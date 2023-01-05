35 Pick-Me-Up Things That May As Well Have Been Created To Get You Through January and February

Welcome to our guide to the top products on Amazon to beat the winter blues! As we all know, January and February can be challenging after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. The cold weather, the shorter days, and the post-holiday drain on our bank accounts can all contribute to feeling down. But don’t despair; we’re here to help with a curated selection of products guaranteed to lift your spirits and bring cheer to your winter days.

Our list includes everything from customized paint-by-number kits and Buddha dolls to help you find your inner zen to wearable blankets with functional sleeves and pet selfie sticks for fun and laughter. We’ve also included options for overall health and well-being, like therapy lamps to combat the winter blues, Vitamin D spray to boost your mood, and teas to warm you up from the inside out.

No matter your interests, we’ve got you covered. We’ve made sure to do our homework and only include products with high customer ratings. Every item on our list has a rating of at least four stars, with many products having thousands of positive reviews. We want you to feel confident and excited about your purchase rather than disappointed with a low-rated product.

So, treat yourself to something that will brighten your winter days. Self-care can go a long way in lifting your spirits and helping you get through these colder months. And remember— winter won’t last forever! Before you know it, spring will be here with its longer days and warmer weather.

Light Therapy Lamp COURTESY OF AMAZON If you search online for help with seasonal depression, one of the top answers you’ll see is to get some sunlight. But if the skies are filled with clouds and the ground is covered in snow and ice, how exactly are we supposed to do that? The answer is the Erligpowht light therapy lamp. It emulates the sun’s light without any of the harmful UV Rays that come with it. Just turn it on any time you feel down, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Find it on Amazon

Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set COURTESY OF AMAZON The cold weather and financial stress from the holidays are bound to give you tight muscles in your neck and back. Before you know it you’re struggling to sleep and your entire body feels stiff. Simply laying down on this acupressure mat and pillow set will stimulate circulation, relax muscles and relieve pain in just 10-30 minutes daily. You can always trust we’ll bring you the best products, but it never hurts to mention that this one’s a #1 best seller. Find it on Amazon

Portable Electric Space Heater COURTESY OF AMAZON Being cold makes everything harder, but it takes an even bigger toll on your focus! And when we’re not focused, we’re not happy. This electric space heater is the top seller of its kind and can heat a space of up to 200 square feet. Our favorite part is the top-of-the-line safety features it has. It will automatically shut off if the heater gets too hot or if you accidentally tip it over. Find it on Amazon

Electric Car Blanket COURTESY OF AMAZON We’re all a little too familiar with getting into a cold car, and it’s still the worst! This electric car blanket plugs right into your car’s outlet and heats up quickly, staying warm until it’s unplugged. It fights off the cold we all just assumed we’d have to deal with until the car warms up! Find it on Amazon

The Original SipCaddy Bath Wine Holder COURTESY OF AMAZON There’s a reason why “shower beers” is trending right now, and it’s not because it makes us sad! This SipCaddy suctions onto your tub or shower and holds everything from wine glasses to beer cans and even regular cups of water (if that’s what you’re into). When installed properly, it can hold up to seven pounds! Find it on Amazon

Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket COURTESY OF AMAZON We all love getting under a cozy blanket in the wintertime, so we all know how hard it is to want to get up and move after! This wearable blanket is the #1 top seller by a landslide, and we know why. It’s made entirely of plush, fluffy sherpa, has a gigantic pocket, and the sleeves are fitted to your wrists. Wear it on the couch, while cleaning up, or even cooking! Find it on Amazon

Paint by Numbers COURTESY OF AMAZON Hobbies like painting are sure to make time fly, and being able to customize a paint-by-numbers kit with your favorite photo? Talk about a pick-me-up! The canvas is large (16″ by 20″ to be exact) and comes with everything you need to paint and hang your design. They even add a reference photo of what your finished product should look like. Find it on Amazon

Bloom Nutrition Green Superfood COURTESY OF AMAZON If you have TikTok, odds are you’ve seen this viral green juice a time or two. The top flavor, Mango, has been SPY-reviewed and trust us when we say it’s delicious. The superfood blend targets gut health, which we all know is important for overall well-being and energy. It mixes right in with water or your favorite juice and immediately gets to work, promoting healthy digestion and immune support. Find it on Amazon

Workout Cards COURTESY OF AMAZON Moving your body is the best pick-me-up you could do for yourself. It will get your blood flowing and energizing and release a ton of endorphins that will give you an instant mood boost. These workout cards are a great way to make sure you get moving no matter how busy your days get. No more excuses! Each card is a bodyweight exercise that can be combined for a quick and effective workout. Find it on Amazon

