The Best Job Search Engines for Employers To Use for Recruiting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The Great Resignation is real, and folks across industries are venturing out in search of the new. This has created a vast pool of people looking for their next great opportunity, which very well might be at your company.

Trying to find a perfect candidate for your open headcount can be daunting, but thankfully there are job search engines, where you can find your next top job prospect with just a few clicks.

The best job search engines are built to help you narrow your candidate search by industry, job type, salary and other important search criteria. They’re also sites that started or predominantly serve applicants and job seekers, so they know how to attract talent and bring the right people to you and your team. Whether you’re looking for someone entry-level or a more senior executive with years of experience, job search engines can help you source candidates that meet the criteria you’re looking for and connect you with them in an efficient manner. No longer will you rely on overwhelmed recruiting teams to find you people for a job you need done, job search engines can help you connect with the right candidates, and vice versa.

Job search engines take the power of the internet and apply it to sourcing candidates to make your job easier, so we decided to gather the best ones available and create a guide. They all have the same mission, but some vary in terms of the features they offer and whether they’re more useful for candidates or employers. This way, you can spend less time deciding which one to use, and more time finding your next great hire.

Here are the best job search engines of 2022.

1. ZipRecruiter

SPONSORED

When it comes to job search engines for employers, ZipRecruiter is one of the best. Based on G2 satisfaction ratings from December 31, 2020, ZipRecruiter was rated the #1 hiring site in the U.S. What’s more, according to the site itself, 80% of employers that post a job on ZipRecruiter’s marketplace find a quality candidate within the first 24 hours. They’ve got customized templates that make it easy to write an intriguing, accurate job description and after a few clicks, they send your job out to 100+ job sites in search of a match.

ZipRecruiter has AI-driven smart matching technology that scans thousands of resumes to help you find a candidate with the right experience, skills and education for the job you’re aiming to fill. They also have an “Invite to Apply” feature, where you can automatically send a pre-written personalized message to your favorite candidates.

Right now, employers can sign up for a four-day free trial to test out their service. You can also scope out their easy-to-use dashboard that includes tools to help you sort through, review and organize candidates, all of which can help to streamline the entire hiring process.

SPY’s Site Director Tim Werth has used ZipRecruiter as both a hiring manager and a job seeker, and he says that it’s been his go-to option for fast results. “I’ve worked with a few different popular job search engines when trying to find candidates, and ZipRecruiter is the best I’ve tried. The fact that you can publish to multiple job sites is a huge advantage, and the dashboard is great for recruiting in general.”

Courtesy of ZipRecruiter

2. Indeed

RUNNER UP

Indeed is another great job search engine that allows employers to post a job for free and find potential candidates with just a few clicks. Their “Indeed for Employers” branch site is perfect for small, medium and large companies looking to fill roles. The site also has resources like practical tips for hiring and the ability to sponsor a job in search results as well.

Indeed has over 75.4 million monthly users as of July 2021, and, according to the site itself, its unique set of job screener questions is 35% more likely to result in a hire. You can message potential candidates as well as set up live, virtual interviews for free.

Courtesy of Indeed

3. Glassdoor

BEST MARKETING TOOLS

Glassdoor for employers is another job search engine primed for helping you find the right candidate, as it’s a go-to destination for job seekers researching companies, salaries and job prospects in their area. The majority of users on their site are job seekers looking for a new job, and 3/4 of users they’ve polled are more likely to apply for an open job if the employer in question is active on Glassdoor. Employers can monitor their company’s ranking, check out reviews of interviews and find top talent looking for them. Glassdoor also offers branding opportunities so employers can market themselves to job seekers and improve their employee and interviewee experience.

Courtesy of Glassdoor

4. Monster

BEST FOR HIRING TEAMS

Monster is another job search engine for job seekers that has a section for employers, designed to make hiring easier. They’ve got tools for in-depth, data-driven resume gathering as well as aggregator tools for match potential, so you can tell almost immediately if someone is or isn’t right for your position. They also have employer branding tools so you can communicate what makes your company’s culture special, whether it’s special perks, a pet-friendly work environment or a flexible PTO calendar. They specialize in finding the right fit, and you can start using their tool for free!

Monster offers a four-day free trial and then membership packages based on the size of your team and your hiring needs. Packages start at $299/month, after the free trial. This membership package is more expensive than other options on this list, so we recommend this job search engine to employers looking to hire multiple people or whole teams.

Courtesy of Monster

5. LinkedIn

BEST TOOLS AND RESOURCES

LinkedIn is a lot of things, it’s a social media platform, a resume building site and a job search engine for employers with plenty of resources for finding and hiring candidates. LinkedIn Talent Solutions is their section specifically designed for employers looking to post a job. They’ve got tools for screening and narrowing down the right candidates for interviewing from their expansive network of 770 million professionals. They use insights from your job post and member profiles to go beyond just resumes and find you the most qualified people possible.

They also give you the option to review and rate your matches so you can reach out and coordinate interviews. What’s more, LinkedIn takes your reviews and recommends more people based on your preferences. They offer a pay-per-click pricing model for posting jobs, and allow you to set daily and monthly budgets so you don’t go over your preferred spend.

Courtesy of LinkedIn

6. AngelList Talent

BEST FOR STARTUPS

If you’re a startup looking for talent, AngelList is one of the best sites for employers looking for remote and local talent. They’ve got a network of 8 million startup-primed candidates from around the world, and filter based on unique details and attributes that other sites overlook. They’ve worked with some of the world’s most successful startups from Peloton to Doordash, and pride themselves on gathering candidates specifically interested in working for startups.

You can search and filter by criteria like time zones, remote preferences, job search status and engineering assessments, and you can get started for free in 10 minutes or less. They offer one of the most comprehensive free starter packages with the ability to post unlimited jobs and unlimited candidate messaging. They also have a pro account option that comes with more advanced search filters, pitch templates and other tools.

Courtesy of AngelList

This post was created as part of a sponsored collaboration with ZipRecruiter. The article was written by SPY.com editors based on independent research and our experience using job search engines, both as employers and job seekers.