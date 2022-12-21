Keep Fido Warm and Snug All Winter Long With These Heated Dog Houses

It’s no secret that we love our pets, or that we take our roles as fur parents very seriously. That’s probably why there are so many pet products out there, from ridiculously adorable outfits and toys to food brands and accessories that just make us happy. One thing the dog market is seriously lacking though? Heated dog houses.

“The size of the dog house makes a huge difference in its ability to keep a dog warm. The house needs to be large enough that a pup can comfortably fit into it, stand up and turn around, but not so large that there’s a lot of wasted space that can draw heat away from a dog,” explains veterinarian and writer, Dr. Chyrle Bonk, DVM, of Orofino, Idaho. “Measuring your pup’s length and height are a good place to start, or some manufacturers of heated dog houses may offer size suggestions based on your dog’s breed and size.”

As with all heating appliances, safety is paramount. “If using something with an electrical component, make sure that it is designed for dogs, not humans. This can make a difference in the safety of the product,” adds Dr. Bonk. “You’ll also want a product that is wind and waterproof, easily cleaned, and durable enough to stand up to normal wear and tear from your pup and the weather. Plastic or wood are good options.”

If you have a pup that loves to be outdoors but has a harder time with frigid weather, you may have a hard time finding a heated dog house that’s going to stand up to snow and sleet. That can be problematic, considering not all dog breeds are good with the cold.

Dogs vs. the Outdoors

While no dog should be left outside for long periods of time when it’s freezing outside (this is actually the law), it’s also important to let your pet get outdoors for some fresh air and exercise. It’s also essential they get a little bit of sunshine to help them combat potential seasonal affective disorder (because yes, dogs definitely get sad too).

A heated dog kennel or even a heated lamp or pad in a dog house can help to keep your pet warm and protected against the elements when they need a quick break from their romp but aren’t quite ready to come in yet.

Sadly, there’s definitely a shortage when it comes to such products, but we’ve managed to source a few good picks for you. Some come with heat sources directly incorporated into the dog house design itself, while others are insulated to keep heat inside as well as possible. And then there are the must-have accessories that help you to deck out your dog house in a warm and fuzzy way.

Here are some of the top heated dog houses and accessories available today to keep your pooch comfy.

1. ASL Solutions Dog Palace Insulated Heated Dog House

BEST OVERALL

The name has palace in it for a reason so you can treat your dog like a king or queen on cold nights. “This is a great option because it has thick insulation, a plastic, easy-to-clean design and an internal heater and digital thermostat that can be monitored and adjusted remotely so you know your dog is safe and cozy,” notes Dr. Bonk.

Your medium to large dog (shoulder height of 26.5-inches or less) will love the waterproof, insulated design that includes two to four inches of insulation in the sides, floor, roof and door. You’ll like the remote for conveniently adjusting the temperature (55 to 75˚ F) without putting your boots on.

An easy pass-through, self-closing, removable door keeps the heat in no matter how often your dog runs in and out. Designed to suit multiple or extra-large dogs, the door accommodates dogs up to 27 inches at the shoulder. The bottom half of the door is removable, and it can be held or tied open but will not stay open on its own.

Raised flooring insulates the doghouse from the ground. A simple, sloping drainage system in the floor keeps the home dry and makes it easy to clean.

You can feel good about your purchase because these are made in the USA. This and other Dog Palaces, including the larger round CRB Dog Palace Insulated Heated Dog House for multiple dogs or those over 26.5-inches at the shoulder, come with a 10-year warranty on the plastic house against cracking and breaking and a 1-year warranty on the heater.

It’s easy to assemble, but you’ll need your own tools. You can choose from two-tone brown/tan or gray/taupe.

2. Pets Imperial Insulated Wooden Norfolk Dog Kennel

BEST INSULATED

Okay, so this dog house isn’t heated, per se, but it comes with impressive insulation, which means that any heating unit or blanket you add is bound to stay well-protected while keeping the shelter snug and warm. It’s a great house for larger dog breeds or those with several smaller pups since it holds up to 154 pounds of weight. It also has a removable floor and a roof that opens to make cleaning a breeze. Speaking of the floor, it’s raised to keep air circulating, and it comes with adjustable, rot-free plastic-capped feet, so even if your backyard is muddy or uneven, you’ll get the best possible setup for your pet.

3. K&H Pet Products Lectro-Soft Outdoor Heated Pet Bed

BEST HEATED BED

Add instant warmth to any existing dog house with this soft, orthopedic foam-base bed, which is safe to use outdoors in sheltered areas where your pooch hangs out. “Older dogs or those with health conditions that make keeping warm even more important would benefit and be a little more comfortable with heat and support for achy joints.”

