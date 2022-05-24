These Dog Beds Give Your Pooch a Comfortable Place to Sleep for a Budget-Friendly Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Buying a new bed can be an expensive venture. And the process is no different when it comes to buying a dog bed. Things like high-quality materials, advanced technology and fancy extras can add up quickly. Luckily, not all beds, whether dog or human, have to cost an arm and a leg. There is a wide range of cheap dog beds that provide your pooch with a comfortable place to rest without breaking the bank.

How to Choose the Right Cheap Dog Bed

Finding a great dog bed is easy, and so it finding a great cheap dog bed. Most retailers, such as Amazon or Chewy, have a range of options that are sure to be met with your dog’s approval. To ensure you find the right choice for your dog, try answering the following questions:

How big is your dog? Factors like your dog’s height and weight should be considered before you decide on what bed size to buy. Use this handy guide to figure out exactly what size bed you need. Alternatively, here’s a quick overview of which size is best for general dog sizes:

Small: Dogs up to 25 pounds

Dogs up to 25 pounds Medium : Dogs between 25–50 pounds

: Dogs between 25–50 pounds Large : Dogs between 51–100 pounds

: Dogs between 51–100 pounds Extra Large: Dogs over 100 pounds

How does your dog prefer to sleep? In a similar way to people, individual dogs have sleeping positions they prefer. Knowing how your pooch prefers to sleep will help you choose a bed that is better suited to them. Available options include rectangular beds, oval beds and beds with bolstered edges.

Do you need a bed for at home or on-the-go use? Some cheap dog beds have been made with on-the-go use in mind. Whether it’s to fit inside a crate or be particularly easy to roll up and throw in the back of your car, if you’re looking for a bed to come camping, vacationing or visiting friends, it’s worth checking out options better suited to the task.

Is your dog particularly messy? It’s easy to assume that all dogs are messy. But the reality is some dogs have a particular talent for creating mess out of almost nothing. If your dog could find a dirty puddle in a desert or finds stinky things to roll in before you’ve even had a chance to shout “no,” it may be worth choosing a waterproof bed or an option which is machine washable to make cleaning and maintenance more convenient.

Below, you’ll find our top choices for the best cheap dog beds available online. We’ve included a range of options, including cheap dog beds for large dogs and cheap dog beds for small dogs, all of which can be yours for under $50. You’ll also find beds for at home or on-the-go use.

1. Furhaven Pet Dog Bed

BEST OVERALL

With over 60,000 five-star ratings and a below $35 price tag, this Furhaven Pet Dog Bed more than earns its place at the top of our list. This popular bed is suitable for use with either dogs or cats and comes in sizes ranging from small to jumbo-plus. The bed’s structure is made up of a plush faux fur and orthopedic support foam base that is surrounded by L-shaped bolsters. You have more than 10 colors to choose from, including a number of two-tone options to bring a touch of style to your interiors. In addition, there’s a range of alternative fillings, such as cooling gel or memory foam.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Frisco Sherpa Hexagon Bolster Dog Bed

BEST FOR SMALL DOGS

At 21 inches across, the Frisco Sherpa Hexagon Bolster Dog Bed is just the right size for cats and smaller dogs. The hexagonal design maximizes your pet’s comfort by surrounding the super snug, cloud-like sleeping area with fluffy walls. It’s also machine washable for easier cleaning. Additionally, the color scheme of chenille gray and cream brings a touch of style to the high level of comfort.

