35 of the most wished for items on amazon right now

It’s the holiday season, and we all have gifting on our minds. To help you out, we have rounded up a great list of items, including the must-buy products of the season and multi-packs you can split up, mix, and match to make into bespoke gifts for your loved ones.

For this gift guide, we have thought of everyone from Fido, the fur baby, to your Pops. They are all here, and there is something for everyone, so let’s go shopping and get inspired for the gifting season. And don’t worry. These items are tried and tested and have excellent reviews.

Preppy Patch Makeup Bags COURTESY OF AMAZON These Sanwuta preppy patch makeup bags are available in a pack of four with cute chenille letters on each bag. This bag was an easy choice for this list because you can fill these bags with individual items to make your gift unique to someone you love. Find it on Amazon

Mini Alloy Letter Pendants COURTESY OF AMAZON There are so many ways to use these ZVE mini alloy letter pendants that we had to add them to the list. You could make a DIY charm bracelet, or the recipient could match with a much-loved piece of clothing. We’re also seeing folks on social media use the letters to personalize their mobile phone case. Available from A to Z. Find it on Amazon

Quilted Leather Phone Case COURTESY OF AMAZON Smashing your phone screen always results in spending more money to repair it. Save someone you care for the trouble with this ZVE kickstand quilted leather case. It is entirely shockproof, gives extra screen protection, and has a built-in kickstand for watching shows and taking social media footage and shots. Find it on Amazon

Whiskey Stones COURTESY OF AMAZON If you have a liquor drinker on your gifting list, consider this set of whiskey stones. This is no ordinary set of whiskey stones. They are stainless steel diamond-shaped metal ice cubes, and the set includes silicone-tipped tongs to prevent damage to the rocks and a storage tray. This is a refined and sophisticated way to enjoy liquor. Find it on Amazon

Whiskey Glasses COURTESY OF AMAZON This high-quality set of premium whiskey glasses is ideal for enjoying a tipple. Each glass has a unique design, so if you have a couple of different liquor lovers to give, consider mixing and matching these and creating a gift pack; this set is ideal. Find it on Amazon

Premium Serving Platter COURTESY OF AMAZON Nothing is more impressive than a quality serving platter when you have guests, and this premium cheese board and knife set will get tongues wagging. This charcuterie board is made from solid bamboo and comes with a hidden drawer with all the utensils you need, including a wine opener. Find it on Amazon

Bartender Kit COURTESY OF AMAZON Ideal for drink mixing at home, this mixology and craft bartender kit has everything you need to get started except for the ingredients, which you need to source separately. This 15-piece set includes the shaker and all the bar accessories to mix up a professional-level beverage. Find it on Amazon

Dispensing Tumbler Lid COURTESY OF AMAZON We promise you won’t guess what this gadget does from the photo. It’s a tumbler lid, but it’s no ordinary lid. This splash-resistant cover is compatible with most 20 oz insulated tumblers, and the magic is that it can hold up to six shots of liquor in it. It’s ideal for folks who are always on the go and ready to have a good time. Find it on Amazon

Wine Bottle Chiller COURTESY OF AMAZON If you want an easy solution to keeping champagne or wine bottles super crisp and cold but don’t want to add ice or have to keep returning the bottle to the fridge, then we have the perfect gift idea. This Vinglacé wine bottle chiller is the ultimate wine bottle cooler Find it on Amazon

Mini Portable Chargers COURTESY OF AMAZON Grab a few of these iWALK mini portable chargers as stocking stuffers. They are ultra-compact battery packs for moments when phone battery is low, and a much-needed extra boost is the only way to get to the end of the day. They are compatible with most phones and come in many cute colors. Find it on Amazon

Butter Lip Balm COURTESY OF AMAZON From the brand that produced cult beauty favorite the ‘Jet Lag Mask’ comes the new summer Fridays lip butter balm. Grab this set before it sells out to mix and match them as stocking stuffers. The formula is ultra-nourishing and will prevent excessive dryness during the cooler months. Find it on Amazon

Hydrating Hand Sanitizer COURTESY OF AMAZON This limited edition Disney-themed pack is out just before the holidays. Drop a Touchland Disney hydrating jand sanitizer in each Christmas stocking this season. Keep your hands germ-free with the citrus, lavender, aloe, or unscented sprays that come in a handy four-pack. Find it on Amazon

Shower Steamers COURTESY OF AMAZON Throw in a puck or two of these Dew Well shower steamers to each Christmas stocking this season. The set comes with 15 aromatherapy-infused shower bombs, which help clear everything from congestion to boosting your mood. Melt away the stress from the day under the shower. Find it on Amazon

Insulated Coffee Mugs COURTESY OF AMAZON These insulated coffee mugs were the trending coffee mug on social media this summer. Complete with a double-walled borosilicate glass wall, these mugs prevent you from being scalded while keeping your beverage warm. They are also as effective if you are making cold drinks. This box comes with four mugs to be gifted as a set or broken up for your stockings. Find it on Amazon

Sherpa Lined Fleece Throw COURTESY OF AMAZON Imagine the delight on your loved one’s face when they open one of these LOMAO sherpa lined fleece throws. It is made from a super soft sherpa lining and makes the ideal throw for your sofa, bed, or favorite chair. It’s availble in 15 different color options and five different sizes. Find it on Amazon

