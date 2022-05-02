Today Is Amazon Pet Day: Kick Off National Pet Month With Deals on Snacks, Dog Beds and Toys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

May is National Pet Month, and what better way to kick it off than by picking up some new items for your fur baby during Amazon Pet Day?

During the 24-hour sales event, which takes place on May 2, you’ll be able to snag major savings in categories such as treats, food, pet care, toys, and home care from brands like Purina, Greenies, Furbo, Shark, Bissell, and more. These Amazon Pet Day deals can save you up to 52% on must-have pet products for your pet and home. Treat your cat, dog, bird, or reptile to a cooling bed for summer, pet toy, stock up on treats and food, or grab some new cleaning products to keep your home free of pet dander and messes.

How To Get The Most Out of Amazon Pet Day

In addition to the deals on pet products outlined below, Amazon has some additional offers and promotions pet parents should know about.

If you don’t have a pet or just love pet movies, you’ll also be pleased to know that Prime Members can also access special offers on iconic pet movies on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Cardholders will receive 10% cashback on pet products.

Amazon is also adding a charitable element to the National Pet Month Celebration, supporting pet shelters in collaboration with Bissell. Together the brands will donate $100K to shelters in and around the Seattle area. Shoppers will also be able to show support for their favorite pet charities by using AmazonSmile or browsing the Wish Lists of participating shelters on Amazon’s Adopt A Shelter page.

This ales event is certainly a pet lover’s dream. Pet parents can additionally set up Amazon Pet Profiles to receive special coupons to use throughout the duration of National Pet Month, which lasts the entire month of May.

Check out the best Amazon Pet Day deals and shop some of our favorites below.

Save on Outward Hound Dog Toys and Slow-Feeder Bowls

UP TO 68% OFF

TRIXIE Natura Classic Outdoor Dog House

Up to 52% Off Angry Orange Citrus Pet Odor Eliminator

Up to 30% off Greenies Supplements

Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush

Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed

Shark HE601 Air Purifier

Dremel Cordless Pet Dog Nail Grooming & Grinding Tool

TOMKAS Dog Carrier for Small Dogs

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base

