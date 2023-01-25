39 Of TikTok’s Hottest Products You Never Knew You Wanted

Welcome to our guide to the most viral products found on TikTok, the platform known for its endless creative content and unique finds. We’ve scoured the app to bring you a list of the top trending products that look great and provide practical solutions to everyday problems. From LED lights that enhance the ambiance of your home to cordless vacuum cleaners for easy cleaning, these products are sure to make your life easier and more stylish.

One of the most popular products on TikTok is LED lights, which are perfect for creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere in any room of your home. Whether you want to add a pop of color to your living room or create a relaxing spa-like atmosphere in your bathroom, these lights can do it all. The cordless vacuum cleaner is also popular because it’s lightweight and easy to use, making it perfect for quick cleanups and making reaching tight spaces and corners easy.

They come in various designs and sizes, so you can find the perfect one to suit your needs. With powerful suction and long battery life, these vacuums are sure to make cleaning a breeze. So please sit back, and let us introduce you to the latest and greatest products on TikTok.

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It’s a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote for setting the speed and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it’s whisper quiet and can help improve posture as well. Find it on Amazon

Anti-Gravity Humidifier With over 341K views on TikTok, many people have become obsessed with this URAMAZ humidifier that perfectly balances decoration and function. Not only is it a working humidifier, but the droplet backflow is so cool, relaxing and there’s also a soft glow and the soothing sounds of running water to help you unwind. Find it on Amazon

Desktop Shelf Get into the spirit of #deskorganization with this Jerry & Maggie shelf that efficiently uses your desktop space and declutters it to help you be more productive. You’ll be surprised at the extra space you can make on your desk; the two parts give you some creative freedom when displaying them. Find it on Amazon

Spoon Holder If you’re tired of losing your spoon inside your pots, the Monkey Business Hug Doug hugs your utensils to keep them afloat, but it can also be used as a spoon rest and to keep the lids slightly lifted if your recipe needs it. It’s a great option to reduce mess and stress in the kitchen. Find it on Amazon

Quiet Hair Dryer This Laifen hair dryer has an innovative design that dries your hair faster than traditional hair dryers; it is packed with 200 million negative ions and alternating hot and cold airstreams that leave your hair soft and nourished while preventing frizz and damage. It’s no wonder that #laifen has over 10.2 million views on TikTok. It’s so quiet that you can even use it while everyone else is asleep. Find it on Amazon

Towel Warmer TikToker Lauryn Bosstick deemed this Keenray towel warmer a “bathroom essential,” and we’re inclined to agree since getting out of the shower to fluffy and warm towels is one of the simple pleasures in life. It has an extra-large 20-liter capacity to fit large towels, and you can even use it to heat blankets and PJs when you want to be extra cozy. Find it on Amazon

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner If you want a lightweight and efficient vacuum at an affordable price, try this Fabuletta vacuum with excellent suction power for deep cleaning any surface. There are three suction levels and six attachments for different jobs, and it even has a freestanding design for easy storage. It’s a much more cost-effective alternative to the Dyson vacuum and is built to get the job done. One reviewer even wrote: “I was pleasantly surprised with this product; sometimes you can pay less for better quality.” Find it on Amazon

Motion-Sensor Trash Can Featured on #homemusthaves, this ELPHECO trash can is perfect for small spaces due to its slim design and straightforward use. It’s also waterproof, which makes it simple to maintain since you can clean it in the shower, and it’s safe to use in humid environments like the bathroom. It also has a smart sensor that automatically opens the lid for a hygienic and convenient experience. Find it on Amazon

Fingerprint Door Lock Finally, enjoy newfound privacy and security with this MILLIONHOME door lock that only opens with your fingerprint, password, the app, or the two keys included. It’s pretty easy to install and you can share different types of codes with family and friends, whether they’re single-use, permanent, schedule-based, or expiring codes based on date and time. With 77.2 million views, it’s safe to say it’s a TikTok legend. Find it on Amazon

