Your Dogs (and Cats) Deserve to Be Spoiled, the Snoop Dogg Way

Snoop Dogg has had quite the career trajectory. Apart from dominating the music industry and working side by side with Martha Stewart, he’s been busy expanding his entrepreneurial endeavors. In the past year, the multi-hyphenate star opened a clothing store, unveiled a YouTube children’s show, introduced a line of breakfast products, became a record label owner, and recently inked an overall deal with WME.

And now the legendary artist is adding another business venture to his plate with a new pet wear brand for your furry pals — and it’s adorable.

Created in partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc., the line called Snoop Doggie Doggs will feature an extensive offering of dog and cat-friendly apparel, accessories, plush toys and more. The collection is inspired by Snoop’s lavish lifestyle and encourages pet owners everywhere to treat their best four-legged friends, feline companions included, like royalty at all times.

In an exclusive press release, the rapper shared his thought process behind the brand. “These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!”

Your pets will get an extra amount of drip from this lineup, which carries hoodies with dangling gold chains, playful sports jerseys, T-shirt designs showing Snoop smoking a joint, and a graphic that reads, “Throw a dog a bone.” Other cool shoppable items include stylish PJs, printed bandanas and baseball hats with Snoop’s signature braids — yes, you read that correctly.

“Snoop’s personality and authenticity are undeniably evident in our creative pet product offerings,” said Robert Brandegee, president of Little Earth Productions. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to share the new Snoop Doggie Doggs brand with you ahead of the holidays – it’s the perfect holiday gift for pet owners this season. Talk about a holiday treat.”

Ranging in sizes XS to XL, along with a “big dog” size, the entire line of apparel products is priced from $15 to $100 USD.

Snoop Doggie Doggs is available to shop exclusively on the brand’s online store and Amazon.