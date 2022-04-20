These 15 Best Couch Covers for Pets Protect Your Upholstery from Paws and Puddles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter how well trained your pet may be, they are still hairy animals. So, even when accident puddles are a thing of the past, fur linting and paw licking will not be. Yet, like us, they love getting nice and comfortable on the couch. And while you can try to tell them the floor is just as good, they’re smarter than that. The best way to avoid unwanted fur and stains on your sofa is by using one of the best couch covers for pets.

Here are three reasons why investing in a couch cover for pets is a good idea:

1. Protection – Having a dependable couch cover for your pets provides a protective layer for your couch. Most couch covers are water-resistant to enable easy cleaning, even if your pet has an accident. These couch covers are also great for preventing fur from reaching the upholstery and becoming embedded in your sofa’s surface.

2. Comfort – While couch covers, blankets and throws are effective ways to protect your couch, they also increase comfort. Most covers use multiple layers of quilted materials, and they feature fabrics like sherpa or microfiber for an extra-soft touch.

3. Aesthetic – As one of the most popular and prominent pieces of furniture in every home, couches often show signs of wear and tear through discolored areas and thinning fabric. Using pet covers for your couch, especially a slipcover-style cover, can give it a fresh appearance and preserve the integrity of the couch it covers.

It’s important to measure your couch before ordering your pet cover. Most of the best couch covers for pets will have a sizing guide in their product description for your reference. If your couch falls between sizes, go for the slightly larger one, as you can usually tuck in the extra material.

Below are our picks for the 15 best couch covers for pets, including full coverings, cushioned throws for fluffy dogs, and some sticky tape and guards to protect your couch’s sides and corners from cat scratches. Your couch will last longer, stay in better condition, and be more comfortable with the correct cover.

1. PureFit Couch Cover for Pets

BEST COUCH COVER FOR PETS OVERALL

Featuring an anti-slip, elastic back strap, the PureFit Couch Cover for Pets is a top-quality design. It’s suitable for couches up to 66 inches wide and comes complete with foam pieces for sliding down between the cushion and the fabric to hold the cover firmly in place. Sewn with precision, the quilted couch cover is aesthetically pleasing, available in many color variations, including some brighter options.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Pottery Barn Pet Throw Medium Park Weave Oatmeal

MOST DISCREET

Let’s face it, most couch covers for pets aren’t particularly attractive, resembling mover’s blankets more than anything else. That’s why Pottery Barn’s pet throw is such a great alternative. It uses the same materials used to upholster Pottery Barn’s sofas, making it easy to find one that matches your furniture. Yes, they’re pretty expensive, but it’s worth the splurge for something likely to be on your couch all the time.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

3. MollyMutt Forever Young Couch Cover

MOST STYLISH

MollyMutt makes some of the most stylish pet accessories on the market, and this throw has a quilted design with flaps for covering the couch’s arms. The soothing green color and chevron design are on-trend and will make for a surprisingly stylish addition to your couch. The brand also prioritizes eco-friendly production by eliminating potentially harmful flame retardant chemicals or pesticides.

Courtesy of Molly Mutt

4. Harper Lane Furniture Protector Chair Branches

BEST REVERSIBLE

This couch cover for pets from Harper Lane has a quilted design for protection, while the gray cover has a sophisticated-looking tree branch print. The cover is also reversible, so you can choose to display the plain gray side instead. This particular option is designed for chairs, but the brand also makes options for sofas and loveseats.

Courtesy of Macy's

5. Sofa Shield Couch Cover for Pets

RUNNER UP

The Sofa Shield Couch Cover for Pets is reversible with a different color on each side. There are nearly 30 color variations to choose from and a range of sizes, from small to extra-large. This couch cover is designed to a top-quality standard, making it last. It features an integrated strap with an adjustable hook for a firm fit.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. H.VERSAILTEX Pet Couch Cover