Pet Selfie Cell Phone Tool COURTESY OF AMAZON If you want a quick boost in your mood, peek at this product’s review section. You won’t be disappointed! It’s a pet selfie tool that will hold their favorite treat right above your phone—bringing attentive pets and eyes to look directly at the camera. It’s a great way to keep our spirits up during the winter! Find it on Amazon

Mindsight ‘Breathing Buddha’ COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a way to relax and feel better instantly, you must try controlled breathing. It’s an instant boost and a proven method to slow the heart rate and create a sense of calm. Breathing Buddha is small enough to be taken anywhere and uses light to guide your breathing and mindfulness. It’s a gentle reminder to pause your busy day and breathe. Find it on Amazon

Succulent Plants COURTESY OF AMAZON Plant life is an excellent reminder of spring and summer, but finding ones that will survive the winter with you is the true test. These live succulent plants need nothing in care, and they’ll still grow into colorful live accent pieces that you and your friends will love. You can get a pack of six or go up to 64! Find it on Amazon

Thick Fuzzy Grippy Socks COURTESY OF AMAZON We know, we know, but these aren’t just any fuzzy socks. They’re made of a blend of comfortable fabrics that stay soft and strong—keeping you warm, cozy, and cheerful until spring. These Daventry socks are available in unisex sizing, come in a ton of color options, and have anti-slip grips lined across the bottom of each one. Find it on Amazon

Balance + Harmony Candle COURTESY OF AMAZON Being stuck inside can get a little daunting. So to make it through the winter, we must make our home the ideal place to be! Chesapeake candles have been around for over 50 years combining natural essential oils with smooth-burning wax. Balance + Harmony smells like tropical water lilies and fresh floral notes; it’ll remind you daily how close you are to spring! Find it on Amazon

Motorized Blinds COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re anything like us, you like it dark when you sleep; that’s all well and good until it’s time to get up! These motorized blinds are easy to install and can be set to a timer or linked to your phone. They’ll automatically raise and let in that much-needed natural light. Boosting your mood and getting you ready for the day. Find it on Amazon

Reusable Countdown Clock COURTESY OF AMAZON This one’s a definite must-have to keep us perked up and excited for what’s to come! This reusable countdown clock doesn’t have any specific events or days printed on the front so it can be used for literally anything. Use it to countdown to spring, summer, vacations, or even the last day of daylight savings; because we all know how much we want that to end! Find it on Amazon

Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket COURTESY OF AMAZON January and February bring some frigid temperatures that can easily impede quality sleep if we’re not careful. Combine that with month-to-month financial stress and uncertainty, and you’ve got a tragic end to your winter. This weighted blanket fixes both of those problems by keeping you warm and distributing 15 pounds of relaxing pressure onto your body. It’s a new kind of sleep you’ll wish you’d found sooner. Find it on Amazon

Aromatherapy Shower Steamers COURTESY OF AMAZON We all know bath bombs, but did you know you could have the same aromatherapy experience in the shower? These shower steamers can be used with hot or cold water to release calming oils that will lift your mood and relax your mind. These are perfect for those of us that don’t have time to run a bath every night but still want to escape to our happy place (summer)! Find it on Amazon

Daily Positivity Journal COURTESY OF AMAZON Journaling is a pinnacle way of life that clears our minds and organizes our thoughts. Reminding ourselves of the things we’re grateful for is just a bonus! This daily positivity journal has multiple prompts and reminders to help guide you through your cluttered mind. We could all use it when trying to stay positive until spring. Find it on Amazon

Sunless Tanning Lotion COURTESY OF AMAZON Feeling a little blah when you look in the mirror? It could be your pale skin! This sunless tanner is our favorite on Amazon, but don’t just take it from us – it has over 13,000 5-star reviews. It’s a creamy organic lotion that goes on even and smooth. You can use one of their mitts to keep it off your hands, but a quick wash will do the trick. The tan will develop in a few hours and lasts as long as five days. Find it on Amazon

Clever Fox Planner PRO COURTESY OF AMAZON Planning your day, week, or month out on paper will help combat that procrastination we all seem to have this time of year. This planner has organized space for everything you can think of. No, seriously, there’s even a place for doodles if you need to clear your mind. The 52-week calendar is updated, too, so it won’t matter when you start – it just matters that you do. Find it on Amazon

