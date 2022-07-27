If You’re Hot, They’re Hot, So Bring Them Into the Water With These Foldable Pet Pools — Save Up to 41% Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re officially entering the dog days of summer, and what better way to treat your pup than a foldable dog pool? Right now, Amazon is having an amazing sale on foldable dog pools from Lunaoo, with some marked down by as much as 41%.

Much like the best cooling dog beds, a dog pool will not only help your pet cool off and stay comfortable during some of the hottest days of the year but also allow them to play and get some exercise time.

Thanks to the foldable design of these dog pools, you’ll be able to pack them up and take them with you everywhere you and your pup may go. And with prices as low as $24, we can’t think of a better way for you, your dog or your children to beat the heat.

Check out the full Lunaoo dog pool sale, or keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

Lunaoo Foldable Dog Pet Pools

Lunaoo foldable dog pools are made of durable materials that open and fold down in seconds. Crafted of industrial-strength PVC, it stands firmly and comes with a thick non-slip bottom for ultimate safety.

Each one can be used as a pet pool, kiddie pool or bathing tub as desired and with no need for inflation to set up. They come designed with a built-in spiral drain and simple-to-use pipe connector, so you can quickly fill it and drain it.

Offered in a variety of sizes, styles and colors, they’re perfect for any backyard or patio setting. These convenient dog pools are priced between $24 and $39, and this deal is set to expire at the end of the day, so act quickly.

Courtesy of Amazon

Lunaoo Foldable Dog Pool

Lunaoo Foldable Dog Pool

Lunaoo Foldable Dog Pool

