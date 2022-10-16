The Best Ride-On Suitcases For Kids Will Make Your Next Family Vacation a Total Blast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a new luggage trend that we’re low-key obsessed with — ride-on suitcases for kids. The best ride-on suitcases are just plain adorable, and they can make flying with kids just a little more bearable for everyone in the family.

Traveling through the airport can be overwhelming, especially for kids. Even with the best travel plans in place, packing, extensive walking, and racing to make your flight puts so much stress on everyone, particularly parents of little ones with less patience and shorter legs.

Once your child is past the stroller stage, traveling and staying within time constraints around a large area such as an airport can prove to be quite difficult. This is where having the best ride-on suitcase can help.

Ride-on suitcases not only give you a designated place for your kid’s travel needs but also double as an entertaining pull-along rider or ride-on scooter that helps you keep your kids and their belongings in tow. For youngsters, a suitcase that you can ride instantly feels fun, making it like a toy and a piece of luggage rolled into one. Many come in fun designs that also help your child get excited about their trip. In addition, to the best games and toys for trips, ride-on luggage will help keep your little one completely occupied and happy during your next vacay.

Below we’ve gathered some of the best ride-on suitcases for kids. From pull-along options to ride-on scooters, they’re sure to keep your child happy, entertained, and moving in the right direction throughout any trip.

1. Trunki Kid’s Ride-On Suitcase Bundle

The Trunki Ride-On Suitcase is the ideal travel companion for kids. This bundle comes with a Trunki ride-on kid’s suitcase, a matching saddle bag, and a drink bottle holder. Designed with lightweight yet durable hard shell plastic, it’s sturdy enough for the roughest of kids and can hold up to 110 pounds. There’s a shoulder strap for easy towing, a sculpted saddle for comfortable seating, fun hidden compartments, and front grips for stable riding. Choose your favorite from a variety of color options.

2. Kiddietotes 3-D Hardside Scooter Ride-On Suitcase

The Kiddietotes 3-D Hardside Scooter Ride-On Suitcase takes luggage on wheels to a new level. Lightweight and easy to use, this luggage scooter is a great option for traveling toddlers and young children. It features light-up LED wheels, telescoping handle with tilt steering, and a slip-proof standing deck for safety. After scooting, it easily converts to a conventional roller travel bag that fits neatly into an airplane cabin’s overhead compartment. Choose from the car below or select a superhero robot or yeti monster design.

Surprisingly, there aren’t many Disney ride-on suitcases for sale, but this design is close enough to Lightning McQueen from Cars that most kids won’t be able to tell the difference.

3. Shaun the Sheep Original Kids Ride-On Suitcase

How adorable is this ride-on suitcase in the licensed design of Shaun the Sheep? This amazing design functions as a suitcase, stroller, and entertainment device all in one. It’s made of durable materials and has a convenient carrying strap, a spacious interior, and can hold up to 110 pounds of ride-on weight when in use. This bundle comes with ride-on luggage and a matching backpack, both of which also fit well in the overhead compartment of an airplane. Choose from pink, light blue, or red.

4. Lil Flyer by Younglingz Ride-On Suitcase

This heavy-duty ride-on suitcase can hold children up to 50 pounds and comes with 360-degree spinner wheels for easy maneuverability. The design features foldable handlebars, foot pedals, and a padded seat cushion with an adjustable safety belt. The interior offers a spacious compartment for little ones to pack their clothing, toys, and anything else needed to keep them happy throughout their travels.

These fun ride-on suitcases for kids come with the motorcycle design pictured below, but at the Amazon link you can also pick a unicorn style and other fun designs.

5. Children’s Ride-On Trolley Luggage

This candy-colored option is great for children ages 6-12 years old. It comes equipped with a telescopic handle, belt, and armrests on both sides. Made of durable materials, this luggage piece is waterproof and wear-resistant. There’s also a considerable amount of storage with mesh compartments to store clothes, toys, and other items. There are also double-row rotating wheels that make it easy to drag wherever you go. Choose from an array of brilliant colors, including blue, fuchsia, and lavender.

6. Vrum Ride-On Toy Storage Case

Designed in the fashion of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the VRÜM ride-on toy storage case makes it simple to take your clothing and toys with you on the go. There’s a strap that can be used for carrying or pulling and a spacious seating area for comfort. This model is compact and easy to travel with, fitting into the overhead compartment or under the seat of an aircraft.

