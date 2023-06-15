The Best Crates for Dogs of All Breeds and Sizes

Dogs are den animals by nature. For this reason, crates can be an especially helpful tool for training — they can provide a designated safe space for pups whenever they need to de-stress or relax. And, along with pee pads, they can help with potty-training by teaching dogs how to stay calm and self-soothe when owners aren’t around. “Crates provide a secure space for your dog when you can’t actively supervise them,” says Georgina Ushi Phillips, a Florida-based veterinarian. “This can be particularly useful during times when your dog may be at risk of getting into trouble or causing harm to themselves or your belongings. They can prevent destructive behavior, such as chewing on furniture or getting into hazardous substances.”

Additionally, Phillips says, crates can aid in training dogs to have boundaries and self-control: “They teach dogs to wait patiently, settle on cue, and remain calm in a confined space,” she explains. “They can be used as part of a positive reinforcement training approach, helping dogs learn to associate the crate with positive experiences and rewards.”

What to Consider When Buying a Dog Crate

Choosing the right dog crate will depend on factors like a dog’s breed and size, as well as your home’s setup. As a general rule of thumb, a crate should be large enough to accommodate a dog standing, sitting, and lying down comfortably. However, a crate that’s too big may encourage a dog to go potty, as there’s enough space to avoid the mess.

Dog crates can cost anywhere from around $30 to $400 based on size, design, and material. Puppies do well with expandable crates or larger crates they can grow into. Mesh may suffice for non-chewers, but chewers will do better with metal options. Plastic crates are a common, easy-to-clean choice, but they don’t circulate air like mesh or wire crates. Wooden crates are also popular, as they’re durable and tend to be more stylish — however, cleaning may require more maintenance, and they’re not always leak-proof. All crates need to have a form of ventilation so that they’re breathable.

Lastly, for claustrophobic pups, crates with multiple access points and playpens have a more open-concept feel. They’re also a convenient option for senior dogs with mobility issues. To maximize a pet’s comfort, owners may want to line a crate with dog blankets or a dog bed, but if a dog is really resistant, alternative options include gates and fences. However, since dogs (or people) can knock these over easily, they’re not quite as effective.

What the Experts Say

For this story, SPY interviewed multiple pet industry experts, including veterinarians and dog trainers, about the benefits of dog crates and what to look for when shopping.

Krissy Wolf — the former owner of Woof Acres, a dog boarding facility in Tennessee — says that choosing the right crate material (and the right features) is important: “Wire crates are great because they are easy to clean and collapsible,” she explains. “For stronger dogs, consider a steel crate.” She also recommends looking for added features like removable plastic trays, food and water access doors (for easy feeding), pitched tops for taller dogs (so they have more head room), wheels (so owners can relocate a larger crate easily), and replacement trays (because they’re prone to cracking and breaking).

Renowned dog trainer Cesar Millan adds that once owners do have a crate, introducing their dog to it in the right way is essential: “It’s important to introduce the crate casually because you want your dog to feel comfortable,” he says. “Add a toy or blanket inside so it’s viewed as a place that is enjoyable. You want the dog to be happy-go-lucky when they enter, but calm once they’re inside. Also, it’s all about the human’s energy. Once a dog is used to the crate, you want to just walk away and not leave them in an excited state.”

Our experts also helped sort through the best dog crates available now.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL $100.99 $115.67 $167.63 Why It Stands Out: This is one of the most customizable dog crates in terms of its access points, size, and the ability to add a cover. More than 40,000 Amazon reviewers agree that it performed as expected — and for a reasonable price.



Made For: Puppies and adult dogs of all life stages.



This well-ventilated crate by MidWest Homes for Pets is one of the best options for pups small and large, since it comes in multiple sizes. “These crates are made of metal wires and offer good airflow and visibility,” says Phillips. “They’re versatile, foldable, and often come with a removable tray. Wire crates like these are suitable for home use, training, and travel.”



Here, pet owners have the option of choosing between single-door and double-door versions, the latter of which allows for more versatility. Based on reviews, this crate is easy to set up and makes a solid choice for growing pups.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST SPLURGE $475.00 $375.00 Why It Stands Out: This crate is an investment, but it’s worth the money for its quality and special features. Besides being fully water-resistant, it includes wheels, a carrying handle, and a puppy divider — plus, there’s even a removable tray to clean up messes with ease. It’s also travel-friendly, since it’s collapsible, and its garage-style door creates a more open-concept feel.



