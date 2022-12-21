these 41 hidden gems on amazon are really worth checking out

Are you tired of sifting through endless product listings on Amazon, trying to find something that will genuinely enhance your life? Look no further! We’ve done the hard work for you and curated a selection of the highest-rated and most beloved products on the market. From a portable table lamp that outperforms a flashlight to retro coffee mugs that elevate your home décor, these hidden gems are sure to delight.

Flameless Candle Warmer COURTESY OF AMAZON This CANDLE WARMERS ETC candle warmer is the perfect solution for those who love the ambiance of a burning candle but don't want the hassle or risk of an open flame. Place your favorite scented candle on the warmer plate, and enjoy the soothing fragrance without any risk of fire or wax spills. As well as its safety benefits, it is also energy-efficient and uses a low-wattage heating element to melt the candle wax and release its fragrance gently. Plus, with no flame to worry about, you can use it in places where traditional candles, such as offices or dorm rooms, might not be allowed.

Mo Chic Compact Water Bottle COURTESY OF AMAZON Stay hydrated and stylish on the go with the slimline Mo Chic water bottle with its sleek design and trendy colors making it the perfect hydrating accessory. Each bottle has a double-wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. The bottle is stylish and functional, and it's also environmentally friendly. Made of durable stainless steel, it's reusable and BPA-free, so you can reduce your plastic waste while staying hydrated. Plus, its leak-proof design ensures you can take it wherever you go without any mess or spills.

Coffee Mugs COURTESY OF AMAZON Step back in time with these Gezzeny coffee mugs, featuring a retro handmade design for a unique vintage touch. Not only are they perfect for coffees and teas, but they also come with two gold spoons and can also work for serving dessert or breakfast.

Alarm Clock COURTESY OF AMAZON If you're looking for a versatile and convenient bedside gadget, the COLSUR alarm clock is worth considering. This compact and stylish device serves as a phone holder, night light, Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and radio. That means you can have everything you need within easy reach without cluttering your bedside table. So, if you want to streamline your bedside setup and make your morning routine a little easier, this alarm clock is perfect.

Carry-On Suitcase COURTESY OF AMAZON If you're planning a trip and need a reliable and convenient carry-on luggage option, the Wrangler carry-on may be perfect. It is sturdy and lightweight, but it also comes with some handy gadgets that can make your trip easier. These include a cup holder, phone stand, and a USB port, which can be incredibly useful when you're on the go. So, whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Wrangler carry-on will meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

LED Night Light Plug-Ins COURTESY OF AMAZON Get a good night's sleep with the help of Emagine A LED lights. These lights promote melatonin production, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. Plus, they're energy-efficient and automatically turn off at dawn when there's light, saving you energy and money on your electricity bills. Don't just take our word for it. Just check out some of the rave reviews from satisfied customers. One reviewer even wrote that their toddler "went from a night owl party animal to a sweet creature that puts herself to sleep and stays asleep all night" in ten days after using these lights.

Space-Saving Hangers COURTESY OF AMAZON If you're struggling to keep up with your fashionable lifestyle due to a lack of closet space, the HOUSE DAY hangers might be just what you need. With the ability to hold up to five garments vertically, these hangers can completely transform your closet into a more capable storage unit. This pack includes ten hangers, which can help you save over 80% of your closet space. And at just $12.99, they're a much more cost-effective and practical solution than buying another closet or chest of drawers.

Portable Fridge COURTESY OF AMAZON Take all your favorite drinks and snacks on the go with the BODEGA portable fridge. Perfect for road or camping trips, this fridge has a large 59-quart capacity to hold plenty of drinks, food, and fruit. Convenience is key, with its retractable handle and wheels making it easy to transport, while its large capacity ensures you have plenty of space to store all your favorite items. Whether heading out on a long road trip or spending a weekend camping, this fridge is the perfect companion.

Floor Lamp COURTESY OF AMAZON Transform your space with the Govee Floor Lamp, which offers customizable lighting options with different color combinations. It is visually stunning and integrates seamlessly with the Govee Home app and Alexa, allowing you to control it with your voice or smartphone. Add fun to your gatherings with the Govee Floor Lamp's music-sync feature connecting your device and letting the lamp's colors change and pulse to the beat of your favorite tunes.

KODAK Luma 150 Projector COURTESY OF AMAZON Whether at home or on the go, the ultra mini KODAK Luma 150 projector offers the perfect solution for all your viewing needs. Its compact size and wireless capability make it easy to take anywhere, while its high resolution ensures a clear and crisp image every time. Don't let its small size fool you — this projector packs a big punch.

