The Best Prime Day Pet Deals on Dog Beds, Flea Treatments, Trackers and More!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals start today and who better to shop for than your pet? We’ve sorted through the best of the best to give you a list of the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals to check out. From dog food to brushes to special items you didn’t know you needed or wanted, we have it all. Up to 50% off flea products and luxurious dog beds, there’s a sweet deal for everyone’s taste.

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals below and make your pooch happier than ever.

Remember: to take advantage of the top Prime Day discounts on pet products, you need to be a Prime member. So if you want to take advantage of these pet deals during the Prime Early Access Sale, sign up for your free Prime membership trial before checking out the products below.

Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Embark Dog DNA Test

Have you ever been curious about the breed of your rescue mutt? Well, now you can find out and settle the great debate. Check out your pooch’s lineage with the Embark DNA test, which is on sale now thanks to Prime Day. For anyone who recently rescued a sweet pup, this is certainly one of the best Prime Day dog deals around.

SAVE $40 NOW

Courtesy of Amazon

Active Pets Dog Back Seat Cover

This back seat cover is waterproof and scratchproof to ensure your vehicle’s interiors stay pristine. For dogs that love riding in the car, this is a must-have.

SAVE 40%

Courtesy of Amazon

Orthopedic Dog Bed

Treat your dog to the softest dog bed ever. Great for their tired bodies and a bed to call their own, what more could you ask for? An orthopedic bed is the answer to getting your dog out of your own bed. So make sure you jump on this Prime Day pet deal before it’s gone.

SAVE 22% NOW

Courtesy of Amazon

Angry Orange Cleaning Products

We know pet owners who swear by this citrus-scented stain remover. What really makes this cleaning product is that it doesn’t just remove stains — it also removes odors. Remove pet stains from urine, vomit or other types of messes from carpets with this cleaner, now 47% off.

101,000+ REVIEWS

Courtesy of Amazon

Veken Cat Water Fountain

Most cats need to drink more water than they tend to, but they can be a tricky lot to convince. Thankfully, we’ve found getting them to drink water is easier with a fountain. Cats are attracted to running water, so why not invest while you can in a tool that will keep them healthy and hydrated? This Prime Day cat toy deal won’t last forever though, so if your kitty is particularly difficult, we’d highly recommend jumping on it right here and now.

SAVE 31% NOW

Courtesy of Amazon

Furbo 360-Degree Pet Camera (2022 Model)

Furbo recently updated their popular interactive pet camera, and as part of Amazon’s Prime Day pet deals, this popular pet product just got its first discount — and it’s a big one. Prime members can buy this newly released product for under $150, a discount of $63.

SPY TESTED

Courtesy of Amazon

Pat Your Pet Double-Sided Pet Brush

Do you have a heavy shedder in your household? This double-sided de-shedding brush has gone viral on TikTok for its amazing ability to remove fur, and it’s under $10 for Prime members as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals on pet products.

SAVE 50%

Courtesy of Amazon

Frontline Plus Flea andTick Treatment for Large Dogs

This is a deal you won’t want to miss! Get ahead of your flea medications for large dogs with a special deal on Frontline products.

Courtesy of Amazon

Frontline Plus for Cats

Treat your cat to a fall without fleas and save a bundle on Frontline products. With this three-step treatment, your cat will be flea-free in no time. If you’re dreading fleas this summer, this is an Amazon Prime Day pet deal you won’t want to miss.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Honest Kitchen Food Clusters Bundle

Treat your pet to premium chow from The Honest Kitchen. Made from human-grade ingredients, this will surely get tails wagging. Each bag is lovingly prepared with bite-size pieces for big and little pooches to enjoy. When it comes to dog food, this is one of the best Prime Day dog deals we’ve seen this year.

LOWEST PRICE EVER

Courtesy of Amazon

Whistle Go Explore Fitness Tracker

Keep track of your pet and their fitness with this tracker that connects to your phone. Receive alerts if your pet has wandered out of bounds as well as their overall fitness for the day. As far as we can tell, this is one of the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals around.

SAVE $25 NOW

Courtesy of Amazon

Modus Ultrasonic Dog Barking Deterrent

Keep your dog from barking excessively at the wrong time of day with this ultrasonic device. It works in a safe manner via an ultrasonic sound emitted from the device that is silent to human ears. Save yourself some grief with this handy device.

Courtesy of Amazon

Waterproof Bed Cover

Who doesn’t need a waterproof bed cover for their furry pets who tend to shed all over the place? Keep your bed clean with this cozy bed cover that your dogs and cats will love to lounge on. It comes in a variety of colors so snag this great Prime Day pet deal now while it’s on sale.

Courtesy of Amazon

Airline Approved Dog Travel Bag

Have you ever wondered how to efficiently travel with all of your dog’s food? This handy travel bag has all the bowls you’ll need plus the storage for food in one streamlined bag that is as stylish as it is functional. For the pet parent always out and about, this is truly one of the best Prime Day dog deals around.

Courtesy of Amazon

BARTSTR Cargo Liner for Dogs

Protect your truck, SUV or Jeep’s cargo area with this vehicle protector. The heavy-duty material will keep your vehicle safe. To take advantage of this Prime Day pet deal, be sure to clip the 20% off coupon on the product page.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dog Trainer Set

Keep this hip pack stuffed with treats while your leash train your pup, and soon you’ll have an obedient and happy pup. For Prime members, this kit is marked down to under $10.