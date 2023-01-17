The 2023 Tax Season Is Coming (Whether You Like It or Not) — Get a Headstart With up to 38% off TurboTax

With January 31 fast approaching, tax documents will soon arrive in the mail. That means it’s time to start thinking about filing your 2022 taxes. If you’re like a large percent of the population or have a simple filing this year, you may want to consider doing your taxes yourself. That said, there’s an amazing deal happening right now at Amazon that will give you 38% off 2022 TurboTax software.

This incredible savings brings the popular tax preparation software, which has an original price tag of $105, down to $65, which sort of makes it feel like you’re getting money back already.

Tax Day is April 18 this year, but it doesn’t hurt to get a head start on your tax filing to beat the rush. The entire process is now more manageable (and cheaper) than ever with Intuit’s $65 TurboTax Premier 2022 and Deluxe 2022 Tax Software.

TurboTax is one of the most reputable tax software brands in the world and has been around for years, giving people a more effortless way to handle their end-of-year finances. Offered via download or disc, TurboTax continues to make it impressively simple to file taxes on your terms in 2023 —and for $65, this deal on its Premier 2022 software is sure to go quickly, so be sure to act fast.

SAVE $40 $64.99 $104.99 38% off TurboTax’s Premier Software offers five federal e-files and one state via download. With it, filers can search and apply over 350 money-saving deductions and credits. Easily import W2s and investment and mortgage information while accessing retirement tax tools that help you make better decisions for the future.



This version of TurboTax’s software is highly recommended if you sold stock, bonds, mutual funds, own rental property, or are a trust beneficiary.



As a bonus with this Amazon Exclusive, you’ll also receive a 1-year subscription to Quicken Starter Edition — a $41.88 value — and $10 off McAfee Total Protection 2023 for up to five devices.