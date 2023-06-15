The Best Dog Shampoos, According to Veterinarians

Dogs are adorable. Dogs can also get pretty gross after a day of adventures. Whether they played in the mud or happened to roll in something unpleasant, it’s important for pet owners to know how to bathe their canine companions. Also, bath time has many other benefits besides odor reduction, like removing dead hair and skin, reducing shedding, and keeping their coat shiny and clean.

When thinking about what shampoo to use, though, it might come naturally to reach for whatever is lying around the house. Don’t do that. Human shampoo is not a good idea, since dogs’ skin has a different pH balance. “It’s important to make sure that the products are specifically made for dogs and that pet parents are not using baby shampoos, human shampoos, or dish soap, as these are not specifically formulated for dog skin,” says Andrew Levine, a Boston-based veterinarian and owner of the Jamaica Plain Animal Hospital. “Frequency of bathing is very dependent on your dog’s skin, degree of itchiness, and healthiness of their hair,” he adds.

So how do you decide on the best dog shampoo for a specific canine? Read on to find out.

What to Consider When Buying Dog Shampoo

Ingredients: Avoid artificial scents and ingredients like alcohol, dyes, and parabens. Opt for naturally derived ingredients when possible. Honey, aloe, and oatmeal bases are all soothing choices.

Age: Puppies may require a more mild shampoo — many of which are formulated specifically for younger dogs.

Allergies: Dogs with sensitive skin or allergies are better off with a hypoallergenic or medicated shampoo.

Breed: “Some breeds are more susceptible to dry skin and thus may benefit from less frequent grooming,” says licensed vet technician Amber LaRock. Different breed types require different bathing frequencies and shampoo types, so check in with your vet regardless.

What the Experts Say

For this story, SPY interviewed multiple veterinarians about the benefits of dog shampoos and what to look for when shopping. “Finding the right dog shampoo can make the difference between a healthy, hydrated coat and uncomfortable or itchy skin,” says LaRock. “Natural ingredients without harsh chemicals are less likely to irritate your pup’s skin during their bath and can help promote overall skin and coat health.”

Paola Cuevas, a veterinarian with Petkeen.com, agrees. “The most important part when shopping for a dog’s shampoo is recognizing what ingredients to avoid,” she says. What’s on that list? “Parabens are commonly used as preservatives to extend the shelf life of shampoos and prevent fungal growth, but they’re also synthetic, ecotoxic substances linked to hormonal disruption,” she explains. “Phthalates are used to bond fragrances to other ingredients in the shampoo but are also recognized as carcinogenic. Sulfates are harsh, synthetic cleaners that strip the skin of its natural oils and cause irritation, dry skin, and itching. Lastly, propylene glycol is a double alcohol that’s been linked to skin irritation and organ toxicity.”

With this in mind, read on for the best dog shampoos available now.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL $16.99 Why It Stands Out: As a brand, Earthbath stands out for its use of plant-derived ingredients and its commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices. This particular shampoo smells heavenly and its clean, gentle formula is free of soap, gluten, parabens, synthetic dyes, DEA, and sulfates.



Made For: While it’s not fully hypoallergenic, this shampoo is suitable for dogs with sensitive or dry skin, removing dirt and debris while adding hydration.



This shampoo can clean and moisturize a dog’s dry, sensitive skin without washing off any topical flea treatments. While it may cost slightly more than the average brand, Earthbath’s eco-friendly values — plus the fact that this bottle should last around a year — make this worthy of the best overall dog shampoo. Also, its subtle vanilla and almond scent is great.



Cuevas endorses it, too. “This is a highly moisturizing, soap-free shampoo,” she says.

“Thanks to colloidal oatmeal and aloe vera, this organic shampoo is soothing and relieves irritated, itchy skin. It leaves a soft, moisturized, and naturally clean coat without causing any harm to the environment.”

Courtesy of Amazon BEST 2-IN-1 $14.99 $15.99 Why It Stands Out: One of the most popular natural pet shampoos that’s also cat-friendly, dogs will smell like a tropical smoothie after being rinsed off with this 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. With a papaya and coconut base, pet parents will love its light and fruity scent as well as its dandruff-fighting abilities and silky soft results. The brand also offers a deep-cleaning version for dogs with thick double coats.



Made For: Long-haired and short-haired dogs 12 weeks and older who need a more convenient solution than separate shampoos and conditioners. Suitable for dogs with dry skin or dandruff.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST WATERLESS $19.97 $23.96 Why It Stands Out: This no-rinse dry shampoo can get dogs clean fast without the headache of getting them in the shower and leaving wet paw prints all over the house. The oatmeal and lavender base is soothing on dry skin and provides a convenient solution for stinky dogs. The eco-friendly formula is also free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, parabens, and phthalates.



