Shinola Is Making Sure Your Furry Friend Feels like Royalty with Their New Pet Collection

Your pet deserves the five-star treatment just as much as their human at all times, even when traveling. Thanks to Shinola, their new line of products caters to making sure your pups feel especially welcomed whenever you’re visiting Downtown Detroit.

In collaboration with Carolina Pet Company, Shinola Hotel is introducing a luxe collection of dog beds in-room that will give your furry pal a comfy place to slumber in style. Additionally, the assortment features accessories such as a matching leash and collar constructed with nylon webbing, that is both durable, comfortable in hand, and finished with Shinola’s signature brand stripe. Anyone with hotel reservations bringing their pets will have complete access to shop the pet line in-room during their stay.

The Pet Collection features three beds in various sizes arriving in two colorways — oatmeal and rust. Also, each model comes with a removable and machine washable ultra-soft shearling Berber cover.

The Comfort Cushion ($95-$115) is designed to fit most crates, therefore your four-legged friend can snuggle in the coziest way possible.

The Napper Pillow Bed ($125-$200) is best for stretching out and sinking in. This edition features a rugged 100% cotton underside and a liner that prevents the fiber from shifting or spreading.

For the pup that enjoys a little cuddling, The Kuddler Bed ($230-$360) is overstuffed and created with elevated edges. Produced from 60% acrylic and 40% poly, this bed is packed with a recycled high-loft MemoryFiber polyester fill.

Just in time for winter and the mornings when there’s a nip in the air, your dogs can stay warm in the collection’s pullover, ribbed neck sweaters, and reversible coats with thick shearling Berber and a 100% cotton navy liner.

Shinola’s pet collection is available online at shinola.com and the nearby Woodward Avenue Shinola store.