35 products that will give your home a unique twist

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home or want to refresh it after years of wear and tear, it can be hard to know where to start. Your home reflects your style and tastes, and it can be overwhelming trying to devise ways to give your home a unique twist to reflect that. It can be easy to visit a home store and buy everything you see because it’s new, but without a bit of thought, you could end up with a mish-mash of furniture, colors, and fabrics that don’t make much sense.

Amazon makes it easier to curate designs and products from all over the world that deliver right to your door. We’ve researched the most highly-rated home furniture, decor pieces, and undiscovered gems to help add some personality to your home. These products will easily add unexpected elements to your home, from unique accents to statement pieces. So, whether you’re looking to add playfulness or elegance to your home, we’re sure to have something to inspire you.

This Pyramid Table Will Be a Talking Point This table is an attention grabber. You can’t take your eyes off the inverted pyramid design. The industrial meets rustic vibe is captured with the iron and fir wood, and it will surely be a talking point with any guests. It’ll be unlike anything else in the room. Find it on Amazon

This Bright Rug Is a Whole Lot of Fun Add texture to any room with a rug. This bright handwoven wool rug, which is a nod to traditional Kilim-style carpets, is a lot of fun. Just remember it’s wool but tough, so don’t expect it to be super-soft. It’s also reversible, so you can just make the switch if it needs freshening up. Find it on Amazon

Break From the Norm With These Trending Knot Cushions These knot cushions are pretty unique and are a fun alternative for a textural decor piece. Boucle is very on-trend, and our pick is the deep caramel color. It’s also available in five other colors, including black, cream, ginger, and three different sizes, from small to large. If it gets mucky, it’s easy to clean by throwing it into the washing machine. Find it on Amazon

This Modern Crystal Jug Is a Great Way to Serve This contemporary crystal jug is a sophisticated way to serve drinks when you have guests. It can hold up to six glasses of your favorite beverage, whether it’s iced tea, wine, or even a cocktail. The pierced design allows you to get a hold of it but also allows it to create a centerpiece for a console table when it’s not in use. Find it on Amazon

This Velvet Bed Will Impress Don’t settle for the ordinary when it comes to your bed. We adore this contemporary bed in a rich blue high-quality velvet with gold trimming that looks more expensive than it is. It’s sure to impress whoever sees your bedroom. The padded headboard is also great for sitting up and watching TV or reading a book. But don’t forget the mattress is not included. Find it on Amazon

Have Fun in Your Bathroom With This Quirky Bath Mat We love a bold design, and we think this sunny side up egg mat is a playful addition to the bathroom. This quirky microfiber mat is non-slip and super absorbent, three times more than standard cotton rugs. It’s also effortless to clean, with reviewers reporting that it comes out ‘good as new’ once it’s been in the washing machine. Find it on Amazon

This Super Comfy Sofa Folds Out to a Bed If you want to make the most out of a small space, this sofa bed is excellent. It can easily convert into a bed for guests and even a lounging position for you when you just want to chill out. It’s available in blue, grey, green, light green, mustard yellow, and pink velvet and is easily assembled. You can rest assured, quite literally, that it’s comfortable as it’s made with high-density memory foam. Find it on Amazon

This Pillow Chair Will Be a Showstopper in Any Home We love the simple design of this chair that wouldn’t look out of place in a Hollywood home. We don’t expect it would work in a playroom, but it will certainly look the part in a more formal setting. The thin black iron frame is a showstopper as you can’t believe it will be comfortable, but the thick ivory pillow is the perfect contrast, making a perfect pair. Find it on Amazon

This Is Not Like Other Bookshelves Store your beloved book collection on this impressive bookshelf. The six-tier design sits on the floor and is eye-catching, like a tree with its branches at different angles. It’s easy to assemble and comes with an anti-fall mount that you can screw into the wall, so it doesn’t fall over. People will find it hard to resist taking a look at the books. Find it on Amazon

This Super Soft Geometric Quilt Set Will Add Texture to the Bedroom We adore the muted tones of this microfiber king-size quilt set. The three-piece set includes the quilt and two pillow shams, and the geometric design makes it stand out from other basic designs, giving the bedroom an instant lift with texture. The quilt is reversible and once you’re ready to wash, you can stick it directly into the washing machine for an easy refresh. It’s available in 16 colors and from sizes twin to king. Find it on Amazon

