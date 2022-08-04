Pet Owners Are So Obsessed With This $18 Pet Hair Remover They’ve Given It 90,000+ Perfect Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a pet owner, you know just how hard it is to keep your home tidy when your dog or cat sheds. From vacuuming to lint rolling, it seems the job is never done when removing pet hair, lint and dander from your carpet and furniture. There are, however, a few trusted products that will help, like the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, which you can get today for just $18.56 at Amazon.

The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover has over 90,000 perfect reviews on Amazon from users who have referred to it as “life-changing” and “heaven sent.”

Courtesy of Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $28.95 Buy Now on Amazon

“Obsessed is honestly an understatement,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I am absolutely in love with this roller and it’s a complete life saver in my eyes. I have had mine for four years now and it continues to work just as well as the day I bought it.”

As if that weren’t enough, shoppers can get the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover at a 20% discount, plus an additional $3 with an on-page coupon while supplies last.

Lint and pet hair don’t stand a chance against the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, whose unbelievable features and results have also been featured on TikTok.

Read More: This TikTok Famous Pet Brush Is a Must-Have for Shedding Season

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The ChomChom lint remover works wonders on upholstery, furniture, sofas, couches, beds and car seats without the use of sticky tape, batteries or a power source. Unlike sticky lint rollers that need to be refilled, the ChomChom can be used again and again. Simply roll it over the desired area to remove fur and lint, which is collected into the attached receptacle. To clean, press down on the release button and empty the waste compartment. It’s durable, easy to use and a steal at $18. Get yours today or gift it to a friend or family member who struggles with pet hair. Courtesy of Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $28.95 Buy Now on Amazon

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Is a Lightweight Vacuum That Really Does Make Pet Hair Vanish