The Best Bones for Dogs, According to Veterinarians

Sometimes, you just have to throw a dog a bone — and there are many reasons why you should. “The benefits of bones for dogs fall into two main categories: dental and mental health,” says veterinarian Sarah Jacobs of the Veterinary Emergency Group. “Bones, especially ones recommended by the Veterinary Oral Health Council, have been proven to help prevent tartar buildup and gingivitis. They can also prevent behavioral issues and boredom by providing a dog with something engaging to do.”

What to Look for in a Dog Bone

Edible synthetic materials

Cow, lamb, and beef raw bones

Durable enough to withstand aggressive chewing

Large bones for large breeds

Natural ingredients and free of chemicals

Pet owners can choose between a few different types of bones. Some of the best ones are actually synthetic or hard chews that are in the shape of a bone. Often made from nylon and rubber, these are primarily used to clean the teeth and work out the jaw. Marrow bones can accomplish that, too, but contain more nutrients, meaning they double as treats with health benefits.

There are also several safety concerns to keep in mind while shopping for dog bones. The first is size. “Pet parents should be careful not to give their dog a toy so small it can be swallowed whole,” says Jacobs. And, although it seems convenient, Jacobs says that pet owners should not feed dogs cooked or raw bones from food at home — this can lead to GI problems, broken teeth, rectal bleeding, choking, vomiting, or diarrhea. (Cooked bones splinter into small, sharp pieces, she explains.)

What the Experts Say

For this story, SPY interviewed multiple veterinarians and pet industry experts about the best bones for dogs, as well as the potential safety pitfalls to look out for.

According to Ashley Elizabeth Navarette, a clinical assistant professor of primary care at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, there’s a general rule of thumb when shopping for dog bones: “Chew toys [should be] soft enough that you can indent them with your fingernail,” she says. “[You should be able to] hit them on your knee and it should not cause pain, too.” However, no material is 100% safe, as each individual dog has different chewing habits. “Generally, hard rubber toys or those chews designed specifically to be consumed are recommended,“ she adds.

Matthew McCarthy, a veterinarian and founder of the Juniper Valley Animal Hospital in Queens, New York, agrees. He also warns against animal bones, specifically. “There really are no animal bones that are not without risk,” he says. “Steak bones are too hard for teeth. Antlers are worse than bones because they’re harder and smaller. Poultry bones — chicken, turkey, and duck — are really awful because they’re full of air and splinter easily. The pieces can get stuck in the dog’s palate and cause an abscess or choking. If the bones get past the oral cavity, we can get a blockage in the esophagus, stomach, or intestines.“

While some vets like McCarthy agree that raw or non-synthetic bones can cause health issues, other vets like Linda Simon, DVM at a range of clinics in West London, says that this all depends on the size of the dog: “Large dogs sometimes cope well with large bones such as beef marrow bones,” she says. “Marrow contains nutrients including calcium, B12, and collagen, which can be beneficial to a dog’s health.”

Overall, according to our experts, buying the right bones doesn’t just mean being a better pet parent — it can possibly save a dog’s life, and that starts with being an educated consumer. Read on to learn more about the best dog bones on the market now.

Why It Stands Out: Apart from having an affordable price tag, it has some seriously long-lasting durability that will save on replacement bones in the long run. The raised nubs can also improve dental health.



Made For: Adult dogs of all breeds and sizes. Power chewers.



The USA-made Nylabone is a favorite of many vets, including Dr. Jacobs. “The best chew toys include harder rubber-type toys such as Nylabone and Kong-type bones,” she says.



Unlike animal bones, this alternative won’t splinter and will also last much longer. Made from nylon, it’s packed with a yummy chicken flavor and offers a mess-free alternative to raw options. Design-wise, the Nylabone features tiny raised bristles, which can help reduce tartar and plaque. It’s available in various sizes for different breeds, all the way up to an extra-large.



Lastly, at less than $5, it’s also one of the best bones for dogs at a budget-friendly price point. That being said, the Nylabone may be too hard for puppies or dogs with dental problems.

Why It Stands Out: Unlike the Nylabone, the Benebone (which is also sold in multiple sizes) has a unique wishbone shape that provides a more paw-friendly grip for dogs to gnaw on and hold. This ergonomic design also makes it harder to ingest.



Made For: Great for dogs of all breeds and sizes who don’t like a traditional bone shape. The Benebone is great for picky dogs, since it’s available in three different flavors.

