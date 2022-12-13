The Best Dog Blankets to Warm Your Pooch Up this Winter

Feeling the winter chill? Keep warm with your pooch this season by purchasing the best dog blanket for you and your best friend. With plenty of options available to stay cozy, from waterproof blankets to extra snuggly blankets, you can find options for all breeds and sizes of dogs. The best dog blankets aren’t only warm in the colder months, but they’re also useful as layers for crates, car rides and other modes of travel.

Remember: a comfy pooch is a happy pooch.

So how do you find the best dog blanket for winter? We asked a veterinarian from Idaho, a state known for its freezing, icy winters. Her advice was less veterinary and more practical, and it’s something all pet parents will be able to appreciate.

“Perhaps the number one consideration for any dog blanket is how easily it can be cleaned,” explains Dr. Chyrle Bonk DVM, a mixed animal veterinarian at a clinic in Orofino, Idaho. “Machine washable is definitely preferred as you’ll want to wash it frequently. You’ll also want something that is durable and will withstand toenails, frequent washes, slobber and teeth. This is usually better achieved with a synthetic option rather than a natural fabric. You’ll also want to look at coziness and look, if you care.”

Waterproof blankets are essential for puppies and older dogs who have trouble holding it in or need extra time to get outside but may not make it in time. They’re great to line your dog’s crate with or place on the bed if your dog is prone to accidents or you don’t want them sleeping on the floor. Keep your dog cozy and happy with a waterproof blanket that will double as extra protection for you and your home.

Other dog blanket choices vary based on breed size and material. We’ve included plenty of options that account for both so no matter what you’re looking for this season, you’ll be sure to find the best dog blanket that suits your needs. From blankets to wearable (but washable) coats to cuddle caves, our list has something for you. Check out our favorite dog blankets for winter below and don’t forget their favorite chew toys, too.

1. Blue Zoca Waterproof Blanket

BEST FOR PUPPIES AND SENIORS

Keep your dog cozy with this double-sided blanket that will also protect your bed or couch. If you have an older dog or a litter of puppies who aren’t yet potty trained, lay this snuggly blanket down for them to nest in while not having to worry about accidents. With materials like polyester fleece on one side and a waterproof core in the middle, you can take this blanket to the beach, camping or on car trips to keep your best friend happy and comfortable. This is an extra-large blanket that’s great for large dogs or spaces. It’s also available in travel size and four rich colors.

Courtesy Amazon

2. Zack & Zoey’s Polyester Nor’easter Dog Blanket Coat

BEST FOR CHILLY DAYS

Every dog needs their own coat and besides, if you have one, why not gift one to your pooch too? Zack & Zoey’s Nor’easter coat is a cozy, warm choice for dogs who need an extra layer in the winter months. Stylish and fitted with a Velcro closure, this coat doubles as a blanket when not being worn. It’s also easy to throw in the washing machine. Keep your dog warm all winter with their very own coat. It’s available in eight colors and sizes, from extra-small to extra-extra-large.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. FurryBaby Fleece Blanket

BEST FOR CRATES

The fleece blanket is a multi-use, cozy and warm blanket that works great at the bottom of your pup’s crate, especially in the early years of puppyhood. Keep your puppy comfortable and warm with a super soft fleece blanket that’s machine washable. It comes in four different colors and three sizes. Aside from being a great crate liner, this blanket is also great to lie down in the backseat of cars or on any furniture.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. PetMaker Waterproof Blanket

SECOND BEST WATERPROOF BLANKET

The PetMaker blanket is a great choice for pet owners who are constantly cleaning up accidents, spills or any other type of mess that involves their dog. From puppies to seniors, accidents happen, which is why an easy-to-wash blanket that repels most liquids is useful in any home. With water-repellant flannel on one side and Sherpa fleece that absorbs liquids on the other, this blanket stops anything from seeping through, protecting your furniture and other surfaces. Available in five assorted colors and three sizes, this is the type of blanket you may want to buy in bulk.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Yuntec Dog Car Seat Cover

