A Son’s Guide to Mother’s Day Gifts in 2022 (With 21 Gifts She’ll Love)

Mother’s Day comes around the same time every year and, like clockwork, you may have procrastinated (again) and are not sure what to get her.

Coming up with a meaningful gift that your mom will actually use is quite difficult sometimes. But rest assured, most men experience this every year, and that’s why we’ve decided to relieve the stress and make a guide for any son looking to impress his dear mom. These three easy guidelines will have your mother smitten with love and affection.

The first two are below, but the third is so notable we gave it its own section. But more on that later!

We Love You, Mom

First, let’s remember, this day is about honoring your mom specifically, as well as celebrating all moms everywhere. In many cases, your mom is just looking to spend some time with you and get a quick reminder that you love her and that you’re still her little boy, no matter how old you are. It isn’t always about the gifts, but the gifts certainly will bring a smile to her face.

That is why the rest of our list will be full of gift ideas, but for the first part of our Mother’s Day guide, we want to remind you to show your mom some love on Mother’s Day. That will always be most important. It doesn’t take any money or traveling or very much time at all to let your mom know that you love her and appreciate her tireless efforts while raising you. If you don’t make the effort to reach out on Mother’s Day, you can count on breaking your mother’s heart and hearing about it the rest of the year. Yes, we went there.

Keep It Simple

This is your mom, not your fiancé or wife. There is no need to break the bank on gifts for your mother. You don’t need to punctuate your love for her with a high dollar amount. Loving your mom is a lot like Elmer’s glue — a little goes a long way. Simplicity is the trick when shopping on Mother’s Day, but you still have to know what she likes.

Is your mom a chocolate lover? Does she adore flowers? Or will she really just enjoy a bottle of wine? Maybe taking her out to eat for dinner or sending her to the spa for a few hours will be more appealing to her. Even if you’re running low on cash, you can always go clean her house or wash her car for her unexpectedly. If you don’t know your own mother well enough to make a decision on a simple gift idea, we’d suggest taking your mother to dinner or spending a few hours on the phone with her, because you’ve got some catching up to do.

Hopefully, you know enough about your mother to get her a simple gift that she will appreciate. Typically, you can never go wrong with something simple like chocolates or flowers. Here are a couple of options that you can have sent right to her door before it’s too late.

1. 1-800-FLOWERS Sweet Spring Lilies

BEST OVERALL

Flowers are the OG of Mother’s Day gifts. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from tulips to roses, but we’re a fan of lilies for this special day for moms. These star-shaped flowers are spring bloomers and are therefore fresh and in season for Mother’s Day. While you can find bouquets of lilies at pretty much any floral shop or online retailer this time of year, this 1-800-FLOWERS arrangement features three shades and comes in a cute milk jug vase.

Courtesy of 1-800-FLOWERS

2. Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Dark Chocolate Truffles Gift Box

RUNNER UP

Flowers may be the OG, but chocolate is always appreciated, especially when it’s the Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Dark Chocolate Truffles Gift Box. The fancy box contains 12 pieces and can be delivered straight to your mother’s door. She’ll get to enjoy fillings like rich sea salt, crunchy toasted nuts and chipotle. If your mom isn’t a fan of dark chocolate, Godiva also makes milk chocolate, white chocolate and variety packs.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Ballon Blanc Therapy Relaxing Self Care Face Facial Mask Sheet Set

BEST SPA-LIKE

Take the spa to mom this year. Short of actually buying her a jacuzzi, these Ballon Blanc Therapy Face Masks might do the trick. The six-pack of masks includes a variety of serums, from egg whites to aloe, in order to accomplish a number of skincare benefits for aging skin. Pair these masks with some candles and bath bombs for a complete spa-themed Mother’s Day gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

MOST RELAXING

Speaking of bringing the spa to mom, gift your favorite lady this luxurious bath bomb gift set for complete relaxation bath after bath after bath. Typically, bath bombs can get a little pricy, but that isn’t the case whatsoever with this gift set. Here, your mom will be gifted 12 different scented bath bombs for just over $25. That’s a deal you and mom can both geek out over.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Josh Cellars Rosé

BEST WINE

If your mother loves nothing more than tucking into a quality bottle of wine, order her this bottle of Josh Cellars Rosé. This Californian rosé wine features fruity flavors of strawberry and white peach with a bright character that pairs excellently with the improving weather of spring. Moms absolutely love Josh Cellars, too. So much so that they should be named the number one wine brand for moms. In addition to this rosé, Josh Cellars also has a number of varietals across the wine color spectrum. So, if your mom isn’t a fan of rosé, check out one of their reds or whites.