Candle Warmer Lamp Burning candles is out and using a candle warmer is in. If you’re a candle lover, trust us when we say this is the device you never knew you needed. It’s not a fire hazard, it extends the life of your candles, and it prevents tunneling. You can change the light intensity according to your needs and use it to keep hot beverages warmer for longer. Find it on Amazon

Dish Soap Dispenser With a state-of-the-art design, this S&T INC. dish soap dispenser will make washing the dishes more practical. An essential #kitchenfind, this dispenser works one-handed, so you don’t have to pause between cleaning dishes to stock up on more soap. Plus, the fact that it doubles as a sponge holder helps to keep your sink tidy. And speaking of stocking up – it’s also designed to dispense just the right amount of soap each time to reduce waste. Find it on Amazon

Multi-Purpose Salad Spinner Both a salad spinner and colander, the Dreamfarm Spina is a popular TikTok kitchen find with an innovative design. It’s convenient and easy to use since you can wash your fruit and veg, turn the handle and press down on the suction cup to keep it in place, then spin and dry – all the essential produce steps handled with one kitchen gadget. Find it on Amazon

Carhartt Fleece Pullover If you’re a streetwear enthusiast, you’ll love this Carhartt fleece that’s efficient at keeping you warm and protected from the wind. Reviewers love its fit and style; many say it’s essential if you work outside in harsh conditions. Find it on Amazon

Adhesive Shower Caddies Constantly trending on #viralamazonfinds, these OMAIRA caddies keep your shower essentials organized and off the floor. You get two in this pack and mounting them with the heavy-duty adhesive strips is very simple. They even have hooks that you can move to your liking and let’s not ignore how their sleek design will class up the shower. Find it on Amazon

Cargo Pants Though technically “men’s” cargo pants, everyone on TikTok buys them, so they’d suit anyone. With over 256.5K views on TikTok and 28K Amazon ratings, these pants are a fashion staple that so many people swear by, with TikToker @gabbyschey dubbing them “the best Amazon cargo pants.” Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Twist Ties If you’re looking for a cheap and handy organization solution, these Rich&Ray magnetic twist ties can tie up messy cables, seal food fabs, hang things up on your fridge, and much more. With solid magnets and stretchy cables, these accessories are versatile, as Mik Zenon highlighted in his TikTok video by giving seven different uses to make your life easier. Find it on Amazon

Ceiling TV Mount This WALI TV mount is perfect if you don’t want to clutter up the room with too much furniture, as it takes advantage of your high ceiling and saves plenty of space. It’s suitable for TV displays up to 65 inches and is sturdy and heavy-duty. It even has a cable-management system to make it look less messy and it can be adjusted so you get the perfect viewing angle. Find it on Amazon

Item Finder Trending in #lifehacks, this SIMJAR item finder is a huge helping hand when quickly finding misplaced items. They light up and make a loud sound to guide you directly to them, and they don’t even need a WiFi connection. We’re sure you’ll use them on your keys, remote controls, and other small gadgets – and the good news is that you can keep track of lots of items at once with eight receivers. Find it on Amazon

Sturdy Foldable Stool If you’re often on the move whether to go hiking, camping, or simply for a long day out, you need this Boreeman stool that folds down to the size of a small bag for maximum portability. It’s very sturdy, stable and folds out to various heights making it super versatile. It’s super lightweight and convenient to take around – we recommend always having it in your car in case you need it. One fantastic perk is that you never need to wait to stand in line again. Find it on Amazon

360° Mirror If you want to save money and learn how to cut your hair, this three-way LIPFI mirror will lend you a helping hand. It’s key to getting good results, popularized with hashtags like #360Mirror with 943.5K views and #3WayMirror with 416.2K views. You can set up the hooks over a door and adjust them to the perfect height. Plus, once you buy it, you can access free educational videos made by LIPFI’s professional barbers. Find it on Amazon