Cuffed Beanie COURTESY OF AMAZON It is that time of year when we all have to bundle up to ward off the elements, and popping a colorful yet durable Carhartt cuffed beanie into a holiday stocking is nothing short of a practical gift that you know will be used. SPY has written love letters to this beanie, and you can never go wrong with a cozy Carhartt gift. Find it on Amazon

Patchology Patching All The Way Gift Set COURTESY OF AMAZON The top-rated under-eye patch on every retailer is Patchology. They have just released this holiday set that includes five pairs of gel eye pads pumped with vital ingredients to revive tired eyes like collagen, retinol, and ultra-moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Mix and match according to your secret Santa obligations this Christmas. Find it on Amazon

Revitalizing Sheet Masks COURTESY OF AMAZON Beauty bloggers across the globe rave about the benefits of K-Beauty products. They are cost-effective and produce excellent results at half the ticket price of most premium brands. This pack of five LAPCOS revitalizing sheet masks is the ultimate in self-care for hydrating and nourishing skin. Find it on Amazon

Tracker Tile Slim COURTESY OF AMAZON This is the ultimate smart tech gadget to gift the boomers in your life. It is called the Tile Slim and is a sleek Bluetooth-enabled tracker that can be discreetly popped inside your wallet, passport case, or electronic devices. It is waterproof and has a three-year battery life. Find it on Amazon

Waterproof Wrist Watch COURTESY OF AMAZON For the man on the go in your life, consider one of this minimalist designers ultra-thin waterproof wristwatches. Complete with a stainless steel band for durability, this watch will dress up any look he wants to sport in the New Year. Find it on Amazon

Leather Toiletry Bag COURTESY OF AMAZON You can use this Rustic town buffalo leather toiletry bag to wrap up some must-have grooming items for the year ahead. This vintage-style toiletries kit has a spacious interior and a fully waterproof lining that is ideal for fitting in sports or travel bags. Find it on Amazon

Christmas Rose COURTESY OF AMAZON Packaged beautifully in a gift box, this Christmas rose is the most beautiful gift for the mother figure in your life. The rose lights up within the glass dome and makes a lovely keepsake for someone you love. Find it on Amazon

Champagne Coupes COURTESY OF AMAZON Flutes are officially out; 2022 was the year social media brought back the champagne coupe. Upgrade with this set of REAWOW champagne coupes with a large 6 oz cup with a classic tower design. We can’t lie — we love them because they are pale pink. Find it on Amazon

Satin Pillowcase COURTESY OF AMAZON Reviewers rave about the quality of this Kitsch 100% satin pillowcase. Some say it’s softer than silk, but we are flagging it because it’s 40% off, which makes it the ideal stocking stuffer. Choose from unique prints like leopard or champagne butterfly. Find it on Amazon

Claw Clips COURTESY OF AMAZON Mix and match with this set of six Vsiopy hair claw clips that come in two different designs for styling updos for medium to long hair. These claw clips work great for thin to thick hair, and we love the range of neutral colors they are available in. Find it on Amazon

Active Moisturing Wicking Tees COURTESY OF AMAZON Pick out a few of these Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-Shirts for the active man in your life. The moisture-wicking technology means the fabric in this shirt works to remove moisture from the skin, making it the ultimate activewear tee. The material is ultra-soft and comes in various great shades. Find it on Amazon

Cotton Blend Socks COURTESY OF AMAZON The holidays are a great time to refresh essentials like socks, especially for the men in your life. These hardworking extra padded cotton blend socks from Carhartt come in a three-pack and will get five stars from the recipient. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler COURTESY OF AMAZON We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about, and it’s this Stanley Adventure quencher tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for its ability to keep drinks cool or warm for hours and ability to fit in car cupholders. Users also love its design features, including the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it is available in? Find it on Amazon

UGG Slippers COURTESY OF AMAZON Don’t mess about when it comes to fur-lined slippers this season. Every supermodel and their pet was sporting UGGs this season, from New York Fashion week to getting papped with their pooches taking a toilet break. The UGG is the ultimate comfy winter footwear, and we suggest these scuffette slippers for gifting. Find it on Amazon

Coffee Warmer COURTESY OF AMAZON Don’t let morning joe go cold with this adorable coffee warmer that includes a matching mug. This set is complete with a gift box which makes it ideal for holidays, but this mug warmer will be a welcome gift for someone’s WFH setup, and it’s available in seven attractive colors. Find it on Amazon

Kindle Oasis COURTESY OF AMAZON Gift the reader in your life one of these petite-sized Kindle Oasis with a 7′ display screen and page turn buttons. This e-reader is available in champagne or black with an option for ad-supported or without. (If you want to keep tacky ads off your lockscreen, go with the ad-free version.) Find it on Amazon

Beats Earbuds COURTESY OF AMAZON Why sacrifice fashion when it comes to your earbuds? The Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian is available in three different neutral colors with true noise canceling technology so you can rock out to your favorite tunes or podcast. This device is compatible with Bluetooth® to both Apple and Android. Find it on Amazon

Satin Pajamas COURTESY OF AMAZON You can grab a set of these top-rated SWOMOG silk satin pajamas for all the ladies you need to create stockings for this season. Available in seven different size options and a wide range of color options, gift the ultimate sleepwear experience. Find it on Amazon

Hoop Earrings COURTESY OF AMAZON Repackage a few pairs of these gold hoop earrings for your stockings because every popular design is covered in this 36-pair set, making it an economical choice for gifting this season. Mix and match according to your loved one’s style. Find it on Amazon