Made For: Dogs who prefer a view of their surroundings and don’t like feeling closed in. It’s also a great choice for pet parents who travel often, senior dogs with mobility issues, and puppies who still have some growing to do.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BUDGET $50.66 Why It Stands Out: This is one of the best dog crates for those who want customizable options and lots of ventilation. Shoppers can choose between a single-door or double-door version, and it comes in six sizes. Its budget-friendly price tag still gets you a divider, a top handle for added portability, and a removable plastic base tray, all within a strong metal frame.



Made For: Dog owners who want a metal crate but don’t want to pay extra bucks for tons of bells and whistles.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST WOOD $90.37 $77.77 $111.99 Why It Stands Out: This solid wood crate with a strong lockable gate looks like a handsome end table. Since it’s made from solid wood, it’s just as durable as metal and plastic, though it’s not as easy to clean. For this reason, pet parents may want to place a crate bed, pee pads, or waterproof blankets inside.



Made For: Owners who don’t want an unsightly dog crate in their home or people who live in small spaces and require multi-functional furniture. Not an ideal choice for chewers and destroyers.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST SOFT CRATE $44.99 $55.99 Why It Stands Out: This spacious soft crate comes in multiple sizes and includes a sheepskin mat and carrying case — all for under $50. Phillips is a fan, too. “These crates are convenient for travel and short-term use but are generally not recommended for dogs prone to chewing or scratching,” she says. “They’re not as sturdy or secure as wire or plastic crates but are easy to set up, fold, and transport.”



Made For: Dogs of all sizes, but consider sizing up for larger breeds. Not for dogs that chew or scratch, since the mesh door can be damaged.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST AIRLINE-FRIENDLY $234.91 $105.99

Why It Stands Out: Phillips cites plastic crates as a popular choice for flights. “Plastic crates are sturdy and provide a more enclosed and den-like environment for your dog during travel and airline transportation,” she explains. “They often have a front-facing door and ventilation holes.” This crate takes it one step further and is fully airline-approved. Wheels snap on and off as needed.



Made For: Dog owners who fly frequently with their pets. Also for dogs of all sizes, since it comes in sizes small through 3XL.

Courtesy of WLO Wood BEST MODERN $225.90 $300.00 Why it Stands Out: This dog crate looks and feels like a home — a reminder that pups are part of the family and deserve the best. It features a peaked roof and a comfy silicone-based cushion.



Made For: Dogs of all sizes — the largest version has a 149-pound maximum weight capacity.

Courtesy of Wayfair BEST FOR MULTI-DOG HOUSEHOLDS $265.99 $379.99 Why It Stands Out: For those who live in a multi-dog household, an extra-large crate with a divider may make more sense than two separate crates, especially if the dogs like to be in close proximity. This one comes with two removable floor trays to remove messes easily, and it’s also one of the sturdiest crates on this list.



Made For: Households with multiple dogs, outdoor areas, and larger homes. It’s not suitable for indoor usage in small spaces, or for small dogs (since they may use the extra space as a place to go to the bathroom).

Frequently Asked Questions About Dog Crates How do I crate train my dog? Start by placing a crate in a quiet, accessible area, leaving the door open, and letting your dog explore at their own rate. “Avoid using the crate as a form of punishment,” says Phillips. “Encourage your dog to associate the crate with positive experiences. Use treats, toys, or praise to reward your dog whenever they approach or enter the crate voluntarily. Once your dog is comfortable entering and staying in the crate voluntarily, you can start closing the door for short periods.” (Pro tip: you can also toss treats inside the crate or place their favorite toys inside to entice them.) Are dog crates necessary for all dogs? Dog crates can be a valuable tool in training and managing dogs, but they’re not absolutely necessary for every dog. Common alternatives include playpens, fences, and gates, but these can be disruptive to other members of the household because they can get in the way. Are dog crates expensive? More durable options on the market — like decorative wooden crates and steel or metal wire crates — will be pricier than plastic and fabric alternatives, but they’ll also last longer. It’s possible to find a plastic dog crate that’s the perfect blend of affordable, durable, and lightweight, but that being said, metal may be necessary for owners of destructive dogs or escape artists. What are the best dog crates for travel? Plastic is a sturdy yet lightweight material that pet owners commonly use when traveling with their dogs. Look for models that are collapsible and have handles. Also, it may be worth investing in both a home crate and a travel crate, since on-the-go versions may be less comfy. “Many people use travel crates for home purposes but I wouldn’t recommend that,” adds Wolfe. “They’re harder to clean and have a more closed-in feel than wire or steel crates.” Can you crate train an older dog? In short, yes. “Contrary to popular belief, old dogs can learn new tricks, especially when using positive reinforcement techniques,” says Paola Cuevas, a veterinary consultant at Hepper. “While it may require a bit more patience and understanding, crate training can still be successful with older dogs using the same methods that are used on younger dogs.”