Wine Aerator and Decanter COURTESY OF AMAZON Looking to elevate your wine-drinking experience? This wine aerator and decanter set helps to bring out your wine's full flavors and aromas. In contrast, the decanter adds an elegant touch to your serving ware collection and allows for even further oxygenation of your wine. You'll be amazed at the difference these simple tools can make. Whether you're a wine connoisseur or enjoy a good glass of vino, this set is a must-have. The aerator helps to soften tannins and release the full potential of your wine, while the decanter adds a touch of sophistication to your table setting.

Genuine Leather Gloves COURTESY OF AMAZON Stay warm and stylish this winter with these Dsane gloves, made of luxurious genuine sheepskin leather and lined with soft Italian cashmere. Not only do they look elegant and chic, but they also provide ultimate comfort and warmth for your hands. Never sacrifice convenience for warmth again, as these gloves are equipped with touchscreen technology, and you can use your phone or other devices without exposing your fingers to the cold. Their sleek design makes them the perfect accessory for any winter outfit.

Double Walled Espresso Cups COURTESY OF AMAZON Get the influencer vibe you've wanted to capture with these Double Walled Sweese Espresso Cups. Their double-walled design keeps your drinks hot and prevents sweat or condensation from ruining your perfect Instagram shot. They work with both hot and cold beverages.

Mr. Coffee Machine COURTESY OF AMAZON Introducing the Mr. Coffee machine, the ultimate solution for all your iced coffee and iced tea needs. With the ability to create single and double servings, it's easy to use and eliminates the need to go to the coffee shop for your daily fix.

Pizza Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON Add some versatility to your countertop with the Betty Crocker pizza maker. Not only can it bake a perfect pizza without an oven, but it can also be used as a sandwich maker, crepe maker, griddle press, and much more. And when you're done, cleaning up is a breeze.

Nose Hair Trimmer COURTESY OF AMAZON If you're self-conscious about the thick hair growing in your nose and ears, the ZORAMI Clipper can help you take care of it quickly and painlessly. This easy-to-use device has a one-button design, making it simple to use. Plus, it's waterproof and easy to clean, making it convenient for everyday use if you want to take control of your grooming and feel more confident.

Shoe Deodorizers COURTESY OF AMAZON Say goodbye to embarrassing shoe odors with NonScents deodorizers. These innovative products work on a molecular level to eliminate bad smells, leaving your shoes fresh and odor-free. Perfect for work boots and other heavily used footwear, reviewers say they're strong enough to get the job done. According to reviews, they "make all the difference" and are worth every penny. Plus, they're easy to use and can be placed in any shoe.

Outlet Timer COURTESY OF AMAZON The BN-LINK outlet features different timer settings that automatically turn off kitchen gadgets and hot tools, helping to avoid accidents and save energy. You don't need to worry about leaving appliances on by accident – this outlet has you covered.

Wine & Liquor Glasses COURTESY OF AMAZON Impress your guests with the unique and eye-catching design of Munfix wine glasses. Their diamond shape not only adds a touch of elegance to your table setting but also allows for multiple ways to set them upright – fully straight or slanted – giving you flexibility in your presentation. Plus, with a pack of 32 included, you'll have plenty to go around for all your parties.

Defrosting Tray COURTESY OF AMAZON If you're worried about forgetting to take the meat out of the freezer to defrost overnight, the BLAZIN' THAW tray is here to help. This aluminum tray extracts the cold from the frozen food, ensuring that the nutrients stay intact and the food still tastes good. So, if you need to defrost food quickly and safely, this is an excellent choice. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to store and use whenever required.

Wooden Shelf COURTESY OF AMAZON Easily add some organization and style to your desk with the Jerry & Maggie wooden shelf. It's easy to assemble and comes in five different colors to match your style. The separate compartments help declutter and organize your space.

Himalayan Salt Lamp COURTESY OF AMAZON The Syntus Himalayan salt lamp is a beautiful, handcrafted piece that helps reduce stress and create a calming atmosphere in any room. Its peaceful glow makes it the perfect addition to any home.

KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro COURTESY OF AMAZON If you're looking for a fun and easy way to capture and commemorate your most precious memories, the KODAK instant camera is an excellent choice. This high-quality camera produces fantastic images and doubles as a photo printer, allowing you to print your pictures on the spot. Plus, you can choose between border and borderless photos, giving you even more creative control. So, whether you're an experienced photographer or simply looking for a fun and easy way to capture special moments, this instant camera is a great choice.

Turbo Extreme Steam COURTESY OF AMAZON If you're tired of struggling with a traditional iron to get rid of wrinkles in your clothes, the Conair steamer might be the perfect solution. Simply glide this handy device over your clothes, and watch the wrinkles disappear like magic. Not only is it a better choice for certain types of fabric that can't be ironed, but it's also super portable so that you can take it with you on your holidays. So, if you want a quick and easy way to get wrinkle-free clothes without the hassle of ironing.