BEST FOR CAR TRIPS

If you’re traveling a lot with your pup this season, then the Yuntec car seat cover will protect your backseat. A universal size for all vehicles, you can keep your pet safe and comfortable as well as your car because those accidents aren’t fun to clean up. This polyester cover will prevent your seats from being scratched, wet or covered in dog hair. It comes with two adjustable dog seat belts that can be attached to your dog’s harness (preferable to collar for safety). The adjustable headrest straps ensure a hassle-free fit in your car, truck or SUV.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Best Friends by Sheri Shag Throw

BEST SHAG THROW

Keep all your puppies, no matter their age, extra warm this winter with a stylish shag throw. This incredible faux-fur throw is meant to mimic a dog’s mother’s warm and comforting fur to keep your pup as happy as possible. The bottom of the blanket is dirt- and water-resistant but the blanket can also be tossed into the washing machine for easy clean up. Rest easy knowing your best friend is safe and cozy in this shag throw, which is available in two sizes and four colors.

COURTESY OF CHEWY

7. PetFusion Microplush Quilted Blanket

BEST FOR LARGE FURNITURE

The PetFusion Microplush is an extra cozy choice for dogs who enjoy lying on the couch. Protect your furniture by lying this quilted blanket down first. With 100% polyester microplush, this blanket is as warm as it is soft while also being easy to clean. Let your dog enjoy the pleasures of the couch with you this winter without worrying about any messy accidents, dog fur or drool. The PetFusion blanket comes in four sizes but the extra large is our top choice for ultimate couch coverage.

Courtesy of Chewy

8. Noble House Christmas Microplush Blanket

BEST FOR CHRISTMAS LOVERS

If you’ve been searching for the cutest and coziest Christmas-themed dog blanket, Target has your back. As a warm microplush, this blanket is sure to keep all your pets warm this winter while adding decorative flourish to your home. Don’t put this blanket away when guests come over. Let your dog join in on the holiday spirit with their very own festive blanket. Noble House offers this blanket in more than 22 adorable holiday prints.

Courtesy of Target

9. Alpha Paw Pawproof Dog Throw Blanket

COZIEST BLANKET

Your pooch will love this giant fuzzy blanket. Reminiscent of their mother’s warm fur, the Alpha Paw blanket is extra large in size and great for draping over chairs or couches. It’s also great for the backseat of the car, the bed, or your dog’s crate. Keep them happy with this very cozy blanket just in time for winter that is well worth the price. Available in small, medium and large sizes in both beige and grey.

Courtesy of Chewy

10. Snoozer Cozy Cave

BEST FOR CAVE DWELLING

If your dog loves being in their crate because they enjoy their personal, cave-like space, then they’ll love this nook of a dog bed. More of a pouch for your dog to hide inside, the Snoozer Cave is a cozy bed for dogs of all sizes. Let your dog relax in a space of their own that is soft and dark. Your dog will love having their own cave to nest in this winter. You can choose from small, large or extra-large sizes in 28 colors and patterns.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why Trust Spy When Shopping for Pet Products?

Camille Hove is a writer and amateur bike racer in New York City. She has competed in triathlons and enjoys writing about her experiences in sports to encourage accessibility. She earned an MFA from the New School and is currently at work on a novel.

Lorraine Wilde has had at least two cat and two dog companions in her home for the past 35 years. Lorraine holds a Master’s degree in environmental science with an emphasis in toxicology. She does this work to help consumers make healthy, informed and environmentally conscious choices to protect their pets, their families and our planet.

Dr. Chyrle Bonk graduated from Oregon State University in 2010 with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine (DVM). She has practiced as a licensed veterinarian for Clearwater Valley Veterinary Clinic in Orofino, Idaho for over 10 years. In addition to treating pets and writing for various veterinary websites, including Senior Tail Waggers and Cat World, Dr. Bonk also owns several dogs, cats and a small cattle herd.