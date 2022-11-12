Headline: Why Is This $10 Cocomelon Bath Toy So Popular (And Impossible To Find?)

If you have a baby or toddler in your life, there’s a good chance you have been haunted b y heard of Cocomelon. The animated series is a never-ending playlist of earworms that infest the brains of small children and any sleep-deprived adults who are within earshot. The episodes blend together, the songs have positive messages but are inane, and kids love Cocomelon as much as their parents hate it. As with any popular kids’ series, there is no shortage of Cocomelon merch, including the now viral Spark Cocomelon 2-in-1 Spraying Bath Toy with LED Lights. Oh yes, JJ is on TikTok.

I have a 4-year-old and a 10-month-old and they both loooooove Cocomelon, so not only is it constantly on in my home, we have a collection of Cocomelon toys. There’s Cocomelon Check Up Case for fake boo boos, the Cocomelon Bus, and the Cocomelon Musical Bedtime JJ Doll, which I inadvertently dressed my son to match. Cocomelon has taken over my brain.

Allison Bowsher | SPY.com

Now Cocomelon has gone viral on TikTok with its latest toy and you know what – I’m not mad at it. It’s actually really cool and interactive. Do I suddenly love Cocolemon? We won’t go that far.

The Spark Cocomelon 2-in-1 Spraying Bath Toy with LED Lights can be used in the bathtub where it automatically activates when it senses water and releases a fun spray and flashes lights.

The toy can also be used on hard floors and can spin and move quickly. Plus, it plays 60 seconds of music from Cocomelon, which is great for kids (not so much for parents).

Something parents will love? It is less than $10. Someone turn up the “Bath Song,” I’m suddenly feeling very positive about Cocomelon.

The Spark Cocomelon 2-in-1 Spraying Bath Toy with LED Lights is a huge hit with kids and has been popping up all over TikTok. Happy kids in the bath? Check. Happy kids out of the bath? Check.

Of course, a versatile and affordable toy with Cocomelon branding is nearly impossible to find. It’s currently unavailable at Walmart. We were able to find it on some second-party shopping sites like eBay, but the price shot up to almost $50.

In the meantime, here are some other bath toys that can keep kids entertained during their nightly scrub-a-dub-dub session.

CoComelon Bath Squirter Toys

Kids can splish and splash with JJ in his shark costume, JJ in his fisherman outfit, and some friendly baby shark characters.

Courtesy of Amazon

Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Battery-Powered Sing and Swim Bath Toy by ZURU

Speaking of Baby Shark and kids’ shows that are packed with earworms, there’s the Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Battery-Powered Sing and Swim Bath Toy by ZURU. The water-activated toy will sing “Baby Shark” as soon as it hits the tub. Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo.

Courtesy of Amazon

Skip Hop Baby Bath Toy, Zoo Pull & Go Submarine

There are no flashing lights or spraying water, but the Skip Hop Baby Bath Toy, Zoo Pull & Go Submarine does cruise around the tub, and toddlers will be able to pull the string on the submarine themselves.

Courtesy of Amazon

Whale Light Up Bath Toy by Gigilli

The Whale Light Up Bath Toy by Gigilli will automatically begin spraying water and changing colors when it is placed in the water, giving little ones a fun toy to interact with during tub time.

Courtesy of Amazon

Nuby Floating Purple Octopus

With the same bright colors as a Cocomelon toy, the Nuby Floating Purple Octopus keeps little ones engaged during bath time with its soft exterior and three rings for interactive play.