Toilet Brush COURTESY OF AMAZON The Marbrasse toilet brush is designed to give the best deep clean, even under the rim, making it more effective than many other brushes. One satisfied reviewer said, "This is a great design. It does what it is supposed to do. All toilet bowl brushes should be made this way."

Flameless Taper Candles COURTESY OF AMAZON These GenSwim taper candles are a beautiful and safe addition to your holiday decorations. These six candles have a realistic look but are flameless, eliminating the risk of fire, and they can be easily controlled with the included remote.

SodaStream Machine COURTESY OF AMAZON If you enjoy the refreshing taste of sparkling water but want to save money on buying it, the SodaStream machine might be the perfect solution. With the press of a button, this best-selling machine can instantly transform still water into delicious sparkling water. Plus, it comes with a flavor bottle, allowing you to add a little extra zing to your drink. So, the SodaStream machine is worth considering if you want to enjoy the convenience and taste of sparkling water on demand.

No Tie Shoelaces COURTESY OF AMAZON If you're tired of constantly unlacing and re-tie your shoes, the Xpand shoelaces are here to help. These innovative laces turn any shoe into a slip-on, even notoriously difficult styles like Converse and Vans. And with 38 different color options, you're sure to find a pair that will suit your shoe and style. So, these shoelaces are worth considering if you want to make your life a little easier and never have to worry about tying your shoes again.

Motion Sensor Lights COURTESY OF AMAZON Make midnight trips to the bathroom safer and more accessible with VYANLIGHT motion sensor lights. Install them in your corridors and let their motion sensors guide your way. No more fumbling in the dark or risking accidents. They are easy to install and have a long battery life. With their simple design and durable construction, they're sure to become a staple in your home. Plus, with multiple colors and styles to choose from, you can find the perfect match for your decor.

7-Piece Balance From Yoga Set COURTESY OF AMAZON Get everything you need to start your yoga journey with this seven-piece Balance From yoga set. This set includes a yoga mat with an adjustable strap for easy transportation to classes and six other essential items to help you get the most out of your practice. Safety and convenience are top priorities, so the two mats are slip-resistant to prevent any painful mishaps and moisture-resistant to make them easy to clean. Plus, with an adjustable strap included, you can easily take your mat to classes and workouts on the go.

Clothesline COURTESY OF AMAZON The GorillaLine clothesline is the perfect solution for small apartments, as it retracts out of sight when not in use. It is space-saving and helps you save money on energy bills by allowing you to air dry your clothes instead of using a dryer.

Air Purifier COURTESY OF AMAZON Breathe easier in your own home with the HATHASPACE air purifier. This powerful device removes 99.9% of airborne pollutants, including dust, pollen, and pet dander, making it an essential tool for anyone with allergies or sensitivities or who lives with pets or smokes. In addition to its impressive purification capabilities, the device is also ultra-quiet, making it perfect for use in any room of your home. Its ability to eliminate harmful pollutants is an investment that will pay off in improved air quality and overall health and well-being.

Pet Cone Collar COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep your pet safe and comfortable while adding fun to their recovery process with the ANWA cone collar. Its cute design and lightweight construction make it the perfect choice for pets who have gotten into a hairy situation and need to wear a cone. Plus, its adjustable size ensures a perfect fit for any size pet.

Automatic Cat Feeder COURTESY OF AMAZON The PETLIBRO cat feeder is an excellent choice if you have a busy schedule or need to be away overnight. It ensures your cat is fed at the appropriate times and even lets you record a personalized 10-second meal call that can be played up to five times during each feeding.

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner COURTESY OF AMAZON With its strong spray and suction, the BISSELL carpet and upholstery cleaner is highly effective at removing even the toughest

Bag Sealer COURTESY OF AMAZON The Shendian bag sealer helps keep your snacks and food fresh by using heat to seal plastic bags. It has received rave reviews, with one enthusiastic user saying, “My new best friend…I love this thing & I use it almost daily for various things. Find it on Amazon

Lava Lamp COURTESY OF AMAZON Experience the mesmerizing beauty of the Northern Lights with this unique lava lamp. Not only does it provide relaxing mood lighting, but it also makes a decorative statement and is perfect for anyone looking to unwind. Find it on Amazon

Electric Brush COURTESY OF AMAZON Get the most out of your skincare routine with the COSLUS electric brush. With seven brush heads and a pumice stone attachment, you can use it for cleansing, exfoliation, and more. One reviewer even said they “use it daily, and it works great.” Find it on Amazon

Ice Roller COURTESY OF AMAZON Get the benefits of de-puffed eyes first thing when you wake up as well as shrunken pores and wrinkle prevention with the ESARORA ice roller. It also helps with pain relief for sunburn, and other ailments, including migraines. Find it on Amazon