This Full-Length Mirror Works in Any Room This simple and affordable full-length mirror will work in any room in the house. This mirror has been treated and is shatterproof, which can put your mind at rest in a high-traffic area if you want it on its stand. There are also two hooks on the back, so if you want to wall mount it you have the option. Reviewers have been happy, too, with the mirror scoring 4.3 stars, and most agree that it’s an economically-priced mirror that doesn’t look cheap. Find it on Amazon

Be Bold With This Framed Abstract Art These framed prints look like they should cost a lot more money than they do. Not everyone is a fan of abstract art, but this set makes it accessible with its bold design. We love the frame and the inset, setting it apart from standard framed prints. It comes as three panels, each measuring 16″x24″, with 45 designs. Find it on Amazon

No, You Can’t Drink Out of This Incredible OJ Vase If you’re not scared of a bit of color and love retro design, snap up this vintage-inspired vase. It features a wraparound design by artist Dustin Williams and is shaped like an OJ carton. It will look fantastic in your kitchen and make your fresh flowers pop. Find it on Amazon

This Ultra Chic Bar Cart Will Add Lots of Fun to Cocktail Hour Have some fun with this Gold Odessa Bar Cart. It’s perfect for serving cocktails for an evening or even to be extra bougie and serve your coffee and desserts. The glam cart comes with two glass mirror shelves to give the illusion of different light and space. You can maneuver it into any room as it comes on wheels. Find it on Amazon

These Minimalist Lampshades Will Create Quite the Impact This set of two lamps will look great on your nightstand, and the minimalist design looks sleek. The ivory shade is a decent size and is quite robust too. Reviewers agree that they’re ready to go straight out of the box, but you need to remember to get lightbulbs to go with them. Find it on Amazon

These Ghost Chairs Are Perfect for an Ultra Contemporary Vibe Acrylic is really having a moment in the design world. Whether it’s storage boxes in the pantry for cosmetics or even acrylic cots in the nursery, people are turning to these ‘ghost’ chairs. The chairs are ultra-modern and stackable, too, and would look great if you’re going for a modern vibe. If you need a bit of practicality, these chairs are easy to clean. Just wipe and go, which means it’s five stars in our book. Find it on Amazon

This Cool Marble Chain Is an Amazing Amazon Find These chains are the new must-have decor piece for your home. These are purely decorative chain links made out of marble that you can place on an accent table next to a vase and coffee table books for a look that screams ‘I’m well put together.’ Amazon buyers are delighted at the price too. One five-star fan wrote: ‘This thing is heavy, beautiful and looks great in my living room. It’s a great Amazon find!’ Find it on Amazon

Create an Accent Wall With This Textured Wallpaper That’s Easy to Stick Creating a feature wall has never been easier. This peel-and-stick wallpaper makes decorating a breeze, and the simple watercolor designs look great in any room. But you don’t have to limit yourself to walls, as this textured paper can also be used on cabinets, drawers, and shelves. One happy reviewer wrote: ‘My house is over 100 years old. There are no straight lines. No perfectly 90° angles. And this took some finesse, but, in the end, it’s so so worth it. Beautiful.” Find it on Amazon

This Desk Will Change Up Your Whole WFH Vibe This L-shaped marble-effect desk is a solid choice if you like to keep things looking cute when you work from home. Office furniture can be quite dry, but this statement piece with its gold legs yells classy. This design works whether it’s a WFH setup, crafting, or gaming station. It has adjustable legs, no wobbles, and four handy shelves at either end to keep on top of your clutter. Find it on Amazon

This Fluffy Blanket Will Bring Softness to Your Room It’s all about texture and layering when it comes to home decor, and microfiber blanket is exceptionally fluffy and brings an element of softness to the room. Even though it’s a fuzzy fabric, you can pop it in the washing machine when necessary, making cleaning easy. If you like the style but aren’t keen on cream white, there are 11 color options and two size options in twin and queen. Find it on Amazon

These Classy Nesting Tables Are a Bargain If you’re looking for classy but affordable end tables, this faux marble duo will complement any room style and is reasonably priced. They’re both wide enough to hold lamps, phones, books, and remotes, and they also have an extra shelf below for more storage. They can be fully nested together when tight on space and put out of the way. Find it on Amazon

This Is a Unique Footstool Design This dash of luxury for the modern minimalist, this Kibo Ottoman, is the perfect finishing touch for today’s contemporary interiors. Kibo’s plush sea blue velvet is lavishly comfortable and beautifully spotlights its boldly curved silhouette, ideal for adding a burst of color to any room. Find it on Amazon