Desktop Vacuum With 1.7 million views on TikTok, having a desktop vacuum cleaner is the norm now. Not only is it perfect for cleaning up small messes like eraser shavings, food crumbs, or stray hair and dust, but it’s also the perfect tool to clean up your facial hair shavings. Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Charging Cable Popular in both #officefinds and #homehacks, this AICase charging cable has magnets that prevent it from getting tangled and unruly and keep it locked in place. Another benefit is its fast charging speed, but @realpenguinofficial even pointed out that it’s also a satisfying fidget toy for the office. Find it on Amazon

Multi-Purpose Veggie Peeler With a novelty yet functional sharpener design, the Monkey Business Karoto peeler is not a traditional gadget since it can both peel and make vegetable ribbons that’ll add a satisfying and decorative touch to your meals. Get creative with it and enjoy this viral kitchen hack item. Find it on Amazon

Rechargeable Hand Warmers A trending winter hack on TikTok is these Gutimo electric hand warmers that you can recharge and use as many times as you need. The battery lasts about 12 hours on a single charge, and it can be used separately or made into a single, bigger hand warmer. Their long, rechargeable battery life makes them a worthwhile alternative to disposable hand warmers. Find it on Amazon

Vertical Laptop Stand With a 4.8-star Amazon rating and a spot on TikTokers’ #homeofficefavorites, this OMOTOn laptop stand will make a great addition to your desktop. You can use it to store two laptops between uses or slip an iPad or other tablet in the extra slot to decrease clutter across your workspace. And don’t worry – it’s designed with silicone mats to protect your devices against scratches and scuffs. Find it on Amazon

Sunrise Simulation Alarm So many people are featuring this alarm on their #morningroutine videos, so say goodbye to insomnia and disrupted sleep with this Philips Wake-Up Light. It’s not a traditional alarm as it wakes you up naturally so you can feel more well-rested. It’s great if you’re a heavy sleeper and it’s also a digital clock and bedside lamp so your table will be decluttered. Find it on Amazon

Screen Cleaner With over 600M views, this YTT screen cleaner takes care of unsightly fingerprints and smudges all over your devices’ screens. It even works on glasses; all you need to do is spray and wipe. “So happy a TikTok that made me buy it worked and would buy more!” wrote a pleased reviewer. Find it on Amazon

Clog Slippers The brand Dearfoams is often associated with coziness and comfort on TikTok, making these clog slippers a must-have for those in search of the hygge lifestyle. They have a multi-density cushioned insole topped with memory foam, making you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. They’re also made with no-sweat technology that’s temperature-regulating and will keep your feet feeling fresh. These slippers are just what you need to come home to after a long day at work. Find it on Amazon

Plastic Welding Kit This BONDIC plastic welding kit is an inexpensive way to fix broken items around the house in just a few simple steps. All you need to do is squeeze out the liquid plastic, shine the UV light on it and the plastic will cure in seconds to form a permanent bond fixing things that regular glue may not be able to. This includes glasses, chargers, ceramic mugs, toys and much more. Check out Mik Zenon’s video on TikTok and enjoy this #homeimprovement find. Find it on Amazon

Travel Phone Holder Popular on #traveltiktok, this MiiKare phone holder makes the travel journey much more enjoyable. It’s compatible with various seat backs or tray tables to watch a movie at the perfect angle since it has multi-directional 360 degrees rotation. Find it on Amazon

Multifunction Table Lamp If you want to keep your bedside table as neat and decluttered as possible, try this COLSUR lamp that saves space since it also works as a wireless charging station for your phone. Plus, you can remove the lamp from the station and take it with you wherever you need some extra lighting, and it even comes with an iron strip mount for the light so you can set it up somewhere else when you need it — a very clever and convenient feature. Find it on Amazon

Timer Outlet Practical and safe, this BN-LINK outlet gives you different timer options to ensure you never leave a dangerous appliance on. It also helps to save energy and bills, which can’t hurt. It’s one of TikToker @findsbyjaz’s bathroom favorites, where she featured it on a video that got over 29K likes. Find it on Amazon