It has a removable fleece cover that makes it easy to wash and a steel-wrapped cord to keep it safe and secure. There are no adjustable temperature controls; however, the bed uses an internal thermostat that sits at 102˚F when your dog is on the bed and at about 10-15 degrees above ambient air temperature when your dog is out playing and doing other dog things. This bed is also available in a 4-sided bolster style for added coziness.

4. Extreme Consumer Products Dog House Heater Plus Model

BEST DIY HEATER

If you’re looking to add some warmth to a pre-existing dog house or you’re breaking out the old tool kit and building one yourself, this adjustable temperature-controlled unit is an easy way to add warmth during the colder winter months. It features an easy installation that’s a good fit for all kinds of dog breeds and sizes, plus it comes with an anti-chew cord coil and various temperature settings to ensure that your dog’s house is nice and toasty throughout all kinds of weather.

5. Akoma Hound Heater Dog House Heater

BEST BLUETOOTH HEATER

This energy-saving unit is the perfect addition if you want to help control the temperature in a dog house without having to go outside yourself. It disperses safe, dry heat up to 75 feet and only runs when needed, thanks to the thermo-sensing bulb, which means you can set it and forget it. It also comes with Bluetooth capabilities and a heavy-duty, chew-proof cord so that you can feel safe and secure while Fido enjoys his new digs.

6. Climate Right 300-Watt Electric Dog House Heater

BEST FAN HEATER

This easy-to-install unit is a smart tool for those wanting to add warmth to their pet’s outdoor spaces. It uses an internal fan to circulate warm air throughout up to 75 cubic feet, with 300 watts of heating power. We love that you can also set it to fan-only mode, which makes it a smart addition to dog houses in the warmer summer months as well. Like many other models, this one comes with an abrasion-resistant cord to keep pets safe, and it can also be used for cats, rabbits or chicken shelters if you happen to have those animals hanging around, too.

7. K&H Thermo Heated Outdoor Kitty House

BEST FOR SMALL BREEDS

Yes, this is a heated cat house, but if you have a smaller breed of dog, this works just as well when keeping your pup nice and warm as the mercury starts to drop. It’s insulated and heated via the 20-watt plush bed inside the unit itself and comes with two exits so that your pup is never trapped — even if another animal somehow happens to be coming after them.

K&H specializes in heated pet pads and shelters, so they offer a variety of products in a range of sizes, including other products that made our list.

8. Petmate Dogloo XT

BEST IGLOO

This classic-shaped dog house comes in a variety of sizes, although be prepared to pay extra shipping charges the larger you go. It’s designed to protect your pups from poor weather during the changing seasons with its dome-shaped roof, which naturally sheds snow and rain. Meanwhile, the extended doorway also protects against harsh winds. This house is insulated and ventilated for proper airflow. Even though it doesn’t come with any kind of actual heater, it’s a sturdy and solid bet that definitely protects against the elements.

“This is another great option that provides a lot of insulation for dogs with thicker hair coats or can be used with a heated pad for dogs with thinner or shorter hair,” adds Dr. Bonk.

9. Mother’s Heartbeat Indoor Heated Pet Bed

BEST FOR PUPPIES

Granted, this is not a dog house, but it made our list because it ingeniously uses heat—and the sound of a mother’s heartbeat—to comfort your puppy and lower stress and anxiety as they adjust to their new home without their mother or siblings. This could also mean better sleep at night for all of you. Of course, your dog doesn’t have to be in their puppy years to appreciate it. The durable polyester is machine washable and meant to last.

Each cozy bed includes a Pet Bed Warmer, a bone-shaped pillow, and a heartbeat device that can be installed in either the pillow or the bed. Dogs’ heartbeats vary based on their size, so you you choose from three different bed sizes, each with a heartbeat device with a different heart rate in heartbeats per minute, based on the puppy’s parents’ size or breed. They even have a separate size for kittens.

Since safety is paramount, this product has been tested and certified by MET Labs to exceed U.S. and Canadian electrical safety standards and comes with one-year limited warranty.

10. K&H Thermal-Bowl Heated Dog Bowl

BEST BOWL

Also not a dog house, this heated dog bowl is essential for when the temperatures dip. Staying hydrated is especially important in the cold. You’ll sleep better knowing that your dog has access to water at all times.

Thermostatically controlled, you only need to plug it in and fill it up. Energy-efficient and using only 12 to 25 watts (depending on size), you won’t notice an increase in your power bill. The plastic BPA-free bowl comes in four sizes. All electronics are safely sealed inside, and the 5.5-foot cord is steel wrapped to prevent abrasion. Thankfully, it comes with a one-year limited warranty.