Shiatsu Heated Neck & Back Massager COURTESY OF AMAZON Neck massagers are spreading like wildfire all over social media and Amazon, but don’t worry; we found you the best one. This heated shiatsu massager has almost 49,000 reviews and still thrives with a 4.5-star rating. Reviewers love how it comfortably kneads and rotates like a real masseuse. When it comes to relaxation, you want something that uses heat and won’t dig so deep into your neck that it hurts. Find it on Amazon

Alarm Clock on Wheels COURTESY OF AMAZON One of the worst things we can do to combat seasonal depression is to stay in bed all day. This clock is designed to roll off your bedside table when the alarm sounds, forcing you to get up and start your day. We know that doesn’t sound too enticing but trust us, it’s better than the alternative. Find it on Amazon

The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper COURTESY OF AMAZON Sometimes, we don’t need a wellness plan or a terrific hobby to make us feel better – we need a snack. This popcorn popper can be used with or without oil and will work the same. Just fill it with kernels and pop it in the microwave for 2 – 3 minutes. The bowl is designed to distribute heat to leave as few kernels unpopped as possible. Find it on Amazon

Himalayan Salt Lamp COURTESY OF AMAZON A mellow mind means an even better mood, and that’s precisely why we all need this Himalayan salt lamp in our cart, pronto! This lamp gives you all the traditional benefits of Himalayan salt (like giving you a sense of calm and purifying your air) while also outstanding reviewers with its size, brightness, and dimmable switch. Dim it to warm the ambiance before bed, or brighten it up to study or read a book. Find it on Amazon

Diffuser & Humidifier COURTESY OF AMAZON Why is this diffuser and humidifier duo a must-have for the January and February funk? Because it uses essential oils and a light mist to uplift your spirits, bring you relief from allergies and asthma, and moisturize your skin. This one has almost 18,000 reviews and can be connected to Alexa: need we say more? Find it on Amazon

Bluetooth Beanie Hat with Light COURTESY OF AMAZON A comfortable and warm beanie that plays your music will give you a little boost to get outside, and one with a light attached so you can see when it gets dark at 4 pm. This Bluetooth beanie connects to your phone and has a built-in stereo speaker. It’s like it was made just for January and February! Sign us up. Find it on Amazon

Travel Mug COURTESY OF AMAZON Cold coffee is ruined coffee if you ask us. This travel mug is double-insulated and will keep your coffee hot for up to six hours – so you can sip it throughout the day without going stone cold. What makes it better for traveling, though? Great question! It has a silicone gel ring fixated at the top, so it’s completely leakproof and nonslip on the sides and bottom. It’s perfect for the car, the office, really anywhere you want your coffee. Find it on Amazon

Energy Drink Mix COURTESY OF AMAZON We couldn’t write a list of pick-me-up products without mentioning this energy drink mix; it just wouldn’t make sense! Zipfizz is one of the top-selling energy mixes on the market, but it isn’t like the traditional ones that make your fingers tingle and your body shake. It uses natural vitamins and minerals like B12 to give you a natural, clean boost. Each flavor has many great reviews, too, so you can go right. Find it on Amazon

Vitamin D Immune Support Spray COURTESY OF AMAZON Vitamin D plays a massive part in our insulin production and immune system function. You can get it from the sun or food, but it’s still something that almost everyone is low on – especially during the winter! This Vitamin D spray is a quick spritz that goes right into your mouth. This method completely bypasses the digestive system and can get straight to work. Find it on Amazon

Hand Warmers COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of switching your hand warmer from one pocket to the other? We don’t blame you. Instead of spending your money on a second warmer, go ahead and grab this top seller from INNOPAW. It’s two warmers connected by a magnet, making them perfect for hoodies or jeans! Find it on Amazon

Travel Bottles for Toiletries COURTESY OF AMAZON A great way to power through these last few winter months is to shop for our spring and summer vacations! This affordable pack of travel bottles comes in various colors. Each bottle is entirely leakproof, and they’re neatly stored in a clear zip-top bag. Go ahead, and fill them up with your summer shampoos and lotions. We won’t tell anyone. Find it on Amazon

Yogi Positive Energy Tea COURTESY OF AMAZON Don’t get us wrong, coffee’s great. But sometimes, we need that boost of calm, smooth energy. Yogi Tea is a well-known brand in the tea world because it combines exotic spices and botanicals into natural herbs and teas. This one had to have been designed with January and February in mind because it’s paired with Ashwagandha; if you didn’t know, it has been used for centuries to uplift spirits and combat anxiety. Find it on Amazon