This Rattan Serving Tray Will Look Incredibly Stylish If you want to add a little detail but aren’t in the market for massive buys, this simple rattan serving tray could be what you’re looking for. You could use it as a breakfast tray, but in reality, this beauty is best for storing strategically placed items like candles and a few books, perhaps a vase, depending on the size. You can also buy matching coasters but think about the space you’re working with; you don’t want it to be too intensely rattan. Find it on Amazon

Cooking Spoons Don’t Have To Be Basic Cookware doesn’t have to be basic, and yours never will be with this simple but effective design with the white tip. These acacia wood utensils are eco-friendly and won’t scratch your pots and pans. The five sets include a serving spoon, spatula or turner, slotted spatula, fork, and corner scraper spoon, so you don’t waste a single drop. We bet everyone will ask where you got them. Find it on Amazon

We Love the Color of These Dining Chairs Add a pop of color to your dining space with these cool mint chairs. They’ll be no need to rush to the table, and the curved cushioned back allows you to relax at meal times. One five-star reviewer wrote: ‘I followed the directions and had fabulous, sturdy, and very comfortable chairs!’ Find it on Amazon

This Is a Really Trendy Console Table This is perfect if you’re looking after a console table that’s a bit different. We love the small raised sides that aren’t just a great design detail but will stop your things from rolling off the sides. The grey birch veneer table comes with soft gold legs and two handy drawers that are perfect for storing keys, letters, and small items. Find it on Amazon

These Foldable Chairs Are Made of Real Leather This is a gorgeous take on a leather chair. Made of genuine leather, it will soften up as it’s used and can also fold, bringing it out when needed and efficiently storing it. This five-star reviewer shared: ‘It’s such a beautiful chair, and the leather smells great! We’re using two of these as extra chairs in our small living room, which adds a really nice accent to the room.’ Find it on Amazon

Storage Never Looked So Good With These Leather Boxes If your home isn’t organized from top to toe, you haven’t been paying attention to the home organization shows on Netflix. Storage is everything. This set of three faux shagreen leather storage boxes is designed like sleek luggage to sit on your dressing table or in your closet to store your sunglasses, watches, and jewelry. The shagreen style gives it a luxe element for the affordable price. Find it on Amazon

You Will Rarely See a Sofa This Good If you’re looking for a statement piece of furniture, this white boucle curved sofa has got to be it. This four-seater couch is incredibly soft, like sitting on a cloud. When do you see anyone with a curved sofa? Never. The design of this sofa will set you apart from anyone else. One happy customer who shared pictures said, ‘Looks better in real life. Super rich material and very sturdy. The only downside is that it is very heavy.’ If white is too much for you, it also comes in dark gray. Find it on Amazon

Guests Won’t Even Realize This Plant Is Not Real If you struggle to keep your plants alive or want to add some green to a room that doesn’t get much light, an artificial plant is a great option. Fake plants have improved so much recently that people won’t even notice it’s not real. This five-foot Paradise Palm Tree Potted Plant is made from silk rather than plastic. Find it on Amazon

This Art Deco Lamp Will Illuminate Your Home If you’re looking for a lamp that makes a statement, this art deco lamp by Jonathan Y is for you. We love the unusual but simple dome shape that couples well with its chunky marble base. It works perfectly as a duo for nightstands in the bedroom or as an accent light in a living room, giving off just the right amount of light. It comes with an LED lightbulb, so just plug it in, and you’re good to go. Find it on Amazon

This Is a Rockstar Table & We Can Not Get Enough We can not get enough of this bold coffee table. It looks like it’s designed for rockstar living, so why not? The matte black cylinder features iridescent studs that change colors depending on the angle you’re looking at. The iron and steel design is assembled, so you won’t have to lift a finger. Find it on Amazon

This Furniture Cover Will Give Your Sofa a New Lease on Life If you don’t have the budget to upgrade your sofa, you could just think about soft-to-touch slipcovers to give your sofa a new lease of life. This slip can act as a furniture protector from animals, kids, and accidents, and it stays in place from special foam rods that keep it tight and smooth. All you have to do is pick the color that works best for you. Find it on Amazon

This Star Is an Eye-Catching Light Pendant If you’re looking for bold lighting, this Morovian star pendant is so eye-catching. It’s created with sparkling seeded glass, so it’s not entirely transparent, making it already different from than lighting fixtures we’ve seen dominate in recent years. It will look incredible as a pair over a dining table or breakfast bar. Find it on Amazon