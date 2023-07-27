Get Expert Stock Picks For Less Than $2 Per Week With The Motley Fool

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

Anyone who’s ever tried to navigate the stock market without expert help has learned a tough lesson the hard (and expensive) way: it’s no place for beginners.

Expert help, however, doesn’t automatically mean huge fees paid to keep Wall Street types in expensive suits. You can get recommendations backed by decades of proven results for just $79 a year when you sign up for The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor service.

Courtesy of The Motley Fool

This continues to be one of our favorite tools for smart investing, and the performance — beating the Standard & Poor’s 500 by nearly 400%* over the past 20 years — far outstrips the price, which breaks down to just $1.52 per week. Even if you’re a financial newbie, that math’s pretty easy to figure out.

Why Would I Take Stock Recommendations From a “Fool?”

Would an actual fool have a 30-year sustained run at the top of the financial and investing market? The Motley Fool — the name comes from the court jester from Shakespeare’s As You Like It — was founded in 1993, and launched Stock Advisor in February 2002 as a newsletter.

Over 20 years later, it remains The Motley Fool’s flagship service, and since its inception has accumulated a whopping average return of 492%*. Compare that to the S&P 500’s 129% over the same timeframe, and the current $79^ subscription price for new members looks even better.

There are some truly impressive skins on the Stock Advisor walls. If you had been a Stock Advisor member in 2004 and followed their recommendations, you would have bought stock in Amazon (up 17,347%*), Netflix (up 24,171%*), and Walt Disney Co. (up 4,635%*). It’s safe to say you’d have an extra comma or two at the end of your statement.

Stock Advisor was also in early on long-term winners like Costco and Gilead. Over 150 of their recommendations have achieved returns of over 100%*. So what are the Stock Advisor picks to be the Amazons and Netflixes of 2023? You’ll have to sign up to find out.

The Motley Fool emphasizes that they’re not offering any get-rich-quick schemes. The name of the game is to get rich slow — get solid stock recommendations, get in early, and ride them out over the long haul through the fluctuations of the market. It’s a journey, not a sprint, and Stock Advisor is with you for the long haul starting at $79^ for your first year with their current offer.

Quick and Easy Signup, Immediate Benefits

Right out of the gate, new Stock Advisor members receive perks to take with them as they navigate the market. Whether you’re a finance rookie or an experienced trader or investor, these benefits are designed to up both your game and your bottom line. Your email inbox will receive weekly:

Two new stock picks per month delivered to your inbox along with an article about each

10 timely “Best Buys Now” chosen from over 300 stocks delivered monthly

Foundational “Starter Stocks” for both new and experienced investors, designed to set you up with a baseline portfolio that delivers

You will also be joining a community of financially enthusiastic individuals, and gaining unlimited access to educational materials for building up your knowledge base. Finance and investing can be positively nerve-wracking if you dive in without a base of easily digestible recommendations, and Stock Advisor helps you acclimate yourself at a steady and achievable pace.

Something for Newbies and Experts Alike

Investing and playing the market has traditionally been the domain of insider pros, expensive portfolio advisors, and novice day traders who dive in headfirst without assistance and usually come to pain as a result. All in all, it can be a highly intimidating proposition. But if you can get in the right way, it’s potentially a highly lucrative one.

Stock Advisor greets first-time portfolio builders with a list of recommendations to begin laying the foundation of what could be a long and lucrative run as an investor. Rookie and experienced investors alike get access to the Stock Advisor’s Stock Screener, with an intuitive dashboard and easy-to-use filters to sort stocks by sector, asset class, level of Stock Advisor’s confidence, and more. You don’t need to be able to read a ticker tape or wear out your eyes squinting through the alphabet soup of listings and numbers to get the most out of Stock Advisor.

Courtesy of The Motley Fool

Another key feature is the instant alerts you receive the minute there’s actionable guidance on one of the assets in your list. New buy alerts, large price fluctuations, and perhaps more importantly, recommendations on when it’s time to sell, will be delivered to you immediately.

Not For You? Not a Problem

Investing — even with a super affordable service like The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor — isn’t for everyone. Each Stock Advisor membership is backed by a 30-day 100% membership-fee-back guarantee so there’s no risk if you aren’t completely satisfied with the service. You can sign up, receive their stock recommendations, and cancel within 30 days to get your membership fee back. There are over a half million satisfied members of Stock Advisor right now, so the odds are good that you’ll become another one, but just in case you don’t, The Motley Fool guarantees your money back.

Small Price, Big Potential, Expert Backing

Let other people pay the huge fees charged by many portfolio managers, and the day traders play roulette with the market. Whether you’re entering the investment world for the first time and you want to do it with affordable and accessible expert guidance, or you’ve been in the market for some time already and want to become a member of a group on a 20-year run outperforming the S&P 500, this $79^ offer for your first year of Stock Advisor is a great way to achieve your goals and feather your nest.

^$79 promotional price for new members only. $120 discount based on the current list price of Stock Advisor of $199/year. Membership will renew annually at the then-current list price.

*Returns as of July 15, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Individual investment results may vary. All investing involves the risk of loss.