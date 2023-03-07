Prepare for the Coming Months With Huckberry’s Spring Collection

Winter coming to an end doesn’t necessarily mean warm temperatures from here on out. Spring is notorious for some unpredictable weather, so while yes it’s time we can shed some thicker layers, you’ll want to be prepared with a versatile wardrobe that can handle anything the coming months throw your way. You’ll also want to look good too, can’t forget that.

Our friends at Huckberry are here to help get you ready for the warmer months with some comfortable and stylish fits that can be layered together and look good in any situation. Whether you’re building some smart causal outfits to head to the office in or you’re spending your days outside in the elements, Huckberry has some foundational pieces that work in any season but shine during the spring.

$74 This pullover hoodie is sewn together from a water-friendly, soft bamboo fabric. Whether you’re spending time on the boat, on the beach, or out in your own backyard, this remarkable piece of outerwear will keep you cool in the heat and warm in the cold.



$118 The pullover, drawstring hoodie is timeless, practical, and oh-so-cozy. The fleece insides will keep you warm on cool spring and summer nights and the color block pattern is loud without crossing over into obnoxious.

$158 This iconic button-up is reminiscent of traditional Western Frontier designs while being versatile enough to fit in any urban setting. Whether you’re rootin’ and tootin’ on a ranch or just hopping over from the L onto the Q, this off-white denim shirt can complete your look.

$88 Time to let those legs breathe. These casual, drawstring shorts have a wavy knit texture and are designed for the transitional temperatures of the upcoming months—making them great for days outdoors or in front of the TV.

$195 Don’t be afraid to show off a bit of ankle. The versatility that comes with a loafer is unmatched—being a great companion piece for formal events like weddings all the way down to casual weekends in swim trunks. Astroflex footwear is handmade in Northern Italy from eco-friendly suede leather that is soft on your feet.



$52 Whether your sipping on margaritas by the water or enjoying an evening at home, this faded blue oxford perfectly balances looking good with feeling comfortable. Its wrinkle-resistant material makes it ideal for packing on vacation. Plus, think of all that time you’ll be saving snapping up your shirt instead of buttoning it. You’ll get to the beach a whole 15 seconds sooner.

$395 For those looking for something more distinct, this rugged, indigo garment calls back to classic styles of the American West. The rounded collar stands out among its denim peers. This vintage aesthetic as withstood the test of time and the premium quality will keep you reaching for it in your closet for years and years to come.

$81 This retro-styled puffer vest is crafted from Seawool fabric. What’s that you ask? Well, its made from recycled plastic and upcycled oyster shells. It makes for an ultra-comfortable material that is quick-drying, anti-microbial, and temperature-regulating—all while helping the pale blue dot we live on. Looks pretty cool too.

$128 This medium-wash denim shirt has a distressed look that will only look and feel better with age. Made from 100% cotton to achieve signature softness, there’s no situation this denim button-up won’t make a solid choice for.



$228 Spingtime’s a great time for lighter colors and these raw beige denim jeans are unparalleled. The material is four-way stretch to allow for full mobility and comfort. Pair it with the classic denim shirt for a smart casual yet comfortable look.



$198 Feel the salty air in your lungs. This classic plaid’s beiges and teals take inspiration from the beach and sea. Chore coats are the ideal extra layer when wanting to elevate your look while staying comfortable. You’ll be happy you can pull this from your closet on a breezy day.