The Motley Fool’s Market-Beating Stock Tool Is $79 for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

This article about Stock Advisor, a stock recommendation tool from The Motley Fool, was originally published in January 2022. We have since updated this post with updated information about the subscription price.

The investment landscape looks a lot different in 2022 than it did for our parents and grandparents. Savings accounts offer practically 0% returns, and many millennials can afford to hire a financial advisor the same way they can afford to buy a yacht.

It’s no wonder so many young people are exploring novel investment vehicles such as cryptocurrency and NFTs. The volatility and learning curve with these novel investment vehicles are no joke, and right now the cryptocurrency marketplace is crashing hard. According to one Goldman Sachs estimate, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have lost $1 trillion in market capitalization so far in 2022. (And don’t even get us started on NFTs.) That’s a lot of risk for money you can’t really afford to lose. For anyone looking for a safer way to invest their hard-earned money, The Motley Fool has a new offer that we’re really excited to share with SPY readers.

Stock Advisor is a stock recommendation service by The Motley Fool, and the service’s stock picks have averaged returns of 558%* over the past two decades. Right now the annual membership is 55% off for new members. SPY readers can now sign up for Stock Advisor for just $79/year, or $1.52/week. On top of that, Stock Advisor also offers a risk-free 30-day trial, so if you decide you don’t like it, you can cancel within 30 days and get your entire membership fee refunded.

Here are a few highlights from Stock Advisor’s decades of successful stock picking:

On September 6, 2002, they recommended Amazon, which is up 15,892%**

On November 16, 2012, they recommended Tesla, which is up 15,245.5%**

On December 17, 2004 they recommended Netflix, which is up 7,495%**

Stock Advisor has proven to be a huge hit with SPY readers. When we first wrote about Stock Advisor, we said that the results speak for themselves, and the graph below really does say it all.

If you had invested $10,000 with Stock Advisor back in 2002 — the year they recommended buying Marvel and Amazon stock — you’d now have more than $300,000 in your investment account.

Courtesy of The Motley Fool

What’s included in a Stock Advisor membership? For just $1.52/week, you’ll unlock access to a library of financial investment tips and ongoing stock recommendations for your portfolio, including 10 starter stocks as well as new stock recommendations every month.

Below, we’ll break down everything new members need to know before signing up. You can also head to The Motley Fool and start your 30-day trial now — just be sure to sign up before this discount ends at the end of the month.

Why Trust Stock Advisor With Your Money?

We’ve raved about the almost shockingly reliable Stock Advisor tool before. This tool has more than tripled the stock market’s return for more than a decade. Stock Advisor’s stock picks have averaged returns of 558% since the inception of the service, and are currently averaging 359%* returns despite the current market climate.

Not only has Stock Advisor beaten the market for 19 years straight, but The Motley Fool’s team of investment experts shows no signs of slowing down. They’ve 4X’d the S&P 500 year after year, which is why they’re trusted by more than 1 million investors to date.

The problem with investing today? If you don’t have the market savvy, it’s hard not to be lured in by new, shiny investment opportunities that promise the world but can turn on a dime and return nothing. Cryptocurrency and NFTs might sound promising, but we believe there are smarter places to put your money, including long-term investment. Unfortunately, many people can’t afford to hire their own financial advisors, which is why they go seeking alternative investment opportunities in the first place.

For everyone who wants to invest but can’t afford to waste money on an overpaid financial advisor, Stock Advisor offers an extremely affordable annual membership plan. They also let you cancel your membership in the first 30 days. If you aren’t happy with the recommendations, you can cancel your membership in the first 30 days and receive the entire membership fee back.

Courtesy of Stock Advisor

Right now, you can receive their expert advice and guidance for just $79.00 for the entire year, or $1.52 per week. A small price to pay for direction on where to put your hard-earned money, don’t you think?

Keep reading to learn more about all you get as a Stock Advisor subscriber.

Remember: New subscribers can save $110 on a Motley Fool membership through the end of June 2022. This deal is ending soon, so if you’ve been on the fence, you’re running out of time to claim this 55% discount.

The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor Tool: What You Get

Instead of spending thousands every year on a financial advisor, you receive expert advice from The Motley Fool’s team of experts for under $2.00 per week. They describe themselves as the “greatest bargain in the financial world” and we can’t help but agree. Many young investors and millennials can’t afford private-investment advice, making this the next best thing.

The Stock Advisor tool provides stock recommendations based on advice from a team of experts that look for winners everywhere, rather than focusing on one area of the market.

Courtesy of Motley Fool

For about $1.52 per week, you’ll receive:

One monthly newsletter with two stock recommendations, complete with accompanying articles about upsides for that pick

Monthly updates from The Motley Fool team on ten stocks they believe are “Best Buys Now”

An annual set of 10 “Starter Stocks” for beginners looking to hit the ground running

Supplemental articles on major company changes, sell recommendations, bonus reports and access to Stock Advisor Live sessions

For $79.00 per year, investors receive guidance on the most advantageous places to put your money in 2022, and know which investments are the most reliable long-term. Instead of obsessively checking your portfolio or needing to make daily adjustments based on the latest tech billionaire tweet or Reddit crusade, you’ll get expert-backed tips you can rely on month after month.

Skip the short-term, often short-lived gains and focus on long-term, worthwhile investments with Stock Advisor, and the Motley Fool team. This discount only lasts through the end of the month, so if you’ve made it your mission to work with your money, and have it work for you in 2022, this is a great first step.

*Returns as of 4/21/22. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Individual investment results may vary. All investing involves risk of loss. Based on $199/year list price. Introductory promotion for new members only.

*Returns as of 4/21/22. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Individual investment results may vary. All investing involves risk of loss. Based on $199/year list price. Introductory promotion for new members only.

Real Talk: Is Stock Advisor Worth the Cost?