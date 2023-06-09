The Best Flea Collars for Dogs, According to Veterinarians

Fleas are every dog owner’s enemy — they can lay up to 50 eggs a day, and getting them under control can feel impossible once they’ve already infested a home. Although many oral treatments and topical applications exist, one of the best preventative options is flea collars, which can provide coverage from three to 12 months — an especially useful thing for dogs who spend ample time outside or in wooded areas.

Michelle Dulake, a veterinarian and founder of Fera Pet Organics, says that there are a few unique benefits of using a flea collar. “Flea collars are easy to use since it requires little effort to put them on or take them off,” she says. “They’re also long-lasting — they can work for up to several months — and are a more affordable option compared to other flea preventatives.”

However, according to New York-based veterinarian Matthew McCarthy, flea collars work better as a supplement than a standalone treatment. “While they’re certainly budget-friendly, flea collars don’t quite measure up to the topical or oral treatments available today,” he says. (A collar can take up to 48 hours to start killing fleas, whereas topical spot treatments get to work within 8-12 hours and oral meds do within a mere 2-4 hours.) Other potential drawbacks, according to Dulake, include limited coverage and chemical exposure to insecticides, some of which can pose a risk to other pets in the household or cause topical allergic reactions in some dogs. “The effectiveness of flea collars compared to other flea control products such as liquid treatments depends on the individual pet and the severity of the flea infestation in the local area,” she adds.

So, if you’re battling an urgent flea situation, it’s likely better to go with a spot treatment or oral medication. But if not, collars are often a less expensive alternative and aren’t as messy to apply. Either way, before using one, it’s best to consult with your veterinarian first.

BEST OVERALL

Why It Stands Out: Seresto offers one of the oldest, most affordable, and most reliable veterinarian-recommended flea collars for dogs. It also stands out because one can use it on puppies, and it has a generous eight-month protection period.



Made for: Dogs over seven weeks of age who need flea and tick protection.

Seresto is McCarthy’s top pick. “I like the Seresto collar by Elanco,” he says. “It provides eight months of flea and tick control, can be used in dogs over seven weeks of age, has a safety release feature in case your doggie gets it caught on a fence, and swimming or bathing will not affect its efficacy.”

Along with being resistant to the elements, the Seresto collar remains one of the options because of its tried-and-true formula of imidacloprid, which kills fleas before they can lay eggs, and flumethrin, which can kill ticks before they latch onto a dog’s skin. These two ingredients have also been considered safe and effective for decades and start to kill fleas within 24 hours of application. Bonus: it doesn’t have a greasy feel or an odor.

Although Seresto’s large collars can be used on smaller breeds by cutting off excess fabric, the brand sells flea collars specifically for small dogs, too.

BEST NATURAL

Why It Stands Out: For dog owners looking to avoid chemical-filled formulas, essential oil-based flea collars are a great choice, though they may not be as effective as versions that include insecticides. This unscented collar also boasts mosquito bite protection thanks to ingredients like citronella, geranium, and lemongrass oil, and offers pest control for six months.



Made For: Pet parents looking to avoid chemicals and dogs with allergies or skin sensitivities. Suitable for dogs over seven weeks old.

BEST REFLECTIVE

Why It Stands Out: Besides being available at a very budget-friendly price of just over $7, this water-resistant flea collar for dogs is the best option for evening usage since it has reflective technology. While the reflective strip directs light up to 450 feet for more visibility, the formula itself provides full-body protection, killing and repelling fleas for up to seven months.



Made For: Pet owners on a budget and who love nighttime walks. It’s a particularly helpful purchase for dogs who go off-leash in dark areas or live in busy cities.

BEST ANNUAL PROTECTION

Why It Stands Out: Many of the best flea collars for dogs max out at seven or eight months, but this one by Tevra can give pet owners peace of mind knowing that their pup will be protected for a full year. The active ingredients (two insecticides called deltamethrin and pyriproxyfen) kill fleas on contact before they have a chance to bite.



Made For: Pet owners who are forgetful about medication or want a longer shelf life on a single flea collar before buying another one.

BEST BUDGET

Why It Stands Out: At just over $5, this is one of the most affordable flea collars and is great for owners on the fence about natural solutions. Using vet-approved active ingredients like deltamethrin, this adjustable flea collar is a crowd-pleaser, based on reviews.



Made for: People who prefer a well-reviewed solution that won’t cost an arm and a leg. Ideal or use on dogs 12 weeks and older.

Frequently Asked Questions About Flea Collars for Dogs How do I put on a flea collar? Attach it tightly enough that it touches the dog’s skin and hair. Insert the end through the buckle, and leave enough room for two fingers to slip between the neck and the collar. Finally, pull the excess through the loop and cut off the extra collar. If it’s going on a puppy, leave the extra fabric since their bodies are still growing. How long does a flea collar last? Flea collars last different amounts of time, ranging from around three months to 12 months. Activities like swimming or bath time will reduce the amount of protection. “While some flea collars allow dogs to go swimming and be bathed, it should be known that generally, the lifespan of the collar will decrease if it repeatedly becomes wet through swimming or bathing,” says Ashley Navarette, a veterinarian and an associate professor at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “Consult with your veterinarian regarding an appropriate replacement timeline if your dog is bathed or swims frequently.“ How do flea collars work? First, the pet owner must stretch the collar out to activate it. It’s then placed around the dog’s neck and adjusted. Excess material can be trimmed off, but puppy owners should allow room for growth. After it’s on, the ingredients in the flea collar will distribute through the fur and skin. Repellent collars emit gas, whereas treatment collars kill pests on contact or upon the first bite.

