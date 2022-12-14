35 things on amazon shady af people will love

Every modern-day person has to think about security. Still, something that’s easy to forget, and we must invest time and money to protect ourselves from having our identity stolen or our home violated by a criminal. We’ve dug a little into the best-reviewed and the latest gadgets on the market that will help buckle down your security. Things to help you dispose of your private mail to protect yourself from identity theft to home security measures that won’t cost you the earth. It’s all here and much more.

Identity Theft Protection COURTESY OF AMAZON This identity theft protection roller stamp includes six refills and a ‘confidential’ stamp to prevent thieves from stealing and using the post to steal someone’s identity and potentially ruin credit ratings for years to come. It’s under $20 and could prove to be the best investment you’ve ever made. Find it on Amazon

Slimline RFID Wallet COURTESY OF AMAZON This Buffway slimline RFID-blocking leather pocket wallet has over 88,000 reviews about the benefits of switching to this technology for effectively blocking RFID signals while shopping and traveling. This handsome wallet is available in 30 colors and unisex. Find it on Amazon

Blink Compact Security Cameras COURTESY OF AMAZON Step-up protection within the home for under $29. There is no need to spend thousands to get a little peace of mind with these Blink compact indoor security cameras that link straight to a smartphone and record HD video even at night. They are simple to set up, and they also have two-way audio. Find it on Amazon

Fingerprint Padlocks COURTESY OF AMAZON You will never have to worry about losing a key again with these fingerprint padlocks. They are a smart lock solution that uses keyless biometric security and syncs directly to your smartphone. Brilliant for everything from the locker room to your bike or even storage. Find it on Amazon

Solar Outdoor Lights COURTESY OF AMAZON Deter thieves with these HMCITY solar outdoor lights. They have three different lighting modes and have a motion sensor, so as soon as they detect movement, they ping on with 120 bright LED lights. The lights are waterproof and powered by solar, so they are fantastic in the garden. Each pack includes two lights. Find it on Amazon

Portable Door Lock COURTESY OF AMAZON There are multiple uses for this portable door lock, but the main one is adding a bit of security to your room while traveling. It also works for additional privacy in dorm rooms or apartments as well. For under $15, this is an excellent investment. Find it on Amazon

Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag COURTESY OF AMAZON Don’t get duped by opportunistic thieves when you are out and about traveling on the subway or enjoying being a tourist in a new city. This OSOCE anti-theft crossbody bag will protect your valuables, so you don’t have to worry about pickpockets Find it on Amazon

Book Safe COURTESY OF AMAZON Diversion safes are great for concealing valuables where thieves least expect them to be. Just check out this book safe with hidden combination lock, a genius way to stay one step ahead of intruders. Use this lock box in your home office to safeguard items of value. It looks just like every other book that sits on your shelf. Find it on Amazon

Hide-a-Spare-Key COURTESY OF AMAZON Don’t get caught out next time you get locked out of your home. This RamPro hide-a-spare-key is a fake rock that feels and looks exactly like the real thing so that you can set it down in your garden and nobody will know otherwise. This camouflaged lock box will come in handy on that rainy day when you get locked out. Find it on Amazon

Security Safe COURTESY OF AMAZON Great for your office or bedroom, these Amazon Basics steel security safes and lock boxes come in various sizes to suit whatever you need to store in them. They come fitted with a choice of fingerprint or electronic keypad. There are pre-drilled mounting holes with four expansion bolts to fit right into your wall. Find it on Amazon

Apple AirTags COURTESY OF AMAZON Don’t mess around with the security of your valuables, and keep them tracked with the help of these Apple AirTags. SPY recently tested the best GPS trackers, and Apple AirTags were our #1 pick. The trackers have a one-tap setup with your smart devices, and the precision tracking ensures that you can find items anywhere. You can also put the device into ‘lost mode’ to be automatically notified when it’s detected. Find it on Amazon

Keychain AirTag Holders COURTESY OF AMAZON The ultimate accessory for Apple AirTags is these silicone keychain holders. Attach the ring to your backpack or your pet’s collar so you can use GPS tracking to monitor your valuables. Find it on Amazon

Diversion Safe COURTESY OF AMAZON Here’s another great diversion safe for hiding valuables. With this water bottle storage box, you can hide valuables inside a secret compartment at the bottom of the bottle. Stoners practically invented the diversion safe, which is probably why a bonus smell-proof bag is included in this pack. Find it on Amazon

Door Stop Alarm COURTESY OF AMAZON This is a brilliant security device for home or travel. Never get caught out with these simple yet effective EMDMAK door stop alarms. This clever device sounds off a 120-decibel siren to deter potential thieves at the slightest door movement. Travelers worldwide rave about how they won’t sleep without one. Find it on Amazon

Hanger Diversion Safe COURTESY OF AMAZON Travel is a vulnerable activity for personal safety, and you don’t want to risk your documents being stolen. This hanger diversion safe by Stash-it solves the age-old problem of where to safely conceal travel documents when you are on holiday or traveling for work. What looks like an unsuspecting suit hanger is actually a convenient storage safe. Find it on Amazon

Wallet Bluetooth Tracker COURTESY OF AMAZON Slide this discrete Tile Slim into your wallet and always know where it is by tracking its location via your phone. The gadget operates via Bluetooth, is water-resistant, and will track up to 250 ft. in range. Find it on Amazon

