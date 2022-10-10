Your Pup Deserves To Be Comfy, Too — Here Are the Best Dog Beds for Very Good Boys and Girls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing dog owners love, it’s the chance to spoil their beloved pets. Some of the easiest and most popular ways to treat dogs is to give them tastier meal times with the best dry dog food or by raising their level of comfort during the night with one of the best dog beds. To help you out with spoiling your pooch, we’re going to take a look at why a good bed is beneficial for your dog along with some of the best bed options available online.

When it comes to deciding where your dog sleeps, you can always just stick with the kitchen floor or the couch. However, we think providing a designated spot which is both comfortable and safe is just as critical for the furry member of the family as it is for the other less hairy members. Furthermore, ensuring your pooch has the proper cushioning and support when they rest can provide a number of health benefits, in addition to helping navigate any aging-related issues.

What to Consider Before Buying One of the Best Dog Beds

Choosing the best dog bed for your dog isn’t a particularly difficult process, but it is worth knowing that there are a lot of options to choose from. For this reason, consider what you think your dog would most like in their bed, such as comfort, space to stretch out or an overhead covering which, like these dog calming products, helps provide greater security and alleviate anxiety. Here is a quick overview of some of the common dog bed types you’re likely to come across:

Mats – The best dog mats and pads are a simple and budget-friendly answer to where your dog sleeps. They’re a good option for dogs who really love to stretch out when they rest. Their compact size also makes them particularly easy to move around the house. In addition, dog mats are usually available in a wide range of colors and machine washable.

– The best dog mats and pads are a simple and budget-friendly answer to where your dog sleeps. They’re a good option for dogs who really love to stretch out when they rest. Their compact size also makes them particularly easy to move around the house. In addition, dog mats are usually available in a wide range of colors and machine washable. Covered Beds – By including a roof and surrounding walls, covered dog beds can help a dog feel more secure as they sleep. Similar to when they slip under your bed covers, some dogs just love the feeling of being surrounded when they are catching Zs.

– By including a roof and surrounding walls, covered dog beds can help a dog feel more secure as they sleep. Similar to when they slip under your bed covers, some dogs just love the feeling of being surrounded when they are catching Zs. Spacious Loungers – The best dog couches offer an appealing balance of style and comfort. These multifunctional beds actually come in a wide range of designs and may include options with retractable roofs, leather upholstery and a more familiar sofa-like appearance.

– The best dog couches offer an appealing balance of style and comfort. These multifunctional beds actually come in a wide range of designs and may include options with retractable roofs, leather upholstery and a more familiar sofa-like appearance. Orthopedic Beds – If your dog suffers from joint issues, such as arthritis, hip dysplasia, joint and ligament complaints, or is just getting older, you may want to opt for one of the best orthopedic dog beds. These beds feature designs made for dogs with issues and often come with additional support and a non-slip backing.

– If your dog suffers from joint issues, such as arthritis, hip dysplasia, joint and ligament complaints, or is just getting older, you may want to opt for one of the best orthopedic dog beds. These beds feature designs made for dogs with issues and often come with additional support and a non-slip backing. Elevated Beds – Opting for an elevated dog bed can provide a number of benefits for you and your dog. Firstly, cleaning under and around a raised bed is much easier than others which rest on the floor. Secondly, making your dog go up and down from their bed can discourage inactivity. And lastly, an elevated bed can provide a way for your pet to look out of windows or rest and sleep at a similar height to you, without having to let them up on a couch or onto your bed.

– Opting for an elevated dog bed can provide a number of benefits for you and your dog. Firstly, cleaning under and around a raised bed is much easier than others which rest on the floor. Secondly, making your dog go up and down from their bed can discourage inactivity. And lastly, an elevated bed can provide a way for your pet to look out of windows or rest and sleep at a similar height to you, without having to let them up on a couch or onto your bed. Travel Beds – As the name suggests, the best dog travel beds are built for portability. This means they are great for dog owners who regularly travel with their pets.

With all this in mind, we’ve put together a selection of the 26 best dog beds on the market, each of which is well reviewed and loved by dog owners and their pets. Because of this, you can be confident that whichever one you choose, your dog is going to be comfortable and be able to get a good night’s (or day’s) rest.

