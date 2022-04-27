Dog Hate the Heat? Here Are the Best Cooling Beds to Keep Them Comfortable in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping your dog comfortable in warmer climates and seasons is easy with a cooling dog bed. The best cooling beds for dogs use gel or water to provide relief from the heat, helping to lower your dog’s body temperature quickly and effectively. An elevated bed can similarly offer a great deal of comfort by keeping your dog off the floor, providing more air circulation. However, with so many options out there, it can be hard to figure out which cooling dog beds are the best for your pup. That’s why we created this guide, with answers to some basic questions about cooling dog beds and a selection of our favorite ones to shop for on the web in 2022.

What Is a Cooling Dog Bed?

A cooling dog bed is a bed designed specifically for dogs with temperature in mind. Dogs don’t sweat, which means their bodies use other methods to cool them down, like panting. Some dog breeds are more comfortable in warmer climates than others, but overall the animals need all the help they can get during the summer months. A cooling bed with gel, water or even copper-infused foam can be a great option for pups who don’t have access to AC, or have very specific temperature preferences. These materials draw heat away from the body, helping them sleep and relax a little easier when the temperatures are elevated.

What to Consider Before Buying a Cooling Dog Bed

Size

When shopping for a cooling dog bed, you’ll want to start by finding one that is large enough for your dog. This may sound like a no-brainer, but there are many owners that buy pet beds too small for their dog’s bodies, rendering it an uncomfortable experience for your pup. Make sure your dog bed is big enough to fit two of your pup snuggly next to each other, and that’ll give them enough room to move around, switch positions and sleep however they want without falling off.

Material

Cooling dog beds also come in a few different materials: including cotton, suede and velvet, among others. If there’s a material your pet already loves, go with that one. If they have a huge fluffy coat, a highly textured bed might not be the most comfortable, if they’re small and love the furry pillows on your couch, fur might be an easy pick. Some materials are also warmer than others, so keep temperature in mind when choosing the exterior of your cooling dog bed.

Travel

If you and your pet are always on the move, you’ll also want your bed to be easy to transport. This will help keep your pup comfy while on the road, taking trips to the park, and beyond. Your new dog bed should additionally be durable and equipped with great cooling power. Many beds won’t list cooling temperatures per se, but it’s good to take note of their capabilities in terms of reducing your dog’s body temp.

Ready to keep your put cool and comfortable this spring and summer? Check out this list of our favorite cooling dog beds below.

1. FurHaven Plush Deluxe Chaise Cooling Gel Cat & Dog Bed

This plush dog bed is great for many reasons. At the core, it features orthopedic foam to cradle your pet’s joints while a gel infusion helps keep their body temperature at an optimal level. There’s an L-shaped resting pillow that provides additional hip, neck, and back support and a removable cover that is machine washable for easy cleaning. This option is perfect for both dogs and cats and comes in a variety of colors for your choosing.

2. Frisco Cooling Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed

Made with a breathable fabric top and an additional layer of cooling gel memory foam, this cooling dog bed keeps your pup’s temperature under control on warmer days. It conforms to your pet’s body for a supportive hug that relieves the joints, allows them to relax comfortably. Easy to care for, it additionally comes with a removable cover that can be placed in the washing machine for regular laundering as needed.

3. SEALY Lux Pet Dog Bed

This orthopedic dog bed is perfect for older dogs who need a more supportive bed for aging joints. It’s made with SEALY’s quad element foam for comfort, and has a machine-washable cover that’s easy to slip on and off. The lux bed has a charcoal base designed to be odor absorbing, and the navy color is perfect for blending in to neutral decor.

4. The Green Pet Shop Dog Cooling Mat

This cooling pet mat uses gel to keep dogs cool throughout the day, providing chilled relief for your dogs and cats. Made for easy travel to any location, it can be used on floors, car seats, sofas, crates, kennels, and more. It offers immediate relief and automatically recharges after 15-20 minutes of non-use.

5. Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

Great for larger breeds, this elevated dog bed increases air circulation for ultimate comfort. It comes with breathable mesh fabric and a frame that elevates your dog more than 7 inches off the ground. Easy to assemble and clean, this bed is a basic and affordable option for any pet owner.

6. Layla Pet Bed

If you’re ready to invest for your pet, this bed from Layla, one of our favorite mattress brands, is a great place to put your money. They’ve taken their advanced knowledge of beds for humans and applied it to a technologically-advanced bed for your pup. This mattress is made with the brand’s signature Flippable Firmness and is copper-infused for cooling. The fabric is super durable, so scratching, drooling and play shouldn’t be a problem, and the cover is washable.

7. FurHaven Microvelvet Luxe Lunger Cooling Gel Dog Bed

Made with a gel-infused foam filled with microbeads, this cooling dog bed does an amazing job of keeping pets super chill. It easily conforms to and comforts their body and is made with a water-resistant poly-canvas panel that helps control messes and staining. The bed’s removable velvet cover easily zips off for simple machine washing in between use, and the shape is designed to support your dog’s entire body during rest.

8. Coolaroo The Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

One of the best ways to cool down your pooch is to elevate them to allow for airflow underneath. This elevated dog bed from Coolaroo is designed to do just that, with heavy-duty fabric that’s dense and breathable, and an off-the-ground design for eliminating hot spots. The bed’s design is lightweight and portable, it’s designed to be indoor/outdoor and is easy to spot treat for low-maintenance cleaning.

9. FurHaven Deluxe Oxford Cooling Indoor/Outdoor Dog Bed

If you’re looking for a cooling dog bed for the summer, chances are you want your dog to be able to use it indoors and out. This dog bed form FurHaven is pressure-activated, so when your pet steps on it the gel-infused memory foam starts to cool down. It has a water-resistant base to keep the filling free of excess moisture that can cause damage, and it’s portable, so you can easily take it anywhere.

10. A RRR Warm & Cool Double-Sided Pet Mat

Made with a plush and furry material that’s warming on one side and a high-tech polyamide cooling fabric on the other, this sleeping mat is a must-have to keep pets warm or cool as needed. It’s filled with soft, breathable microfiber cotton for comfortable use and features a removable cover for quick and easy laundering.

11. Harter Cot Elevated Dog Bed With Canopy Shade

This cooling dog bed option takes the elevated dog bed design to the next level with a canopy shade to provide even more cooling on hot, sunny days. The dog bed is made with light, breathable fabric that’ll lift them off the ground, and the steel frame is made to be durable. It comes with a travel bag so you can pack it up if need be, and the canopy top is easy to assemble.

12. Chillz Cooling Mat

This cooling gel mat is designed to be pressure-activated, so it’ll start cooling down as soon as your pet lays down on it. It’s designed to be lightweight, portable, and require minimal effort on your part, as there’s no freezing or refrigerating required. It can be used every day and is recommended for dogs between 21-50 pounds. It automatically recharges every 15-20 minutes while not in use, and is made with a non-toxic gel that’s formulated to be safe for humans and animals alike.

