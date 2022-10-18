Inflation-Proof Dog Food? BarkBox’s New Delivery Service Promises The Same Price For Your Dog’s Entire Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

BarkBox just announced BARK Food, a dog food delivery service tailored to specific breeds and available at one stabilized price for the duration of your dog’s life when you subscribe. They’ve got varieties for dogs of all shapes and sizes, formulated with key vitamins and minerals and are clearly designed to be a competitor to The Farmer’s Dog and similar pet subscriptions.

Taking care of a dog is tough, so it’s crucial to accept all the help you can get from dog walkers, vets and pet subscription services. Getting your pet’s food delivered is a surefire way to avoid running out at inopportune times, and with the right food blend can be quite nutritious for your pup.

BARK Food: The Details

BARK Food from BarkBox is designed specifically for individual breeds to meet their unique needs. Each bag contains a unique blend of protein, vitamins, minerals and flavors to give your pet a food that’ll satisfy and help them grow. Their food is formulated to please even the least food-motivated of dogs, and help those that hork down anything that drops to the floor the nutrients they need.

They’ve also got a variety of supplementary items you can add to your dog food shipment including slow-feeder bowls, puzzle treat toys, vitamins, flavor toppers and more.

Right now, they only make food for 10 different individual breeds but are working on making more. If your dog’s breed is not covered by the list below, you can request to be notified when food for them becomes available. Right now, they recommend picking the closest breed to your dog and going from there.

The list of dog breeds currently includes:

Australian Shepherd

Dachshund

Labrador

Chihuahua

Pit bull

Golden Retriever

German Shepherd

French Bulldog

Doodle

Boxer

The best part? If you subscribe today, your dog’s food will stay the same price for the rest of their life.

Yup, BARK Food is inflation-proof and stays the same price for your dog’s entire life when you choose their Subscribe & Save plan (which also gives you an additional 5% off full-price).

Even if you change the formulation or flavor, they’ll honor your original price.