1. Casper Plush Memory Foam Dog Bed

BEST OVERALL

With three different sizes, four different colors, plenty of stability, and exceeding levels of comfort, Casper’s Plush Memory Foam Dog Bed is easily our pick for the best overall dog bed. It starts with pressure-relieving and durable support memory foam that creates a texture that cushions your pup as they rest. A supportive topper allows for extra support if they like to paw or dig at any point. Additionally, foam bolsters make for a safe space for head resting. And, naturally, the cover is totally removable if it needs to be washed. It’s the same level of luxury you’d expect for your own mattress — just for your dog instead.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Furhaven Orthopedic Memory Foam Pet Bed

RUNNER UP

By utilizing a triple-layer of high-quality materials, this Furhaven OrthopedicMemory Foam Pet Bed is able to offer your dog a truly sleep-inducing place to rest. Underneath the plush faux fur which sits on top of the bed, you’ll find a layer of body-hugging memory foam backed up by a layer of medical-grade support foam. The bed is available in a range of sizes from small to jumbo plus and also comes in more than 10 different colors, meaning there’s a size and style to suit every dog breed and style of home. In addition, this popular bed has received more than 70,000 five-star ratings from dog owners.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. MidWest Bolster Pet Bed

BEST BUDGET

With a price tag under $20 and more than 40,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, it’s hard to go wrong with this budget-friendly MidWest Bolster Pet Bed. It’s made from a combination of faux fur, plush and polycotton to deliver a sleeping surface which feels nice and also provides a good level of support. A bolster cushion gives your dog a place to rest their head while the bed’s comparatively flat design makes it suitable for use in a crate. Additionally, the bed is available in eight different sizes and five colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Frisco Swirl Dog Crate Mat

BEST CRATE MAT

If your dog spends its nights in a crate, or even just a lot of time in general, adding the Frisco Swirl Dog Crate Mat is a reliable way to make the experience a bit more comfortable. This machine-washable mat is made from polyester which helps keep them warm when it’s cooler and cool when it’s warmer. The design also includes a non-skid bottom which is good for use in non-walled environments, such as dog houses, vehicles and other carriers. In addition, you can choose between gray or mocha colors and mats which measure between 18 and 48 inches in length.

Courtesy of Chewy

5. Tinaco Couch Cover

BEST COUCH COVER

If space is at a premium, you may want to try transforming your existing sofa with this Tinaco Couch Cover rather than having to install a completely new bed. This two-piece sofa addition is available in a range of sizes and colors, meaning there’s an option to suit every dog and home interior style. It also includes a non-slip base to ensure it remains in place and is covered in faux fur to deliver a high level of comfort for your pooch. Handily, the cover is waterproof and machine washable, allowing for easy cleaning and protection from accidents.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. MidWest Homes for Pets Plush Dog Bed

ALSO CONSIDER

Whether you’ve got a dog that loves to chew through things or you need a starter bed for your puppy until you can upgrade when they get bigger, this dog bed from MidWest Homes for Pets is a fantastic value option. Under $30, you won’t feel too bad if Fido literally tears it a new one. But just because it’s cheap doesn’t mean it’s cheaply made, as its non-skid bottom provides a good grip on your floor while the plush bed coddles your pup nicely.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. MajesticPetProducts Personalized Sherpa Dog Bed

PERSONALIZED PICK

For people, few things say luxury like having something personalized. So why should it be any different for dogs? When you purchase this MajesticPetProducts Personalized Sherpa Dog Bed, you get to choose between four bed sizes, 10 bed colors and a range of font styles and colors. The bed is also constructed from premium-quality materials, meaning your dog will be comfortable in their name adorned chill out spot. Plus, the bed is machine washable and features a water-resistant base.

Courtesy of Etsy

8. Big Barker Orthopedic Dog Bed

BEST FOR OLDER DOGS

The older dogs get, the more help and support they’ll need. This is why investing in this orthopedic dog bed from Big Barker can make a huge difference. We’re not talking about marketing fluff here, as a study from the University of Pennsylvania showed less pain and more mobility from those dogs who used a Big Barker dog bed. While the bed is meant for larger breeds, it’ll still be just as helpful for smaller dogs too.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Pendleton Grand Canyon National Park Pillow Dog Bed

MOST STYLISH

Pendleton’s designs are just incredible. There’s really no other word for it. The timeless bits of Americana they work into their clothing (or in this case, dog beds) feels like a throwback to the days of old west towns. And while things are certainly better now, that doesn’t mean you can’t bring a bit of that inspiration home. With four different sized beds, plush polar fleece for comfort, and a washable cover, your pup will both look and feel great when lounging on this bed.

