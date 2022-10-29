Litter-Robot 4 Review: It’s More than Just Another Automated Poop Cleanup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No one has time for poop. That’s why the Litter-Robot 4 exists to take the burden of cleaning after our kitties by automating the process so that the only thing you need to do is empty the collection bin when it’s full.

We (mostly the cat) have been using the Litter-Robot 4 for nearly two months. And while it functionally does the same thing as its predecessor, our cats tell us that they absolutely love the new changes and features. It’s no wonder why it made our smart home awards and is a top contender for one of the best self-cleaning litter boxes around. Here’s why.

Litter-Robot 4: At a Glance

Pros:

Quietly empties litter box

Easier to pull out tray

Weighs your cat each time

Bigger opening

Useful interior lighting at night

Cons:

It’s expensive

Small platform step

Specs:

Dimensions: 29.5 x 22 x 27 inches, 15.75-inch diameter opening

29.5 x 22 x 27 inches, 15.75-inch diameter opening Weight: 24 pounds

What’s Included in the Box

Litter-Robot 4

Plastic waste bags

Power adapter

Instruction Manual

Cat not included

Litter-Robot 4 Design

One of the biggest changes we’re happy to see is the larger opening for our cats to enter and exit. This time around, it’s a perfect circle with a substantially wider 15.75-inch diameter opening versus the tighter 10.25-inch diameter oval-shaped opening of the previous model. From the moment we set it up, our cats managed to enter and exit with ease thanks to the wider opening. Although, we still found our cats leaping out of the Litter-Robot 4 because of the narrow step at the base.

Additionally, the Litter-Robot 4 operates quieter whenever it’s in cleanup mode. This is important because the Litter-Robot 3 was so loud that it sometimes overpowered the volume of our TV. Now, we barely ever hear it all because it sounds like a low-sounding hum. During the night, we also love the interior globe lighting that adds just enough ambient light for our cats to easily see the entrance in the dark.

And lastly, we appreciate that the collection bin is larger, but more importantly, it’s intuitive to access. By simply pulling the bin from the base, we’re able to easily remove the plastic bag inside and replace it. We have to admit, too, that it does a phenomenal job of containing the odors.

How Does the Litter-Robot 4 Clean?

Out of the box, the Litter-Robot 4’s cycle delay was set by default to 7 minutes but could be changed to as little as three minutes or up to 30 minutes. Just as before, the Litter-Robot 4 leverages the sifting process to isolate and collect the used litter which is then dispensed into the collection bin below.

The whole process takes roughly a couple of minutes, but we found that it did an excellent job of collecting the clumps. Every now and then, especially when the litter level was low, we sometimes found a few clumps sticking on, so it’s important to continue with the upkeep by adding the appropriate level of litter.

We still find it unbelievable knowing how many years we got down on our knees to clean up the litter box. Sometimes we were lazy and didn’t clean it up right away, so to have a robot do it each and every time is convenient. We know our cats love having clean litter each and every time they use it. Like really, who wants to use a litter box that still has leftover clumps?

Software for the Litter-Robot 4

Even though the whole collection process is automated, with manual operation through the buttons on the unit, the Litter-Robot 4 expands beyond just being the same connected litter box as before. Indeed, we still received the same notifications just as before with the Whisker app whenever it finished cleaning, but this new model adds a lot more features.

We found that it did a better job of accurately gauging when the collection bin was full and required emptying. On top of that, the new sensors also informed us about the current litter level. But most importantly, we love how it can now weigh our cats and keep track of their weight over time. With a future software update, we’re told that it’ll be able to monitor and track the weight of multiple cats.

Insights like the weight of our cats is critical because any major fluctuations could signal some sort of underlying problem. This is extremely helpful knowledge because most of the time we never worry about weight until it’s time to go to the vet.

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Litter-Robot 4?

We haven’t had to scoop out litter in such a long time thanks to the Litter-Robot 3, but the new Litter-Robot 4 does everything right to make it a worthy, new iteration. Not only has it addressed some of the design concerns we had with the previous model, but the new sensors and software experience boosts its value in keeping us informed about our cats’ habits and routines.

However, it’s still just as pricey as before at a whopping $699. It’s an inconvenience we certainly don’t mind forking over to never scoop for litter again.

