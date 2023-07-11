Prime Day Deal: Dog Owners Swear By Casfuy’s Dog Nail Grinder — Get It for 33% Off

An unfortunate side effect of owning a pet is having to trim their nails. An unfortunate side effect of being a pet is having your nails trimmed — especially if you can’t stop scratching the furniture. The Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder, which is discounted this Amazon Prime Day, makes this process as painless as possible. It’s a rechargeable electronic nail trimmer with a hard diamond tip to allow for gentle pet nail removal — all without the hassle or stress of a clipper, which could split the nail, cut the paw pad, or cause your dog or cat discomfort (and cause you unwanted stress).

Courtesy of Amazon

The Casfuy also has two speeds and a low vibration, for those pets who really hate getting their nails trimmed. SPY’s assistant managing editor, Emma Wenninger, grew up with four dogs, and is now the owner of two cats. She’s used every pet nail trimmer under the sun, and she will always come back to a nail grinder, especially for dogs. “Dog and cat paw pads are so sensitive,” she says. “It’s best for both you and them to keep the nail trimming process as painless and quick as possible. A nail grinder like this one will do just that.”