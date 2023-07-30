Why Relationship Apps Are Uniquely Helpful for Men, According to a Couples Counselor

The smartphone’s role in a healthy, fulfilling relationship doesn’t stop with dating apps. Relationship apps, or apps designed to stoke the flames of existing partnerships, can provide everything from provocative conversation starters to gentle reminders to show care in a certain love language, and according to licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Shane Birkel, they might be especially useful for men.

“Men tend to be more analytical — they tend to like using tools — so I could see how apps would really resonate with men looking to do something special in their relationship and connect with their partner,” said Birkel. “Game-ifying some of these things could be cool. Almost like ‘Look! We scored 10 points on our relationship this week!’ It shows them that they’re working on their relationship and making progress.”

Assigning points to bond-building might sound odd, but relationships, like people, are complicated, and it’s best to have a variety of tools in one’s arsenal.

Paired, one of the most popular relationships apps, was founded in 2019 as a way to provide couples with a convenient, digital framework for bonding and deepening their connection. The company consulted with relationship experts and built out discussion frameworks around notoriously contentious discussion topics for couples, like domestic chores and shared finances. There are also weekly quizzes for tracking progress over time.

It might sound analytical, systematic, and the opposite of romantic — but that thinking can get couples into trouble, said Dr. Joe Kort, a licensed master social worker who specializes in couples counseling.

“I like the idea of relationship apps because couples are private [about their] issues, which gives the impression that every couple is doing just fine,” said Kort. “People feel like whatever is going on in their relationship isn’t normal. Every relationship takes work, and tools, like apps, can be helpful with that work.”

Birkel explained that everyone comes to a relationship with different expectations about what a healthy one looks like. “If I grew up in my family and think that something is normal but have a partner who grew up in an entirely different family who thinks [something else is] normal, oftentimes that creates communication problems or relationship problems,” he said.

“The apps can be really helpful if they’re educational,” he added. “‘[If they] let people know what a healthy relationship should look like.” A few of these apps do just that.

Paired contains exercises written by relationship therapists and scientists that help foster healthy communication.

“I might be bringing my assumptions and my partner is bringing their assumptions, but it’s nice to have a framework or a structure — rules around how we’re communicating that we both look at and agree on,” said Berkel.

Particularly for those who have a more difficult time expressing themselves, having an external moderator for sensitive conversations can help them find the words.

Relationship Apps and Men

But what makes these apps just so helpful for men?

“In relationships, when their partner is trying to express strong emotions, oftentimes men have a very hard time accepting that or being vulnerable,” said Berkel. “[They can also] have a hard time expressing their own emotions or asking for help.”

Birkel said that while he doesn’t have intimate knowledge of relationship apps and their unique functions, he believes certain features of the apps would be helpful for conflict patterns he observes in couples.

“I can see how it would be really helpful, particularly for men, to have more assistance with the emotional language that they might want to use,” he said. “To be able to have a guide for saying things in a way that might feel more vulnerable or feel relationally healthy — I definitely think that could be good.”

Data regarding relationship app usage by men is very limited. Still, a small randomized trial from Adelaide, Australia found that men are more likely than women to be motivated by specific goals and tracking offered within so-called “well-being apps.” (In contrast, women focus more on the overall purpose.)

Brian, a man in his 20’s from Brooklyn who agreed to speak with SPY anonymously on the subject, has used Paired in his relationship with his girlfriend. He said his experience with the app has been a “great one.”

“It allows my partner and I to continue having productive, thoughtful conversations that push our relationship forward,” he said. “Given that we’re a semi-longer distance couple, it keeps important topics top of mind while also throwing in the cheesy fun topics.”

“For someone who tends to feel a sense of anxiety around ‘deeper’ relationship-minded questions, it’s a good way to break the barrier of having them more regularly, which takes away the stress of such topics,” he added.

Best Relationship Apps of 2023

Paired combines convenient, expert-designed communication prompts with features like couples quizzes and games for bonding and tracking progress over time. The questions in their quizzes, which are meant to bring couples closer together, are backed by research. In fact, 85% of individuals polled in a study conducted by the brand in March 2021 said they saw improved communication with their partner when they used the app every day.

Paired also has a team of therapists, psychologists, and relationship experts who craft their content. The app's question packs vary in terms of topics, including trust, financial goals, compatibility, and tools for being apart.

Paired offers a 7-day free trial for couples and costs $12.99/month after that.



Paired also has a team of therapists, psychologists, and relationship experts who craft their content. The app’s question packs vary in terms of topics, including trust, financial goals, compatibility, and tools for being apart.



Paired offers a 7-day free trial for couples and costs $12.99/month after that.

The Gottman Institute is one of the leading research institutes for couples and relationships, and they've created a card deck app based on their award-winning The Art of Science and Love weekend workshops. This is a free app.



Who It’s For: This tool is for folks who like to see the data. Their materials come backed by a 40-year study of over 3,000 couples — the longest ever done on marital longevity — and each card includes an exercise of some kind for improving partnership.



What It Is: The app includes different decks of virtual cards that range in topic from sex questions to date night ideas, and you can save a collection of favorite cards to return to afterward.



There’s More: Gottman also offers a relationship advisor tool that’s a more comprehensive, in-depth analysis of a relationship’s strengths and weaknesses. It also comes with the option to create a personalized, digital plan for improvement and generate an overall relationship satisfaction score.

Love Nudge is an app founded by the same creators as the "Five Love Languages," a philosophy that each person gives and receives love in one or a combination of five ways — physical touch, receiving gifts, words of affirmation, quality time, and acts of service. It's a free app with optional in-app purchases.



Who It’s For: Folks who know the difference between “physical touch” and “acts of service” love languages, or want to.



What It Is: The app includes a quiz for discovering your love languages, a goal-setting feature for speaking your partner’s love language, and progress tracking as well.



There’s More: You can link your app to your partner’s so you can share insights with one another and track goals together.

Lover was founded by a clinical psychologist at Stanford who saw a dire gap in knowledge among both men and women about sex, intimacy, and sexual health. Lover is free with the option to purchase additional features within it.



What It Is: Lover is a digital therapy app for sex and improving sex lives, for singles and couples. The app has ideas for unique sex positions, answers to common sex questions, and the ability to privately treat sexual issues like low libido and erectile dysfunction.



Who It’s For: Lover is for couples looking to improve and enhance their sex life. It’s not just for couples actively experiencing problems, but can also be a fun addition for couples who want to spice things up.