Why It Stands Out: Per Dr. Simon's tips, natural options like marrow bones are some of the best options for dogs who need a little calcium, B12, and collagen in their diets. The marrow is contained at the center of the bone, like the middle of a Tootsie Pop. This bone works best with supervision to avoid splintering or bitten-off chunks.



Made For: This affordable option is best for large dogs without digestion issues since marrow can be rich. If it splits, be sure to take it away.

Why It Stands Out: Despite costing a little more than the average budget bone, this Veterinary Oral Health Council-recommended chew won't splinter or cause trips to the vet. Unlike nylon or rubber bones, Greenies are easy to digest and contain vitamins and minerals. They also improve bad dog breath, whereas most dog bones worsen breath.



Made For: An edible, nutritious alternative for adult dogs of all sizes and breeds. Not suitable for dogs who are less than five pounds or younger than six months of age.

Why It Stands Out: Rather than trying to break off morsels for themselves, dogs will have to work for a treat of their choice to be dispensed from this durable rubber bone by Kong. One of the top choices for doggie mental health, this will occupy any dog for hours. The brand also has an extreme line for power chewers.



Made For: Dogs of all sizes — this bone comes in small, medium, and large. It’s also great for dogs who tend to destroy upholstery and shoes.

Why It Stands Out: Jack and Pup is a clean canine brand that sells high-quality multipacks of individually wrapped bones. These are beef-filled shin bones that are an innovative blend of a bully stick and a regular filled bone — and they still cost less than $20.



Made For: A money-saving solution for multiple-dog households. Also great for dogs who go through bones quickly.

Why It Stands Out: Larger marrow bones are often easier to come by, but the little guys need nutrients, too. Made with responsibly sourced cattle, this pack of three small marrow bones by K9 Connoisseur is better for smaller breeds and free of any artificial ingredients and additives. It's worth noting that these bones can smell slightly stronger than synthetic alternatives.



Made for: Small and medium dogs who weigh up to 50 pounds, including aggressive chewers. Dogs with digestive sensitivities should avoid or chew under supervision for a small amount of time.

Why It Stands Out: For big breeds or dogs who prefer natural bones to synthetic ones, a digestible shin bone like this is a safe bet — it's hard to swallow due to its larger size. With a hearty smoked beef flavor, these 8-inch chews come in a three-pack, which is highly unusual for a multi-pack and maximizes the consumer's return on investment.



Made for: Large adult dogs without digestive issues, since marrow can be rich.

Why It Stands Out: While some of the best bones for dogs are made from beef, ostrich is an unlikely and practically invincible alternative. Large ostrich bones have a honeycomb structure inside, making them less likely to fracture, and reviewers note that these bones lasted for months without splintering. They're also less stinky than marrow bones.



Made For: A grain-free option for medium to large breeds and super chewers.

Why It Stands Out: Rawhide is a soft material, meaning that dogs are less likely to choke on it or suffer intestinal damage once their saliva has softened it up. Still, the softer material on these edible chews means they don't last as long as harder natural or synthetic bones. These rawhide bones are softer and thinner than other similar options. The rolled style is preferable to knotted ends, which can pose a choking hazard.



Made For: Perfect for gentle chewers of all sizes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bones for Dogs Why are chicken bones bad for dogs? Small bones, such as those from chicken wings or ribs, can be hazardous because they can be swallowed easily or get lodged in a dog’s throat or digestive system. They can also pose a choking hazard. “We do not recommend the feeding of any true ‘bones’ due to the risk of splintering, foreign body obstruction, fractured teeth, or becoming lodged within the mouth,” says McCarthy. “The same can be said for products such as hooves, antlers, et cetera.” What kind of rawhide bones should I bury for my dog? Opt for ones made from U.S. cattle hide (the thickest possible); ideally, the size should be as large as possible to avoid choking. Avoid rolled versions versus bones with knots on both ends, as these knots can be detached and swallowed. Can I leave my dog unsupervised with a bone? No — don’t allow dogs to chew on a bone unsupervised, since this can be hazardous to their health. What’s a sign that a dog needs to go to the emergency room after ingesting a bone? As frustrating as it is, accidents can still happen, regardless of what kind of bone an owner picks. “Choking, bleeding from the mouth, pawing at the face, recurrent vomiting, or inappetence are all signs that warrant an emergency visit,” says Jacobs. “A cracked or missing tooth warrants a vet visit, but may not necessarily be an emergency unless the pet seems distressed or is unwilling to eat.” Why does my dog love to bury bones? Fido’s need to hide his treasures is rooted in his ancestry. Dogs are protective over resources they consider valuable, and bones are precious cargo.