Courtesy of Chewy

10. Frisco Plush Orthopedic Front Bolster Cat & Dog Bed

BEST ORTHOPEDIC

This Frisco Plush Orthopedic Front Bolster Cat & Dog Bed is made for pets who need a little more care for their bodies. It’s ideal for either sleeping or general lounging and includes a three-inch layer slab foam and one-inch memory foam to wrap around your pets and help prevent uncomfortable pressure on joints. The plush, poly-fill bolster also provides additional support and a convenient place to rest their head. Furthermore, the bed includes a removable, machine-washable cover and comes in beige or gray.

Courtesy of Chewy

11. Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Covered Cat & Dog Bed

BEST NOVELTY

Even if you’re not a fan of The Mandalorian, it’s difficult not to find this Grogu Covered Cat & Dog Bed amusing. The cave-style bed, which is shaped like the show’s intergalactic Yoda-like bounty, provides a fully covered place for your pet to chill out. This well reviewed and versatile bed can also be switched from a covered bed to a bolster style retreat, simply by removing the internal cushion and flattening down the roof.

Courtesy of Chewy

12. nononfish Small Dog Bed

BEST COLOR RANGE

If you’re looking to match your dog’s bed to your home’s existing decor, we’re confident there’s a nononfish Small Dog Bed which will fit in. With more than 15 designs to choose from, including both one-color and patterned designs, there’s no need for your dog’s bed to do anything other than add style. There’s also no need to worry about sacrificing comfort in the name of style, as this furry, round bed is covered in soft faux fur and filled with even more filler than previous models.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Bedsure Small Dog Bed

BEST FOR SMALL DOGS

While Bedsure’s dog bed offerings come in a variety of different sizes, we love their bed for smaller breeds the best. The soft, plush surface provides cushioned comfort, while the wraparound, raised rim gives a feeling of safety and security for your dog. Bolsters also provide support for the neck, back and hips. Most importantly, the cushion is totally removable to be washed should you need to do so. And, at 20 inches by 19 inches, it’ll snug your smaller pup almost as well as you do.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Enchanted Home Leather Sofa Dog Beds

LUXURY PICK

Leather couches both look and feel extravagant, so why not extend that luxury to your dog as well? We love the trend of mini couches for dogs, and a company called Enchanted Homes makes super cool sofa-style dog beds. The stylish sofa bed pictured below combines the look and feel of a classic leather couch with the functionality of a dog bed. The company makes a variety of dog couches to suit puppers of all sizes. The faux-leather material includes a solid foam cushion to help cradle your dog with all kinds of comfort. Plus, the vibration-absorbing feet will ensure your new dog sofa doesn’t tip over when your dog gets in and out during the day.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. LL Bean Therapeutic Dog Bed

MOST DURABLE

Just like their fantastic boots and all the other amazing products LL Bean makes, their therapeutic dog bed is made to last. Capable of handling all the rough and tumble that comes with owning a pet, the rugged cover can be totally removed to wash after the fact. The supportive bed helps to evenly distribute the weight of your dog and helps to actively relieve pressure. Additionally, the cell-foam construction makes it so your pet stays cool in the summer and warm during the winter. Well worth its price, this is a bed that you’ll buy once and then never need to worry about replacing ever again.

Courtesy of L.L. Bean

16. Petmate La-Z-Boy Newton Sofa Large Dog Bed

BEST DOG COUCH

In the same way that La-Z-Boy has become a household name and shorthand for home comfort for people, the same can now be said for dogs with the Petmate La-Z-Boy Newton Sofa Large Dog Bed. This couch-style bed provides a boost off the floor so they’re not on the ground level along with dirt and dust. The bed itself has three different bolsters for support. The textured upholstery helps to cut down on wear and tear. And, should it get dirty, you can remove the cushion cover and wash it.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Frisco Tent Covered Dog & Cat Bed

BEST COVERED

Great for smaller to medium dogs, this Frisco Tent Covered Dog & Cat Bed provides a safe place for your pet. Visually simple yet inherently comfy, the pyramid-like bed itself is coated with a plush and cushioned fabric to cuddle your dog while they sleep. Both the bed’s pillow and the tent itself are machine washable for greater cleaning convenience. Additionally, the bed features a built-in loop which makes carrying and transporting it a breeze.

