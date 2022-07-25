These Paw-Proof Dog Pools Keep Your Pets Cool & Entertained in Summer Heat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With summer 2022 fully bearing down, everyone wants to get in on the pool action — including your dog. Summer can be an uncomfortable season for dogs with thicker coats, so a haircut and some pool time are in order to keep them happy and healthy. Excessive heat is also dangerous for your dog, so be sure to supply them with plenty of water and shade while you’re all playing outside. Dogs also love to play in the water, and splashing around in dog pools can be fun for you and your pooch.

Kiddie pools are popular among pet owners and parents (not to mention college students), but many inflatable kiddie pools aren’t durable enough to support pets. The best dog pools will keep your pets busy and active on a hot day, making everyone happier by curbing potentially destructive behavior from being kept inside. Keep your pooch cool this summer with their own dog pool, keeping their temperature down and making them comfortable as the heat rises. There are plenty of fun shapes and sizes to choose from but be sure to check out the pool size before purchasing, depending on the size and weight of your dog. Worried about their nails puncturing the pool? Most dog pools are made with a puncture-resistant fabric, so your pup’s nails won’t ruin the fun.

Let your dog soak up the sun with you with their own puppy pool, and don’t forget their favorite dog toys to toss around. Below, you’ll find the best dog pools for the summer season, plus some tips on warm-weather safety, courtesy of the Humane Society.

Best Dog Pools for 2022

Remember, the best dog pools have the following features:

Puncture-resistant material

Appropriately sized for your dog(s)

Easy to assemble and store during the offseason

Below, we’ve gathered the top products that offer all of these features and more.

1. Jasonwell Dog Pool

BEST OVERALL

This extra-large portable pool is great for families with dogs and kids so that everyone can enjoy the fun. Jasonwell makes some of our favorite pool floats, and this doggie pool is an excellent choice for larger dogs or a dog pool party. Keep your pup cool with a pool all summer long but be sure to trim their nails before entering, as there is no reinforced durable material to match the strength of your dog’s nails. This pool is easy to fold and store and travels easily. Set it up quickly with a hose and drain just as fast at the end of the day. There are five sizes to choose from: a Small is 32′ while an extra-extra-large is 63″, so there’s room for a dog of every size in the Jasonwell dog pool.

ON SALE!

Courtesy of Amazon

2. K&H Pet Products Dog Pool & Pet Bath

RUNNER UP

This option from K&H features a collapsible metal frame that makes it easy to put together and take apart. The pool is made from a sturdy vinyl material specifically designed to withstand a pup’s paws. There’s a drain plug to quickly empty it when playtime is over and a patch kit for making repairs. Available sizes include medium, large and extra large. You can add a canopy to keep your pets safe from the sun, although this is sold separately.

Courtesy of Chewy

3. Minnidip Pup Dip

BEST PATTERN

This pool from Minnidip comes in a teal color with a banana leaf print, making it a surprisingly stylish option for your backyard. The bottom of the pool is made from thick, sturdy vinyl to withstand a dog’s claws. Like most of the options on this list, this pool isn’t inflatable, helping to avoid mishaps. It’s foldable, too, so you can easily put it away.

Courtesy of Target

4. Wading Kiddie Pool Blue

BEST VALUE

A dog pool can be surprisingly expensive, so if you don’t want to spend too much, this kiddie pool is an excellent option for your pets. It’s made from plastic and is non-inflatable, so it’ll be better suited to pets, but it’ll also work great for playtime for adults and kids. In fact, you could get one for each family member because this inexpensive pool is also stackable.

Courtesy of Target

5. Pecute Dog Pools

CONTENDER

Another excellent pool for dogs is by the brand Pecute. It comes in various sizes for all types of dogs and is made from a reliable PVC material to prevent your dog’s thick nails from penetrating the surface. Made with a non-slip design with bumps integrated along the bottom to keep anyone from slipping, this is a safe and secure pool for small dogs. Keep your dog cool this summer by giving them their very own puppy pool.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Peteast Sprinkler Pad

BEST SPRINKLER

Who doesn’t love a good run through the sprinklers? With Peteast, your dog can enjoy a sturdy mat that spouts water from the hose line in a good four-foot arc of water, soaking them to the bone and keeping them cool during the summer. This sprinkler pad is an attractive option for pet owners who aren’t sure about a pool or just looking for a similar way to cool off their pets. The sprinkler pad is easy to use; it folds and stores quickly after being laid out to dry. Suitable for dogs of all sizes, the Peteast sprinkler pad will spark joy in any pet’s eye all summer.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. RYNX Foldable Dog Pools

MOST DURABLE

The RYNX pool falls under our sturdiest pool category, as it’s made from a high-density fiberboard that will stay strong and sturdy even during rough play. Don’t worry about your dog’s nails with this hard-covered shell; keep your dog cool and busy in the sun. At 48″ in diameter and 12″ deep, this is an excellent size for multiple dogs or puppies to splash around and relax under the hot sun. Keep your dog comfortable this summer with the RYNX foldable dog pool.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Lunaoo Dog Pools

ALSO CONSIDER

The Lunaoo dog pool is an excellent way to keep your dog cool during the summer and is easy to use and store. Fill it with water and let your dog soak in the cool water. The Lunaoo pool comes in three different sizes, the largest is 63″x12″ and the smallest is 32″x8″. Made from high-grade industrial PVC, a thick, non-slip material that keeps your dog safe while paddling around the pool.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Lifefair Foldable Dog Pools

HONORABLE MENTION

the Lifefair dog pool is an excellent option for large dog owners or pet parents with multiple dogs because the sizes are generous, and many dogs will be able to enjoy the pool at once. Make this a summer to remember with a foldable dog pool for your favorite best friend. A sturdy pool that is easy to set up, fill, and drain, the Lifefair pool is a great tool for cooling off pets. Made from thick PVC material that won’t rip, plenty of large dogs can jump around in this pool without fear of wear or tear. A great choice for any pet parent looking to spice up their summer plans.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Holiday Living Round Kiddie Pool

BEST BASIC

This basic plastic pool is a great option for a wide variety of purposes; reviewers used it as a cooler for beer, a kiddie pool, a dog pool and even a tortoise habitat. Other suggested uses include a sandbox or ball pit. The basic, cheap plastic pool is still one of the best options for pets and kids. It’s lightweight and easy to clean, too.

Courtesy of Lowes

How To Keep Pets Safe in the Heat

Summer can be a time of joy and a time of danger for pups. In especially hot areas of the country, heatstroke is a serious concern for dogs. That’s why having a summer safety plan for your pup is important. For instance, do you know where you would take them in a power outage? Do you know the signs of heatstroke in dogs? According to the Humane Society, dog owners should observe their pets closely for these symptoms: “heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness.”

Courtesy of Pecute

To keep your pet safe, the Humane Society also recommends following these safety practices:

Limit your dog’s exercise on sweltering days

Remember that dogs can get overheated extra quickly in high humidity

When your dog is outside during warm weather, make sure they have constant access to both shade and water

Never leave your dog in a parked car — even with the engine running and AC blowing!

If your dog gets overheated, use ice packs to cool them down

Some breeds will benefit from summer haircuts, so consult your veterinarian in the spring

Finally, consider whipping up a batch of tasty “pupsicles” during the summer! Pecute, a pet supplies company that also makes one of the best dog pools featured above, also makes a cooling dog vest that can be great for warmer climates.

