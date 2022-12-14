37 Bougie Gifts That Are Surprisingly Under $30 On Amazon

Do you have friends who have a high-brow taste on a secondhand budget? They can be some of the most challenging folks when it comes to gifting, but there is a solution: this list. We’ve put together items that look like they’re bougie AF but are super budget-friendly. Time for the easiest gifting season ever.

This Portable Blender Is the Perfect Size for a Single Serving Here's the perfect gift for someone who likes having the top of line health and wellness products: a personal size blender that they can take on the go to mix up protein shakes anywhere they need them. It even comes in pink for the person who needs all their stuff to look cute.

Custom Doesn't Have to Mean Expensive If there's one thing that always feels luxurious, it's having customized items with your name or image on them. This cutting board offers a beautiful customization option so you can add the initials or names of the people you're giving it to, making it feel that much more special.

Stay Toasty With a Rechargeable Hand Warmer Anyone who is an outdoorsy type in a cold climate knows how fantastic it is to have high-quality cold-weather gear. You'll quickly become their favorite when you gift them this rechargeable hand warmer, which has three different temp settings so they can pick the perfect warmth for them.

These Might Just Be The Cutest Slippers In Existence Slippers are a classic holiday gift, but you can take them to the next level with these super plush and super cute bear slippers. With little pompoms for ears and tails, they're too adorable to handle. Plus the high top keeps your ankles warm on even the chilliest days.

Any Outfit Will Pop With This Plaid Scarf The perfect scarf looks incredibly high-class, and this plaid scarf mimics the look and feel of a piece that's about 3 times its cost (yes, it does feel almost as soft as cashmere). It also comes in a ton of different colors, so you can get a variety and gifts for all your favorite people.

These Wine Glasses Are Super Modern Wine is one of the most bougie hobbies out there, and if you have a friend who loves to talk about the tasting notes in their favorite bottle, these uber modern wine glasses will be a huge hit. No one else will have anything like them, and they're the perfect dupe for square wine glasses that have recently gone viral on TikTok.

A New Cocktail Shaker Will Stand Out If your friends are more cocktail folks than wine folks, you can still gift them something that will be truly unique. This modern cocktail shaker comes in a variety of beautiful colors and will create the tastiest cocktails every time.

Everything Is Better in Leather And yes, that includes belts and holiday gifts. This simple leather belt adds an air of class to any outfit, which makes it the cheapest way to make them look good every day.

Make Any Home Smart This Kasa light switch is a super simple way to make someone feel like they're living in the technological future. It turns any light into a smart light so they can turn it on and off with just a tap on their phone or a voice command.

No One Will Say No To Massages What if you could get a massage just by standing in the shower? That's the beauty of this foot scrubber, which you can use not only to keep your feet fresh and clean but also to work out the aches and pains from standing on your feet all day. It's a little gift with a big impact.

Gift Her a Personal Necklace To Show How Much You Care If you want to gift a special someone a high-class piece of jewelry without breaking the bank, this simple but sweet initial pendant is the way to go. She'll know you thought about her thanks to the personalized initial.

This Heater Keeps Your Beverages At The Perfect Temperature Sometimes it's the little things that truly make us feel like we're living in luxury, and this mug warmer is one of those little things. Just plug it in, pop it on the desk and it will keep your coffee or tea at exactly the right temperature for as long as it takes you to drink it.

A Custom Gift For the Beer Lover Fancy gifts don't have to be big: if someone on your list loves beer, this custom bottle opener is a great stocking stuffer that feels extra special because you can choose the message on it.

Make Their Bath The Bomb If you want someone to feel special, you truly cannot go wrong with a bath bomb. This gift set looks sumptuous, so they'll be able to appreciate even when they're picking out which bath bomb they'll use.

This Jewelry Box Makes Storing Jewelry Easy When Traveling If someone on your list has all the most beautiful jewelry pieces, give them the best place to keep their treasures in a sleek jewelry box. With multiple compartments and a built-in mirror, it has everything they'll need. The best part is that it's super small and fits perfectly in a suitcase.

Coffee Tastes Better When It's Pour Over Anyone who's a true coffee snob will tell you that the way you prepare your coffee makes a huge difference to the final taste, and the pour over method is one of the best. Give them their new favorite cup of coffee with this Bodum pour-over.

A Full Set of Burt's Bees For the Ultimate Pampering If there's someone on your list who has spa tastes but not a spa budget, you can give them the home version with this Burt's Bees hand repair kit. It has everything they need to keep their hands smooth and healthy, including hand cream, shea butter repair cream, and cuticle cream.

A Genuine Leather Wallet Will Never Go Out of Style Even the smell of leather is the smell of being bougie, so give them the whole package in the form of a sleek leather wallet from Tommy Hilfiger. It has a slim profile, but still plenty of space for everything.

