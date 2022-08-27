The Best Dog Brushes for Shedding Will Banish Fur From Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is around the corner, and that can only mean one thing for pet owners: pet hair all over everything. In preparation for the hot summer months, a dog’s coat becomes thinner in spring. But now that the weather is starting to cool off, their coats are filling in. That means your dog is likelier to shed in the coming weeks, leaving fur all over your furniture, dog beds and the carpet.

With shedding also comes the likelihood of more matted and tangled fur because loose fur that isn’t brushed out can impact the skin, mat, or pelt. The best dog brush for shedding removes that transitional hair without excessive pulling. They also redistribute natural oils to keep your dog healthy and happy.

Looking for suggestions on the best dog brushes to help keep your pet’s fur smooth and sleek during this tough time? Read on for 11 of our top dog brushes for shedding.

1. Pawradise Deshedding Dog Brush

BEST TIKTOK TREND

There’s a reason this inexpensive but effective dog brush is so popular with TikTokers and Amazon reviewers alike: it gets the job done. The double-sided dog brush also works on cats and is excellent at removing all types of hair. Use it to work out matted pet hair and clumps, or easily de-shed that extra dog hair from their sensitive bellies. Then, watch as your fur friend gets the zoomies from feeling so light and extra-fur-free.

2. ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Brush

FOR LINGERING FUR

If your pet has lingering fur that either won’t brush out or is accumulating all over the carpet, more than 115,000 Amazon reviewers swear the ChomChom is the best dog brush for shedding. (Plus, it’s just fun to say.) The adhesive-free roller is reusable and picks up an absurd amount of fur on all surfaces. That means you can finally have guests sit on the couch without throwing a sheet down, and you’ll also be doing something good for the environment.

3. Pet Slicker Brush

FOR DOUBLE COATS

Here’s another highly reviewed Amazon dog brush that users particularly covet, thanks to its ability to de-shed a dog’s sensitive undercoat without causing pain. It’s designed to stop shedding at the source with its small but sturdy bristles, which is particularly useful for dogs with a double coat. We also like the silicone handle, which is comfortable to use and control.

4. HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

BEST FOR SMALL DOGS

If your small pup is sensitive to brushing, this is one of the best dog brushes for shedding. It’s smaller and designed to groom delicate areas on smaller breeds, efficiently removing loose hair, tangles and trapped dirt. You’ll be surprised how much hair this dog brush (satisfyingly!) collects, but pleased at how easy it is to clean following your brushing session.

5. HandsOn Pet Grooming Gloves

BEST GLOVE

If you prefer a more hands-on approach to your dog grooming routine, these highly reviewed Amazon grooming gloves can lend a hand. (Sorry, we had to.) The non-abrasive rubber nodules help groom and de-shed dogs while removing excess hair and redistributing natural oils for a healthier coat. They’re suitable for small or big dogs and those with and without a lot of fur, and we like how they’re suited to wet or dry brushing.

6. Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush

FOR THICK FUR

This dual-sided rake brush is designed for professional results if you’re dealing with tough tangles and stubborn mats. The sharp, rounded teeth of this dog brush for shedding get right to the root of the tangle to quickly dispel it without itching or scratching your pet’s skin. It also gently removes loose hair and eliminates dander and dirt, and we like that you can also use it on the family cat.

7. FURminator Grooming Rake

BEST FOR FURNITURE

This is one of our favorite dog brushes here at SPY, and not because it works wonders on dogs. We also use it to scrape dog (and cat) hair from carpeted stairs, making a world of difference in their overall appearance. The FURminator also removes hair from couches and armchairs, making it an effective cleaning rake and a beloved dog brush for shedding.

8. MIU COLOR Pet Grooming Brush

FOR LONG HAIR

Have a long-haired pooch? You’ll want to consider this pet brush blade, designed with deeper teeth for our longer-haired fur friends. It’s effective at removing dog hair and preventing shedding, but we also like the self-cleaning function. Just pop the hair off with the push of a button so you can finish the job promptly and effectively.

9. Coastal Pet Dual-Sided Dog Shedding Blade

BEST BLADE

If you’ve got a dog with a thick coat and you find that a regular old dog brush doesn’t do the trick, you might want to try this dog-shedding blade. The two-sided model features ridged, stainless steel blades to help get through that thick fur and minimize shedding. It also works on large or small areas of the fur, depending on how you hold the brush.

10. GoPets Dematting Comb

BEST COMB

Sometimes your pup gets into something on that walk or hike, and it’s impossible to clear out all those mats and tangles. In that case, you may want to turn to a comb. The high-density side of this comb/de-matting tool detangles quickly and minimizes pain on stubborn coats by combing (rather than pulling) fur. Then, once your dog’s fur is under control, you can use the undercoat rake to smooth things out.

11. SleekEZ Original Deshedding Grooming Tool

FOR NO SNAGS

This patented de-shedding brush comes in various sizes for various animals, from bunnies and cats to dogs and horses. The tiny tooth configuration is designed to grab the tips of fur without painful pulling, a process that more than 35,000 Amazon reviewers approve of. This dog brush is not just great for animals, either. Reviewers have used it on furniture, carpets, cars and pet bedding to eliminate extraneous fur from their lives.

