages 5 and up that we think 7-year-olds will love is the new Funko Disney Happiest Day Game Magic Kingdom Park. The board game is fun for families who have been or are planning to visit the happiest place on earth, with kids moving their favorite Disney characters around the beautifully illustrated board.