Courtesy of Drizly

6. Dossier Ambery Saffron Perfume

BEST PERFUME

The issue with gifting perfume? It’s always downright expensive. If your mother isn’t the type of woman who has a specific scent and is a little more playful with perfumes, Ambery Saffron from Dossier is a great choice to gift this year. Sitting at just under $50, it’s an inexpensive perfume option with a warmer scent of saffron, cedarwood and amber. Ultimately, it’ll feel like a huge hug from her son even when you aren’t around.

Courtesy of Dossier

7. Revlon One Step Ionic Hair Dryer and Volumizer

BEST FOR HAIR

Your mom’s gone through hairdryer after hairdryer over the years looking for her favorite. She’s yet to find it, but it’s finally time she does with this affordable hairdryer and volumizer from Revlon. This brush-like hairdryer gives mama the ability to brush and dry her hair at the same time, adding bounce and shine as she combs throughout. It has a ceramic coating that won’t mess with her hair and is lightweight when holding so her arm won’t get tired.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Lulusilk Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask

BEST FOR SLEEPING

After everything mom does for the family, mom deserves some much-needed shut-eye. This silk mask will help her doze off and keep all surrounding light out she might otherwise be a little sensitive to. Since the mask is super soft and made with mulberry silk, it won’t itch or scratch her face when sleeping.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Creative Brands “Best Mom Ever” Stemless Wine Glass

BEST WINE GLASS

Yeah, it’s a bit gimmicky, but it always brings a smile to mom’s face. This “Best Mom Ever” stemless wine glass is a classic option to gift any wine-loving mom. The test is displayed front and center in a bolded gold font with cute flowers added around the wording. It’s perfect to gift as a little keepsake in addition to mom’s favorite bottle of wine.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms Candle

BEST FOR THE HOME

Luckily Mother’s Day falls in spring when the weather is warming up, and we can open the windows to enjoy some fresh air for the first time in months. Compliment that feeling with mom’s go-to candle brand, Yankee Candle. This spring-centric candle boasts scents of lilac for a gorgeous bloomy waft around the home. As an added bonus, Yankee Candles last quite some time, especially when they’re in a jar this large.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Peperomia Obtusifolia

BEST FLOWERS ALTERNATIVE

Flowers are great, but they do die after a week or so. If you want to give your mom something that will last a bit longer but carries the same sentiment, consider a potted plant. These are easier than ever to order online and have delivered, thanks to newish websites like The Sill. We love this Peperomia Obtusifolia, or “baby rubber plant,” with its spoon-shaped leaves and ever-green appearance. You can choose from two different planter styles, two sizes and five colors when ordering this gift for your mom.

Courtesy of The Sill

12. Behave Gummy Bears

BEST CHOCOLATE ALTERNATIVE

Believe it or not, some people don’t like or can’t eat chocolate. If your mom is one of those people, high-end candy, like the Behave Gummy Bears, could be a great alternative. These chef-created gummy bears feature both sour and sweet flavors, like lychee, passion fruit and raspberry. They are also better for you than traditional gummy bears with only one gram of sugar and 80 calories per pouch. This is a great treat for your mom this May, especially if she’s a fan of sweets.

Courtesy of BEHAVE

13. Harry & David Let’s Have a Picnic Gift

BEST SPLURGE

We know we said to keep things simple, but if you’re feeling like splurging a little on your dear mother this year, consider the Harry & David Let’s Have a Picnic Gift. This basket comes with a little bit of everything, from sausage to cheese and coffee cake to pasta salad mix. With this in the cupboard, your mom can either enjoy one all-out picnic or nibble on things over the next few weeks. She’ll be on a journey of discovery as she works her way through all these bits and pieces.

Courtesy of Harry & David

Make It Personal

If you have read the first two points and think you have those covered, then it’s time to make things personal. This is where you can really make an impact and tug at your mother’s heartstrings.

Reflect back to a memory you shared with your mom, whether it was recent or something that happened when you were a child. The goal is to bring back the raw emotion from that memory through a gift. Give her something to remember that day or moment with. The easiest way to accomplish this is with a photo. Go get a picture frame and print off the picture that will make her recall this moment. Then, pair it with the simple gift you’ve already chosen.