Anti Theft Backpack COURTESY OF AMAZON Don’t get caught unsuspecting by some shady opportunist when you are carrying valuables like your laptop. Consider investing in this anti-theft backpack with a specially designed compartment to store your laptop safely, including a bunch of other pockets to keep your valuables organized, including an easy-to-reach water bottle compartment. Find it on Amazon

Stash Wallet COURTESY OF AMAZON Getting passports stolen or accidentally misplacing them while traveling can turn a dream holiday into a nightmare. This Lewis N. Clark stash wallet lets you travel safely as it attaches securely around your neck and includes RFID blocking to ensure that your data doesn’t get swiped. Find it on Amazon

Contact Sensors COURTESY OF AMAZON These little devices are fantastic for upping your security, especially if you are time-poor and distracted. These Ring alarm contact sensors are handy for popping on everything from your doors and windows to ensure that you get notified when your home is disturbed. Find it on Amazon

Driveway Alarm COURTESY OF AMAZON Monitor traffic going in and out of your drive by installing one of these driveway alarms, which have a 0.5 mile range and are weather resistant so you can brave the elements. This system can add up to 32 sensors, so it’s great for small or large properties. Find it on Amazon

Outdoor Security Cameras COURTESY OF AMAZON Ensure you don’t miss a thing around your home with a set of these Blink outdoor HD security cameras. SPY has tested and approved these mini security cameras, and they’re also extremely affordable. They have a 2-year battery life and operate in all weather conditions. They take very little fuss to set up, are completely wireless, and connect to your phone and internet. For as little as $29, you can have peace of mind. Find it on Amazon

Pet Camera COURTESY OF AMAZON Ever wondered what your furbaby gets up to when you sleep? Or do you have a dog doing do’s inside, and you want to get to the bottom of who is doing it? The new Furbo 360° Pet Camera has a rotating 360° wide-angle lens and night vision. You can toss your pet a treat and speak to them with a two-way audio system. There is even a noise alert system if your pet is disrupted. SPY has also tested this interactive pet camera, and it makes a great gift for pet owners. Find it on Amazon

Fake Can Diversion Safe COURTESY OF AMAZON If you want to stash some things you never want anyone to find, try these fake can diversion safes. They come in various canned food varieties, so anyone looking at them would be none the wiser — unless they’re actually looking for a can of corn. Find it on Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell COURTESY OF AMAZON There are endless YouTube videos of what your delivery guy gets up to when he is making his rounds, and this Ring video doorbell will ensure you won’t miss a thing. Consistently reviewed as best in class by SPY product reviewers, this doorbell is super easy to install and affordable. Find it on Amazon

Levi’s Wallet COURTESY OF AMAZON A wallet chain became a fashion statement in the 90s, but there is even more reason to have one these days, and this top-rated Levi’s trifold wallet has a pre-fitted chain for extra security against thieves. The design is sleek, so it’s fashionable, and this slimline wallet has ample card compartments and an easy-to-see ID window. Find it on Amazon

Computer Privacy Screen COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep your info private with this SightPro 24 inch computer privacy screen, the ultimate privacy shield on your monitor. Don’t get snooped on by someone peeping over your shoulder and reading everything intended for your eyes only. Find it on Amazon

Camera Cover Slide COURTESY OF AMAZON Worried about hackers and peeping toms watching you through your own webcams? Stop hackers looking at you through the internet with a webcam cover. This CloudValley camera cover slide is the ultimate webcam accessory for your laptop and other devices, and it offers you the ultimate protection. This is also useful if you are in and out of meetings to get into the habit of using it, so you don’t get caught in an embarrassing situation. Find it on Amazon

Bug Detector COURTESY OF AMAZON This handheld JEPWCO G4 pro-anti-spy detector device scans your home for bugs. It is the ultimate privacy defense if you want to protect your space from bugs, and it looks just like a pen. It’s great for home or the office or when you are traveling. Truly, this is some James Bond-level stuff. Find it on Amazon

Privacy Screen Protector COURTESY OF AMAZON Please ensure your privacy is protected when you have coffee with friends or have your phone on your desk. This JETech privacy screen protector is made from an anti-spy tempered glass film and sits on your phone like a regular screen protector. Find it on Amazon

Personal Alarm COURTESY OF AMAZON This is a practical tool for children, women, or the elderly in your family to have on them at all times. This gadget is a personal safety alarm that is easy to operate in an emergency. The Original Defense® Siren Self Defense device is such a handy gadget that even police officers recommend it. Find it on Amazon

Smart LED Bulbs COURTESY OF AMAZON An excellent deterrent for thieves is being able to operate your lights if you aren’t at home. This can give the impression that you are home when you aren’t. These Ring Smart LED bulbs can be switched on by a timer or your phone. They are also compatible with Alexa. Find it on Amazon

Portable Camera COURTESY OF AMAZON This is an HD grade body camera that the police use on their person. The great thing about the CammPro portable camera is that you can wear it on your person or mount it in your car to record when you are on the road. It’s waterproof, has night vision, and has audio recording facilities. Find it on Amazon

atendit® Sensor Device COURTESY OF AMAZON This little-known atendit® sensor device is just being surfaced on some TikTok channels we follow as an economical solution to achieving a few things around your home. Firstly, you can attach it to your doors, so they are activated for movement triggers, but that’s not all. It can be personalized to set your smartphone’s business and home reminders, notifications, and security alerts. For only $40… it’s a bargain. Find it on Amazon