Courtesy of Chewy

18. Enchanted Homes Rosie Dog Bed

MOST MODERN

We couldn’t resist including one more option from Enchanted Homes, which makes some of the best dog beds for pet owners who care about their doggo and home decor. This modern dog bed will blend perfectly into your home’s interior design, and guests may even think it’s a seat for humans at first glance. This dog bed is ideal for small dogs, and it’s low to the ground for breeds like Corgis with small legs.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Best Friends by Sheri Donut Cuddler Dog Bed

BEST FOR MEDIUM-SIZED DOGS

With its shaggy fabric and rounded design, this dog bed from Best Friends by Sheri is sized at 30 inches by 30 inches which makes it a great fit for more medium-sized dogs. The shag fabric is more than just for show, as it is meant to mimic a mother’s fur and help lull your dog into a deeper sleep than other beds. While it’s hard to tell in the photo, the slightly raised edges provide not only a sense of security but also give neck and head support while your dog is sleeping.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Friends Forever Lounge Dog Bed

BEST FOR LARGE DOGS

Sized at 44 inches by 34 inches, the Friends Forever Lounge Dog Bed lives up to its name by providing a luxurious amount of room for even large dogs. Made with a plush, poly-fill bolster and mattress foam, your big guy or girl will feel like they’re resting on a cloud. Plus, the softcover is removable to make cleaning a breeze while also being anti-tear too.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Kurgo Portable Dog Bed

BEST FOR TRAVEL

With its included handle, waterproof top and bottom, and easy ability to roll up, this Kurgo Portable Dog Bed is the choice for outdoor adventures. The bed is made from a quilted (and yes, waterproof!) ripstop fabric that’s also durable for the outdoors’ ruggedness. Additionally, the rufftex bottom makes it so the bed won’t slip while you’re driving. And the entire bed not only rolls into itself for easy carrying but can also be machine washed.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. K&H Pet Products Dog Cot

BEST COT

If you’d prefer to elevate your dog bed experience, this cot-style option from K&H does more than just raising the bar. The lifted bed allows your pet to stay cooler in warmer months since the base is made from a breathable mesh for better airflow. Additionally, the bed can hold up to 200 pounds and is waterproof to boot. However, cleaning isn’t quite as simple as sending it through the wash, but you can hose it off rather easily.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. FurHaven Comfy Couch Dog Bed

BEST FEATURES FOR PRICE

Under $70, this couch-style dog bed from FurHaven has a lot of features you’d anticipate seeing in a dog bed double the cost. The couch-style bed provides plenty of comfort and bolsters for your dog to curl up on whenever they need a break. A “peak and valley” design helps to regulate airflow, while the egg-crate foam helps to ease tension in your dog. This jumbo-sized version is great for big dogs, but they have smaller versions too if that’s your preference.

Courtesy of Chewy

24. Penn-Plax Buddy Bunk

BEST MULTI-LEVEL

This Penn-Plax Buddy Bunk gives your dog more options when it comes to relaxing. The multilayer bed features an upper level which sits at 24.5 inches and has a removable cushion and bolsters around the edge for comfort and security. Carpeted steps up to the higher level provide surer footing on the way up and down. The bed’s lower level also gives your dog an alternative place to chill out, or can allow two dogs to relax in the bed at one time. Additionally, if your dog loves a softer sleeping surface, it’s possible to purchase an extra sleeping mattress.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Petique Bedside Lounge-Pet Bed

BEST BEDSIDE

If you like the idea of having your pooch sleep close by but don’t want to give up your precious bed space, the Petique Bedside Lounge-Pet Bed is what you need. The bed’s platform sits 33.5 inches off the ground, providing a sleeping surface which is similar the level of an average bed. Handily, it also includes built-in wheels for easy portability and an all-enclosed lower level with mesh windows. This second level gives your pooch plenty of options when it comes to where to rest. The fully foldable bed is also supplied with a handy travel tote, making it one of the most travel-friendly options on our list.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. Yeti Trailhead Two-in-One Dog Bed

BEST SPLURGE

Looking to really spoil your dog? Yeti’s Trailhead Two-in-One dog bed should be your first and last stop. As evidenced by its name, it’s actually two different beds; the bottom portion is more of a “home base” that includes a sturdy base crafted from EVA foam and provides extra cushion for big dogs. The middle is a removable travel pad that’s easy to roll and take on the go thanks to its high-density foam core. It’s just the kind of luxury spin on a well-established classic we’d expect from the brand.

Courtesy of Amazon

