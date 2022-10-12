Check Out Target’s List of the Top Toys of 2022 and Keep Your Kids Busy For Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays will be here before we know it and as parents everywhere know, grabbing those hot ticket LEGO sets and board games sooner rather than later is always a good idea. Luckily, merchants are already starting to stock up for the holidays and unveiling their top toy picks to help struggling and time-starved parents.

That’s where Target’s Top Toys of 2022 list is a lifesaver. The retailer’s annual compilation of hit toys is a great place to grab ideas, start lists or even pick up an item or two to stash for birthdays or the rapidly approaching holidays. We’ve looked at this year’s list, which contains more than 60 items, and whittled it down to a few key gifts for a wide range of ages. Whether you’re looking for learning toys for young children or cooler gift options for the pre-teens on your list, there’s something for everyone.

Prime Day, The Sequel %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

From the latest Hot Wheels, to new takes on classic games, to something to stash all of your kids’ collectibles, read on for our favorite Target Top Toys of the year.

1. Yahtzee Frenzy Dice & Card Game

BEST FOR FAMILY GAMES NIGHT

It’s the game you know and love from when you were a kid, only with a few extra bells and whistles to make it even faster. This iteration of Yahtzee involves cards and dice, as players try to score the most points in the fastest amount of time. There are also fun twists like power-ups, steals and head-starts on rolling, which makes this exciting and fun for the whole family to play together during your next games night.

Courtesy of Target

2. Gabby’s Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse Playset

BEST DOLLHOUSE

If you went on the hunt for anything from Gabby’s Dollhouse last holiday season, then you know just how hard it was to source toys from this Netflix series. This year, it’s time to get tiny and grab your kids the playhouse they really want before they’re all snatched up. This playset features all the rooms and details your family knows and loves from the show, plus two figures, accessories, furniture pieces and music to inspire imaginative play.

Courtesy of Target

3. 5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands S1 Playset

BEST FOR COLLECTORS

If you have a collector on your hands who can’t get enough Mini Brands (read: most kids), why not gift them somewhere cool to store those collections? This Disney Store keeps tiny Mini Brands toys from getting stuck in your toes all while helping your kids see which items they still need to collect. It’s a brilliant way to stash all those tiny toys, with the bonus of sparking imaginative play.

Courtesy of Target

5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands S1 Playset $29.99 Buy Now

4. Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy

FOR DANCING BABES

Whether you’ve got a little one who likes to bop along to the beat or a kiddo who is just getting her footing in this world, this interactive musical toy is a great learning tool. It comes with learning levels to help instill basics like numbers, colors and counting, plus it has a record and playback function for extra fun. We love that it comes with more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, so it will take a while for you to memorize the content, too!

Courtesy of Target

5. Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Rescue Submarine Playset

BEST FOR SHARK LOVERS

Most kids are obsessed with sharks, which makes this comprehensive playset the perfect addition to any toy room. We have kids who have tested this set out and they’ve played for hours and hours with the sharks and submarine, not to mention the included accessories. There are lights and sounds to help with imaginative play, plus most of the sharks can double as a quick bath toy when needed.

Courtesy of Target

6. Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center Play Tent

BEST PLAY TENT

We’re fans of most Melissa & Doug toys to begin with, but this tent takes tent-play to a whole new level thanks to the fair theme. In addition to a colorful play space where younger kids will want to hang out, this tent set comes with a pie toss game, a beanbag toss and a fishing-for-numbers set, among other cool details. Everything is designed to foster pretend play and refine gross motor skills, not to mention storytelling and creativity.

Courtesy of Target

7. Kinetic Sand Swirl N’ Surprise 2lb Playset

FOR CREATIVE KIDS

Most parents don’t love having sand in the house, but the good thing about kinetic sand is it’s less messy than the real stuff — especially if you stick a plastic tablecloth underneath the play area for a quick cleanup. We also love this kit, which comes with two pounds of sand and molds and tools to help create all kinds of sand displays. The sand swirler adds a whole new layer of creative play to the table, which is only bound to further inspire those budding artists of yours.

Courtesy of Target

8. Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set

BEST FOR MOTORHEADS

Hot Wheels, but make it Mario Kart. What kid (and nostalgic parent) wouldn’t want to build up this iconic Mario Kart Rainbow Road course? The track comes with different layouts, lights and pop-up block features to keep the fun fresh each time you bust it out. Before you know it, you’ll be having races and making fun bets, extending the fun to the whole family.

Courtesy of Target

9. Jetson Mojo Light Up Hoverboard

BEST FOR SPORTY KIDS

What kid wouldn’t love opening a light-up hoverboard of their own? This model has an impressive seven-mile range on a single battery charge and features all-terrain tires designed for a smooth ride no matter where you live. The board can reach up to 10 mph and comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, which makes it fun to learn on. It comes in four colors, so you can grab one to suit any kid’s tastes.

Courtesy of Target

10. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Toy Truck Playset

BEST PLAY-DOH

Want the fun of an ice cream truck with all the artsy add-ons that Play-Doh provides? This mega Creations pack certainly delivers the full experience. It comes with a three-foot, interactive ice cream cart that stores Play-Doh tubs and “frozen” concoctions alike, plus it’s got everything your family needs to start creating already. We’re talking 27 tools like stampers, molds and cones, plus a rainbow of 12 colors to whip up any “flavor” you want.

Courtesy of Target

11. LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy Building Kit

BEST LEGO

This buildable space academy playset is all about fostering imaginative space play, but it’s also designed to help youngins’ learn more about space itself. The kit is packed with scientifically accurate elements and features authentic Space Shuttle details, making it a fun and rewarding set for those aged eight and older.

Courtesy of Target

LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy Building Kit $69.99 Buy Now

12. PAW Patrol Cat Pack Playset

PAW PATROL ALTERNATIVE

If your kids are Paw Patrol fans, chances are they already have most — if not all — of the pups. But what about the cats? Don’t they need love too? After all, it’s not their fault their owner is a plotting mayor. This fun playset offers alternative, feline fun for your kids with an interactive lookout tower and collectible toys. Plus, it’s a set they can use to incorporate all of their preexisting Paw Patrol characters, giving them even more playtime options.

Courtesy of Target

Create the Ultimate Secret Hangout With These Next-Level Fort-Building Kits