ALSO CONSIDER

Your pet cover is likely to be used a lot and therefore can show wear and tear quickly. The H.VERSAILTEX Pet Couch Cover is naturally dyed to avoid fabric discoloration. Three layers of chemical-free and eco-friendly faux suede and foam give this couch cover for pets a durable construction. Available in large and extra-large, this couch cover is reversible, meaning you can switch to the other side when the first is looking a little worse for wear or alternate regularly to prevent one side from going first.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Turquoize Sofa Cover

BEST SLIPCOVER

Although the jacquard fabric used to create the Turquoize Sofa Cover is mainly polyester, it also contains 15% spandex, making it very stretchy and easy to put on your couch. Furthermore, this highly elasticated cover set comes in two pieces, one for covering the cushions and the other for the main unit of your sofa. Additionally, the anti-wrinkle machine-washable material delivers a smooth, quality finish.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Easy-Going Couch Cover for Pets

BEST REVIEWED

With nearly 68,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the Easy-Going Couch Cover for Pets is great for any pet owner. It’s available in widths of 66, 78 or 99 inches and comes with 14.5-inch wide foam pieces to secure the cover between the arms and cushions. An integrated elastic strap for extra security also wraps around the back and arm sections and folds over the sides.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Furhaven Pet Furniture Cover

BEST FOR SECTIONS

Covering your entire couch isn’t necessary, thanks to the Furhaven Pet Furniture Cover. It’s designed to section a protected area and features a U-shaped bolster design. Available in various sizes, you can choose yours to suit a single armchair or a more oversized couch. Made from durable polyester, this cover is both water-resistant and machine washable.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Easy-Going L-Shape Couch Cover for Pets

BEST FOR L-SHAPE COUCHES

The Easy-Going L Shape Couch Cover for Pets enables complete protection, even for L-shaped sofas. It uses thick microfiber, which is super soft and highly durable. It’s also available in small, large or extra large and comes with seven foam inserts to help secure the cover. Furthermore, this couch cover for pets is reversible and identical on either side, so if any marks or mishaps occur, you can flip it over for a refresh.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. PETMAKER Pet Couch Blanket

BEST BLANKET

You can quickly move the PETMAKER Pet Couch Blanket to suit where your pet decides to plonk themselves. Unlike some couch covers, it doesn’t feature straps for securing it in place, but it is exceptionally soft and comfortable. This blanket is also great for disguising fur and is available in large or medium. Plus, you can fold it in half for laying over the end of your bed if you need protection there.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. FurHaven Waterproof Cat & Dog Blanket Protector

BEST FOR BEDS

So you’ve covered your couches, loveseats and chairs. But have you thought about the bed? Fortunately, FurHaven has, and you can get this couch cover for pets designed to sit on top of your bed to protect it from your dogs and cats. Naturally, it’s machine washable, making for easy cleaning. It comes in four different sizes, and since it’s essentially a large blanket, you can use it in other settings. For example, you can use it in the car or in your living room. The inner layer is waterproof, while the quilted top resists stains.

Courtesy of Chewy

13. Panther Armor Furniture Protector

BEST CAT SCRATCH GUARD

Every set from Panther Armor Furniture Protector includes two different sizes. The four-pack also comes with upholstery twist pins for securing the guards exactly where you need them most. Although they cost more, these guards offer much more robust protection than many tape alternatives. They’re also completely transparent, so you’ll hardly notice they’re there.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. IN HAND Cat Scratch Furniture Guard

BEST BUDGET

The 100% transparent material used to make the IN HAND Cat Scratch Furniture is thin enough to allow the actual color of your furniture to show yet thick enough to prevent scratching. It’s also able to bend around corners to suit the shape of your couch. This furniture guard comes with a small microfiber cloth for cleaning the guards and upholstery-safe reusable screw pins for attaching the guards to your furniture.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Sofisti-Cat Scratch Tape

BEST PROTECTION TAPE

Sofisti-Cat Scratch Tape protects furniture of all shapes. Precise protection could be especially important if you have a cat that likes to scratch a particular area of your couch or other soft furnishings. However, the brand recommends only using the tape on certain materials, so a 48-hour hidden safety check is suggested before full use. Each roll contains 15 yards of 2.5-inch wide tape.

Courtesy of Amazon