When You Gift a Bathtub Tray, You're Gifting Relaxation Few things feel more bougie than lounging in the bathtub, drinking a glass of wine, and nibbling on chocolate. You can make that dream a reality with this bathtub tray. It expands to fit any bathtub and has dedicated space for a book or tablet, glass, and any extra goodies.

This Succulent Is Just Right For Anyone With a Green Thumb If you have any green-thumbed friends, then this beautiful potted succulent is a wonderful gift that brings some nature into the home. They will love the sleek, modern style of the pot and the splash of gold.

Any Lover Of Planning Will Love This Kate Spade Stationary For any planner lover, this set of Kate Spade Stationary is truly drool-worthy. With page flags, sticky notes, and a large notepad, it has something for every occasion, all in gorgeous gold accented stationery that is luxuriously thick.

Who Could Say No To Classic Aviators? There's something about aviator sunglasses that just says "yeah, I never go out of style." Buy a gift that will never go out of fashion with these reflective aviator sunglasses. You can choose from over 10 color combos at a surprisingly reasonable cost.

Give Her a Set of These Stackable Cuff Bracelets Stackable jewelry is super popular right now, and these cuff bracelets work beautifully when worn as a set. You can customize the message and choose from a ton of different metals to create the perfect look for anyone on your list.

Yes, Socks Can Be Luxurious You might think that socks are not a bougie present, but if that's the case then you've never seen these socks before. Because they're infused with vitamin E, they're softer than you can imagine, and they even smell like lavender: it doesn't get sweeter than that.

This Makeup Mirror Truly Has it All For the makeup fiend on your list, this makeup mirror is about to change the game. It has lights to give the best possible visibility while completing those detailed make-up looks, plus 2x and 3x magnification sections to get up close and personal.

Cocktails Just Got a Makeover If one of your friends likes to host, these copper mugs will be a great addition to their set-up. Classically used to serve Moscow Mules, they look fantastic with any kind of cocktail in them. Invite yourself over after you gift them, just to test them out for yourself.

These High-Quality Headphones Won't Break the Bank Headphones can easily shoot up into multiple hundreds of dollars once you start looking at a nice pair. These Bose noise cancelling headphones are on sale over the holidays so you can get them for a steal and gift a music lover the best headphones they'll ever have. Okay, so they're not under $30, but they're a splurge-worthy gift that's worth the pice.

Is Anything More Bougie Than Whiskey Stones? If you want to truly make your whiskey-loving friends feel like they're living the high life, this set of whiskey glasses and whiskey stones is a great way to do it. That nightcap suddenly becomes an evening ritual that feels so satisfying.

A Beanie That Has a Secret Bonus A simple beanie might not seem like the fanciest of gifts, but this Bluetooth beanie is more than simple: it includes wireless headphones inside the hat, so your favorite person can jam out to their tunes while keeping their ears warm.

This Handmade Journal Is So Beautiful You Almost Don't Want to Write In It Here's a gift that's perfect for someone who loves to write: a beautiful handmade leather journal. It's the perfect place for them to put down their thoughts, work on their latest story, or doodle some sketches. It's almost too beautiful to use… almost.

This Lotion Set Comes in a Gorgeous Box Here's a gift that's already wrapped and ready to go: a gorgeous lotion set that comes in a floral patterned box. It comes with three scents: pear, orange blossom, and passion fruit. It's tough to choose which one to use first because they all smell fantastic.

For The Gardener In Your Life, a Bonsai Is Perfect Cultivating bonsai trees is an ancient art, so having one in your home is the perfect way to feel like you're stepping back in time. If any of your friends are fans of gardening, get them this bonsai so they can feel bougie and show off their green thumb all in one.

This Makeup Kit Is the Complete Set Want to gift someone makeup but you're not sure exactly what they need? Give them this truly colossal makeup kit that has absolutely everything they could need, from eyeshadow to blush to lip gloss to eyeliner. The best part is that it all folds neatly into a compact case for storage.

The Sweetest Something For Your Special Someone If you want to gift something extra sweet to your significant other this holiday season, snag this custom print that features your names and home states. It's perfect for your first holiday as a married couple or a cute decor piece in a new house.

Make The Home Welcoming With a Cork Display For the wine lovers on your list, this super cute pineapple cork display is a great addition to the kitchen. A beautiful kitchen decor piece, it will let friends fill it up with corks from their favorite bottles.

This Armband Is Perfect For Runners If anyone on your list is a fan of running or outdoor exercise of any kind, they'll wonder how they lived before they got this cell phone armband. It's wildly comfortable, has space for keys, and lets you text, call and change your music while on a run.