Made For: A smart solution for travelers, pets who dread bath time, or pets that need a quick (and cost-effective) clean between washes.

Courtesy of Target BEST BUDGET $7.48 $17.99 $13.99 Why It Stands Out: This affordable shampoo from Burt’s Bees is pH-balanced and non-irritating, thanks to a base of colloidal oat flour, honey, and beeswax. These ingredients work together to calm and gently cleanse doggie skin. Bonus: the formula is 100% fragrance-free and sulfate-free.



“This is a moisturizing shampoo that can help relieve very dry skin,” adds Cuevas. “However, the consistency of this shampoo is a little watery and there is no enjoyable ‘freshly bathed dog’ smell left behind,” she adds (which makes sense, since it’s fragrance-free).



Made For: Pet owners who are looking for a more affordable alternative to Earthbath that’s still appropriate for sensitive skin and doesn’t contain artificial ingredients.

Courtesy of Amazon best medicated $9.85 $12.99 Why It Stands Out: Veterinary Formula is one of the most reliable brands for medicated dog shampoos, and it’s stocked at most veterinary clinics around the nation. Designed to alleviate greasy or scaly red skin, this unscented and soap-free wash costs less than $10 and can help dogs with sensitive skin or allergies feel more comfortable. The brand also offers a version designed specifically for hot spots and itches. Lastly, this pH-balanced formula is gentle to your dog’s skin since it is soap- and paraben-free.



Made For: Dogs with allergies and sensitive skin who suffer reactions when using non-medicated shampoo.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST SPLURGE $32.00 Why It Stands Out: This is one of the best dog shampoos for people who want to treat their canine to a spa-like experience. OUAI’s decadent vegan pet wash is engineered by the same folks who make the brand’s high-end human shampoo — it’s made with ingredients like aloe vera and rambutan seed extract, which protects the skin from pollution. The scent is downright luxurious, including notes of lemon, rose, jasmine, and white musk. Like the other washes recommended in this guide, it’s free of chemicals.



Made for: Dog owners who are hell-bent on finding the best-smelling dog shampoo out there, full stop.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR FLEAS AND TICKS $9.98 $12.99 Why It Stands Out: Our vet tech expert LaRock says she rarely recommends flea and tick shampoo, since the formulas can be very harsh. Still, if a dog needs treatment, it’s best to go with a veterinarian-approved shampoo like this one by Veterinary Formula. “This is great if your dog is suffering from a flea infestation,” adds Cuevas. “It can even be used as a repellent. It kills fleas and ticks on contact, and the active ingredient is pyrethrin, [which is] derived from natural flowers.” Based on our experts’ insight, this is the most gentle flea and tick shampoo that still uses insecticide. Note: pet owners should always wear gloves while applying it, though.



Made for: This flea and tick shampoo can be used on animals ages 12 weeks and older. It’s a smart solution for those seeking a soap-free and paraben-free formula that controls parasites.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR PUPPIES $5.93 $11.99 Why It Stands Out: Although some brands like Tropiclean are safe for puppies more than 12 weeks old, other dog shampoos, like this Burt’s Bees formula, are made specifically for puppies and their delicate bodies. It’s also one of the only puppy-focused formulas to utilize buttermilk and linseed oil, and it’s completely free of fragrances, sulfates, colorants, and harsh chemicals.



Made for: Designed for puppies who require an extra-gentle formula. Also a great choice for dog owners who want conditioning benefits in their puppy shampoo.

Frequently Asked Questions About Dog Shampoos How often should you use shampoo on your dogs? Unlike humans, dogs don’t need to shower multiple times per week. “Due to the natural oils that a dog’s skin produces, it’s recommended to bathe most dogs no more than once every other week,” says LaRock. “Some breeds are more susceptible to dry skin and thus may benefit from less frequent grooming. On the flip side, we don’t recommend waiting longer than three months to bathe most dogs in order to prevent a build-up of dirt in their coat.” What human shampoo can I use on my dog? Because the natural pH of a dog’s skin is different from ours, it’s not recommended to use Dawn or any human products on dogs — not even baby shampoo. Human soaps and shampoos can drastically change the normal environment of a dog’s skin, leaving them exposed to threats that can cause damage. How do I know if my dog is allergic to shampoo? An allergic reaction is always possible, especially for dogs who are not bathed with hypoallergenic shampoos. However, certain red flags will make it obvious if a dog is allergic to a formula. “Common symptoms associated with a skin allergy are skin itchiness or redness, painful rashes, ulcers on the eye, and neurological symptoms such as twitching, shaking, and seizures,” says LaRock. How do I wash my anxious dog? First, make sure they’re tired. Make the water lukewarm, and during the washing process, distract them with a lick mat or peanut butter on a shower wall (or reward them as a form of positive reinforcement otherwise). When the bath is over, give them a treat.

