Sonic’s New Wag Shop Brings the Drive-In Party to Your Pups

Sonic has decided to bring all their drive-in fun right to your own home with the brand new Wag Shop line. Fido no longer has to be left out of cherry limeades or corndogs. The new pet line focuses on the bonding we do on a car ride with our fluffy b.f.f., and stopping for some roadside fuel. If you are lucky enough to know the good times of Sonic’s tots and shakes, you are familiar with what makes them so special.

If you have not been so lucky as to experience a carhop skating over like an ice cream angel, this pet line can help. Just in time for Halloween, Sonic’s Wag Shop has dropped not one but two adorable costumes celebrating their most iconic items. You can now dress your pups as the aforementioned cherry limeade and the summertime fave of the hotdog. Both are $38.50 and well worth the laughs and enjoyment you will get out of them. We do love dog costumes here at SPY.

Sonic Wag Shop Halloween Costumes

Check Out Sonic's Wag Shop

But that’s not all the Sonic Wag Shop has to offer. I checked out some of these IRL at an event last week, and they are just as cute in person as online. There’s a three-pack of bandanas for your floof and a “Dog Person” hat for you. The assortment of chews toys are tots, limeade, and corndog which can be purchased individually.

I’m only a little saddened that Benny (my senior Jack Russell) won’t be able to lounge in the Drive-In Doghouse. This limited edition item appeared to be very limited and sold out within minutes. But it’s still delightful to dream about. My only question with all the branding the way it is is why doesn’t it read “Bark it Right Here”?

Just because your four-legged bestie wasn’t lucky enough to snag the cherry on top of this collection doesn’t mean they can’t still have a blast. This rollout also comes with the introduction of the Wag Cup. This month you can get a free one with any Sonic App purchase. Everyone deserves a treat.

And if that wasn’t enough, you’re engaging in altruism too as you make tails wags. For every Wag Shop purchase, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Sonic Foundation. This is a program Sonic has been building over the years that gets much-needed supplies and learning resources to public schools across the country.

Now that is truly delicious. Here are a few of our favorite dog costumes from the new collection.

Cherry Limeaid Costume

Dog Bandanas

Dog Person Hat

Corn Dog Toy