Courtesy of Chewy

3. Bedsure Small Dog Bed

BEST MACHINE WASHABLE

If you have a dog that loves to get messy before bed, this machine washable Bedsure Small Dog Bed could be the bed for your pup. This popular pick is designed for year-round use and suitable for any weather or climate. It includes a non-skid base and a removable cushion. Your dog will also enjoy the nine-inch high walls, which create a cuddle-like feel to enjoy. The bed comes in your choice of small or medium and has received positive ratings from more than 90% of Amazon users, meaning you can be confident in any purchase.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Frisco Swirl Dog Crate Mat

BEST CRATE MAT

This versatile Frisco Swirl Dog Crate Mat functions as an in-crate mat as well as an everyday lounging bed for your dog. The mat is available in sizes from 18 to 48 inches in length. It also comes with more than 1,300 five-star ratings and features a non-slip backing to ensure it remains in place during use. The tufted, poly-fiber cushion stays cool in the heat and warm in the cold, and is machine washable for easier maintenance.

Courtesy of Chewy

5. MidWest Homes for Pets Deluxe Dog Bed

MOST VERSATILE

This MidWest Homes for Pets Deluxe Dog Bed is all about lounging in comfort. The bed provides paw-pleasing softness for your pets and is backed by more than 45,000 five-star ratings. The versatile piece is ideal for use in crates or as a standalone bed and comes in sizes ranging from 18 to 48 inches. Each bed also features a non-skid bottom, making it a great choice for tile or hardwood flooring. Furthermore, you can choose from gray, coco chic and mocha colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed

BEST ELEVATED

Thanks to its elevated standing, this Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed provides your dog with the perfect place to cool down after a long walk. The platform is elevated by four durable, metal legs. The polyester, machine washable bed is also available in five colors and three different sizes, ranging from small to large. Additionally, the bed comes with an easy-to-follow how-to video to assist in assembly.

Courtesy of Chewy

7. Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

FLUFFIEST

If your dog loves fluffy surfaces, this Bedsure Calming Dog Bed is sure to please. The doughnut-style bed comes in sizes ranging from 20 to 36 inches across and is ideal for dogs who enjoy a place to curl up. It’s also fully washable and available in camel, frost gray and dark gray. Additionally, the bed is filled with air loft fibers to further aid comfort and features eight-inch-high walls to help your dogs feel secure as they rest.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Winnie the Pooh Honey Pot Dog Bed

NOVELTY PICK

For something a little more eye-catching than your average dog bed, try this classic Winnie the Pooh Hunny pot. The fully covered bed is ideal for smaller dogs or cats and sits 13 inches tall. The bed, which is styled on the classic Winnie the Pooh Honey pot, sports a cave-style design and is filled with a plush and fluffy cushion, giving your pet a comfortable, covered and secure environment in which to relax.

Courtesy of Chewy

9. Bedsure Large Dog Bed

BEST FOR LARGE DOGS

If your pooch falls on the larger, heavier side of the scale, you’re going to need a larger bed to accommodate every inch. This Bedsure Large Dog Bed measures 44 by 32 inches and has more than 23,500 five-star ratings to give you confidence. It’s filled with an egg-crate foam interior to alleviate pressure on joints and sports a reversible design, with a winter-ready, super-soft fleece on one side and cooler Oxford backing on the other. For easy maintenance, the bed’s cover is removable and machine washable. Plus, the bed comes in five colors and in sizes ranging from medium to XXL.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

BEST ORTHOPEDIC

This Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed uses three-inch, high-density egg-crate foam to evenly distribute your pet’s weight, lessening the stress on their body. To further improve comfort, the bed features an ultra-soft flannel surface and a raised outer edge. There’s a waterproof inner liner and a non-skid base to further add to this bed’s user friendliness. Plus, it’s backed by more than 10,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users and comes in four colors and sizes ranging from small to XXL.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Chuckit! Travel Pillow Dog Bed

BEST TRAVEL BED

The Chuckit! Travel Pillow Dog Bed is a great option for small to medium dog owners in need of a lightweight, travel-ready bed. The water-resistant, oval-shaped bed measures 30 by 39 inches when laid out and comes supplied with a handy stuff sack for easier portability. It’s also made from a breathable, quick-drying material that’s machine washable for easier day-to-day cleaning. Plus, you’ll find a built-in loop for tethering items to the bed.

Courtesy of Chewy