If you don’t have a photo to recall this event with, then a handwritten card will work just fine. It’s important that you be choosy with your words in this card, though. Write out a couple of drafts on scratch paper before you write with any permanence on the card. Every wordsmith needs a couple of drafts to perfect their message. Be thoughtful and clever and try to evoke emotion. If printing pictures or writing sentimental words seems too difficult, there are plenty of other customizable gifts you can get to make things personal. Check out some of our gift suggestions for photos, cards and customizable jewelry.

1. Wall26 Custom Canvas Wall Art

BEST OVERALL

Like we said above, framing a photograph of you and your mom is one of the best ways to celebrate Mother’s Day and bring special memories back to life. Taking this idea one step further, you could personalize your Mother’s Day gift by creating a piece of canvas wall art with your favorite photo. Wall26 allows you to print any photo on wrapped canvas in a variety of sizes. Keep in mind that this gift does require a little bit of work as you’ll need to ensure the digital copy of your photo is of high enough quality (over 75 DPI) and has enough blank space around the edges for the canvas to wrap.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Hallmark Signature Mothers Day Card

RUNNER UP

Although you may think greeting cards are a thing of the past, your mother certainly does not. And nothing says “I love you” better than a personally written message in a Mother’s Day card. Hallmark has and likely always will be the gold standard of greeting cards, and now you can order your favorite one on Amazon rather than trekking to the store and standing in the card aisle for hours while you struggle to pick out the perfect one for your mom. We love this folded paper card that’s new this year, but there are plenty of others available if this isn’t the right one for you and your mom. Just be sure to add your personalized message inside.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. What I Love About Mom By Me Book

BEST BOOK

“This is easily the best gift I’ve ever given my mom,” says our e-commerce and special projects editor Tyler Schoeber. “She laughed, she cried and she continues to call me until this day to talk about how she’s read it again. It makes me so happy to hear every time.” This fill-in book is done by you, the son, to remind mom about your favorite memories with her. It’s a serious tear-jerker on all ends, but absolutely worth the time you take to fill this out.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

4. Caramel Personalized Horizontal Bar Necklace

BEST JEWELRY

Every woman likes receiving jewelry, and your mom is no exception. We wouldn’t recommend buying her a diamond ring for Mother’s Day, but you could consider a personalized necklace, like this Caramel Personalized Horizontal Bar Necklace. The stainless steel pendant is available in eight different metallic shades and includes a matching chain. As an added bonus, you can personalize the bar with words up to 20 characters.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Stampoutoutline Photo Socks

BEST CLOTHING

Remind your mom who her number one is with these Stampoutoutline Photo Socks. These may not be her everyday socks, but she’ll probably put them on for you this Mother’s Day if you ask her nicely. When ordering, you can choose to print up to five different faces on the socks, so you may want to go in with your siblings to create a special family edition pair. These socks are available in five different sizes, from youth to extra large.

Courtesy of Etsy

6. Shelly Klein Personalized Family Print

BEST ARTWORK

Getting a personalized present for your mom sometimes means including the entire family. If you want to create a piece of art that she can put up on the wall and will remind her of how much her family loves her, consider the Shelly Klein Personalized Family Print. This artwork can feature two to 12 cartoon figures which can be completely customized. You pick the skin tone, hair color and clothing color for your lineup. The results are printed on 100% archival enhanced matte paper and completed with a black wood frame.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

7. UncommonGoods Personalized Family Recipe Board

MOST USEFUL

Just because something is personalized doesn’t mean it can’t be useful. Take the UncommonGoods Personalized Family Recipe Board for example. This thoughtful gift is both a reminder of a beloved recipe and a handy kitchen tool for chopping, dicing and slicing. The cherry wood board measures nine inches by 12 inches and can be etched with a handwritten recipe that looks like the original or a typed recipe in a beautiful script. Either way, your mother will love the thought you put into this unique gift.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

8. Custom Watercolor House Portrait

BEST THROWBACK

No longer live in the home your mom helped raise you? Then we’ve got the perfect idea for gifting your mother this year. Consider sending a photo of the home you made so many memories in with your mother to be crafted as a watercolor painting mom will absolutely gush over. The portrait is available in a number of different formats depending on how big you want it and can even be purchased digitally.

Courtesy of Etsy

Show Mom You Care About Her and Your Budget With These Affordable Mother’s Day Gifts