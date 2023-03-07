Prepare for the Coming Months With Huckberry’s Spring Collection

Winter coming to an end doesn’t necessarily mean warm temperatures from here on out. Spring is notorious for some unpredictable weather, so while yes it’s time we can shed some thicker layers, you’ll want to be prepared with a versatile wardrobe that can handle anything the coming months throw your way. You’ll also want to look good too, can’t forget that.
Our friends at Huckberry are here to help get you ready for the warmer months with some comfortable and stylish fits that can be layered together and look good in any situation. Whether you’re building some smart causal outfits to head to the office in or you’re spending your days outside in the elements, Huckberry has some foundational pieces that work in any season but shine during the spring.
Bone Button Western Shirt
This iconic button-up is reminiscent of traditional Western Frontier designs while being versatile enough to fit in any urban setting. Whether you’re rootin’ and tootin’ on a ranch or just hopping over from the L onto the Q, this off-white denim shirt can complete your look.
Patnoflex Travel Loafer
Don’t be afraid to show off a bit of ankle. The versatility that comes with a loafer is unmatched—being a great companion piece for formal events like weddings all the way down to casual weekends in swim trunks. Astroflex footwear is handmade in Northern Italy from eco-friendly suede leather that is soft on your feet.
H Bar B Snapshirt
Whether your sipping on margaritas by the water or enjoying an evening at home, this faded blue oxford perfectly balances looking good with feeling comfortable. Its wrinkle-resistant material makes it ideal for packing on vacation. Plus, think of all that time you’ll be saving snapping up your shirt instead of buttoning it. You’ll get to the beach a whole 15 seconds sooner.
<strong>Indigo French Terry Jacket</strong>
For those looking for something more distinct, this rugged, indigo garment calls back to classic styles of the American West. The rounded collar stands out among its denim peers. This vintage aesthetic as withstood the test of time and the premium quality will keep you reaching for it in your closet for years and years to come.
Seawool Bubble Vest
This retro-styled puffer vest is crafted from Seawool fabric. What’s that you ask? Well, its made from recycled plastic and upcycled oyster shells. It makes for an ultra-comfortable material that is quick-drying, anti-microbial, and temperature-regulating—all while helping the pale blue dot we live on. Looks pretty cool too.