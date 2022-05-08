The Motley Fool Reveals Their 5 Most-Successful Stock Picks of All Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you had been paying attention to The Motley Fool stock picks 20 years ago, you might have invested in Amazon back in September 2002. That’s when The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor first recommended members invest in Amazon, and it’s just one of the stock picks that have made this service so successful.

The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor is one of our favorite online investment tools, and we’ve written about this stock recommendation service many times for SPY.com readers.

We’ve written about how Stock Advisor has consistently 4X’d the S&P 500 year after year, and how SPY members can sign up for just $89 a year, a 55% discount. Annual membership gives you access to monthly stock recommendations, investment advice, and an extensive library of market expertise. Stock Advisor works so well it’s been used by more than 1 million investors to date, from stock novices to multi-millionaire seasoned professionals.

So how do they do it? It’s no secret.

We asked The Motley Fool to share some details on their most successful stock recommendations of all time, and you can find all the details below.

Want to find out what kind of stocks The Motley Fool is recommending in 2022? All you’ve got to do is sign up for Stock Advisor. First, keep scrolling to see the most successful recommendations from the 20-year history of this investment tool.

Courtesy of The Motley Fool

Stock Advisor’s Top 5 Stock Picks

As promised, we want to share the best-performing Motley Fool stock picks from the Stock Advisor tool’s history. These stocks have outperformed all of their other recommendations and spurred some hefty financial success amongst their users. For each stock below, we’ve included the date it was recommended by The Motley Fool and the returns as of April 21, 2022.

Disney

Recommendation Date: June 7, 2002

Return: +6,794.4%

Amazon

Recommendation Date: September 6, 2002

Return: +20,017.3%

Booking Holdings

Recommendation Date: May 21, 2004

Return: +9,397.3%

Nvidia

Recommendation Date: April 15, 2005

Return: +13,045.6%

Tesla

Recommendation Date: November 16, 2012

Return: +15,245.5%

Without getting too deep in the financial weeds, if you’d invested just $500 in each of the opportunities above when they were first recommended, you’d have well over $300,000 in the bank as of April 21, 2022. These are the most successful The Motley Fool stock picks, but even still, the returns on the above are impressive, and many of their other recommendations still average in the 200-300% return range.

This makes the $89 introductory annual membership fee very attractive, even if you’re only able to invest a few times a year.

Interested in signing up? Here’s how it works.

Courtesy of The Motley Fool

Motley Fool Stock Advisor: How to Sign Up

Signing up for The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor tool is easy and very similar to other subscription services. All it takes is a few clicks on their website and you’ll be armed with the financial tools you need to invest, plus a community of investors to help you build your portfolio.

The annual membership fee is charged all at once and upfront, so there’s no monthly fee or regular charge on your card.

We doubt you’ll want to, but in case you’re not satisfied, you can also cancel your membership and receive a full refund within the first 30 days.

Why Should You Trust Stock Advisor With Your Money?

The Motley Fool’s stock picks have averaged returns of 558% since the inception of the Stock Advisor service, and are currently averaging 376% returns despite the current market climate.

If you’ve been looking for a smart way to save and let your money work for you, Stock Advisor is The Motley Fool’s comprehensive membership that comes with everything you need to make informed decisions about where to invest your money.

Not only do you get the reassurance you’re working with experts in the field and a low-cost monthly membership to their expert investment advice, but you’ll also get their near-spot-on track record of predicting which stocks are going to soar in value before it happens.

Here’s everything you get with a Stock Advisor membership from The Motley Fool:

Two new stock picks each month from their team of experts

10 of their most-timely “best buys” chosen from over 300 stocks

Starter stocks tailored to beginners just beginning to build their portfolio

Their extensive library of educational materials and resources

Sell recommendations as needed

Notices about big company shake-ups like leadership changes, sales, etc.

30-day membership fee back guarantee

The Stock Advisor membership is currently $89 for an entire year for new members, or just about $7.42 per month. Considering the cash you could gain from using their service, this is quite the bargain.

To date, more than 1 million investors trust the tool with their money, and it’s regarded as one of the most trusted sources of financial advice in the industry. There are currently 174 Motley Fool stock picks that offer a 100%+ return on investment.

There’s a reason cryptocurrency and NFTs are so popular among young people right now. They’re promised as quick, easy ways to get rich, and the ideal investment opportunity for a generation that’s intimidated by the stock market. We’re probably not the first to tell you there are smarter places to invest your money, and Stock Advisor can help you get there.

The Motley Fool’s recipe for success? Smart investments, time and patience.

The Motley Fool doesn’t believe in investments that burn bright and fast, their team believes the best way to financial success is to buy at least 25 stocks and allow them to appreciate for at least five years. Slow and steady gains are the way to go. Stock Advisor is one of the best places to learn which stocks to buy.

The Motley Fool and Stock Advisor not only make it easy to understand how investing in the stock market works, but the service is tailor-made to meet you where you’re at in your financial journey. They’re a great place to start for beginners, and also a helpful resource for those looking to shake up an existing portfolio and invest as efficiently as possible.

You don’t need an expensive, fancy financial planner to invest in your future, and have your money work for you. This service has everything you need to get started.

*Returns as of 4/21/22. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Individual investment results may vary. All investing involves risk of loss. Based on $199/year list price. Introductory promotion for new members only.