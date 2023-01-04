41 Home Items That Are A Must-Have For ‘Apartment Life’

Welcome to the world of small-space living! If you’re an apartment dweller, you know that sometimes it can feel like you’re constantly trying to balance the desire for a beautiful and tidy home with the reality of a small space that can easily feel cluttered and cramped. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 41 products that are not only great for organization but also for maximizing the use of your limited space while still maintaining a sense of style and aesthetics. With these products in your life, you’ll be able to turn your apartment into a space you truly love and are proud of. So let’s get started on turning your small space into a beautiful and functional home!

Magnetic Spice Racks COURTESY OF AMAZON Make your fridge multi-purpose with these Vetacsion racks made of sturdy metal with a strong magnet that keeps them securely attached to the side of your fridge. You can use them for spices and other cooking supplies in the kitchen or secure them on your washing machine to store your laundry essentials. Find it on Amazon

Versatile Ottoman COURTESY OF AMAZON Instead of cluttering your apartment with a million things, invest in something like this Nathan James ottoman with a two-in-one function, as it’s a discreet storage unit that doubles as an extra seat or footrest. It has a sleek and elegant design that’ll fit right in your living room or bedroom and the flippable lid has a rosewood tray interior that even makes it useful as a makeshift coffee table. Find it on Amazon

Slim Storage Cart COURTESY OF AMAZON Even the spaces between furniture or appliances can become a storage space with the SPACEKEEPER cart, which has an ultra-slim design and wheels, so it can easily slide in and out of narrow spaces. And with four tiers, there is plenty of space for you to use. Find it on Amazon

Outlet Shelf COURTESY OF AMAZON Every little thing counts when you’re dealing with a small space, so consider this WALI shelf that gives you a space for small charging devices like your phone, speakers, or toothbrush. Plus, it looks so modern and takes away the need for long and unsightly cables. Find it on Amazon

Lightweight Vacuum COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a convenient, versatile, and easy-to-use vacuum, the Bisell Featherweight vacuum has you covered. As a stick vacuum, it’s super lightweight and can also be converted into a hand or stair vacuum in a flash. Plus, it’s easy to empty without the need for bags and its slim build makes it straightforward to store. Find it on Amazon

Over the Sink Drying Rack COURTESY OF AMAZON With limited counter space available, the HOME KEY rack offers the perfect solution. Its design uses the vertical (and therefore unused) space above the sink for drying dishes, saving you plenty of room and giving your dishes the ideal place to drain. Plus, it has plenty of compartments and hooks for all your kitchen utensils and even a spot for your sponges and dish soap. Find it on Amazon

Adhesive Paper Towel Holder COURTESY OF AMAZON Your vertical bathroom space can also be used to easily store your towels if you don’t have a linen closet and toiletry storage is lacking. You can install this adhesive JOOM hanger next to the sink or in any other convenient location and rest easy knowing you’re saving counter space. It’s designed to stay on securely without causing damage and can also be used as a toilet paper holder. Find it on Amazon

Roll-Up Dish Rack COURTESY OF AMAZON When you need extra dish-drying space, unfolding this Seropy rack over your sink can create more room for dishes to drain without adding another bulky device to your countertop. You can also get more uses out of this rack, as it can be used to wash and dry fruit and veg, as a trivet, or even a sink caddy. You can roll it up and put it away when you don’t need it and it won’t take up more space in your drawer than a slim wooden spoon. Find it on Amazon

Space-Saving Hangers COURTESY OF AMAZON Give your closet more capacity with these Ulimart hangers that each hold five garments vertically to maximize limited rail space. Chances are the closet in your apartment is tiny, so investing in more drawers and closets may not be a practical or even possible option. These are also affordable and more durable than plastic hangers, making these a cost-effective solution as well. Find it on Amazon

Outlet Extender COURTESY OF AMAZON With limited space and limited outlets, this HANYCONY extender will come to the rescue. It turns a two-plug outlet into one that has five plugs, three USB ports, and one USB-C port, so you can keep all your devices charged and ready to go. It’s great in those spots at home where you’ve got many appliances in one place — like your TV stand or kitchen counter. And besides being a powerful little thing, it’s also a night light with a light sensor and touch sensor. Find it on Amazon

Water Filter Dispenser COURTESY OF AMAZON A home is not a home without your trusty Britta water dispenser by your side. Not only is it an essential kitchen appliance that you need to get cleaner and healthier water but it also has a slim design that means it won’t take up too much space on your counter despite having a 27-cup capacity. Find it on Amazon

Clip-On Sofa Tray COURTESY OF AMAZON Not only does this Signature Home tray mean you can go without a coffee table if you’re limited on space, but it’s also much more convenient since your snacks, drinks, TV remote, and the like will always be within arm’s reach. It’s straightforward to install as it just needs to be clipped in and it has raised edges to prevent objects from falling and spills from staining your sofa. It also folds into itself for easy storage when you’re not using it and it’s portable so you can take it from room to room. Find it on Amazon

Kitchen Mat COURTESY OF AMAZON The AMOAMI mat is a versatile kitchen accessory that can serve several purposes. Its heat-resistant properties make it useful as a trivet to protect your countertops or tables from hot dishes, pots, or pans. It can also be used as a dish-drying mat to protect your countertops from water and to help air-dry dishes and utensils. The fact that it can be hung up when not in use makes it easy to store and saves space in your kitchen. Find it on Amazon

Towel Hooks COURTESY OF AMAZON The Kuhome rack is a convenient and stylish solution for hanging towels and bathrobes in the bathroom. It’s designed to go over the door so installation should be quick and easy and can hold up to four towels at once making it ideal for small households. The sleek and minimal design of the rack also means it’ll easily blend in with your existing decor. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Dining Table COURTESY OF AMAZON The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And when not in use, it can be easily folded down to save space. Including a two-tier shelf is also a great feature, providing additional storage and display space. The fact that it can be used as a work desk is an added bonus, making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon

LED Light Strip COURTESY OF AMAZON Give your apartments fun vibes with the Hyrion LED light strip, which gives you some vivid and bright lighting in 20 colors and eight dynamic modes, so you can set up the perfect mood lighting for different occasions. Set them up behind your TV, bed, or anywhere else that you think will benefit from light and a pop of color. Find it on Amazon

Floor Lamp with Shelves COURTESY OF AMAZON The VONLUCE lamp is a very convenient and functional piece of home decor. Not only does it provide light, but it also has built-in storage in the form of four shelves and a wireless charging station. Including an AC plug and USB and USB-C ports means you can charge all your devices right at your bedside, making it easier to stay connected. And even with all of these features, the lamp is still slim and stylish, making it a great addition to any room. It’s always nice to have a functional and decorative lamp. Find it on Amazon

Wall Mount Storage COURTESY OF AMAZON The Barry Ave wall mount would be a great addition to any home for helping to keep cleaning tools organized and off the floor. Wall-mounted storage solutions can be especially helpful in small apartments or homes with limited storage space. They can help to free up space in drawers, cabinets, and on countertops, and make it easier to find and access the cleaning tools you need. It’s always nice to have a decluttered space and the added storage of the wall mount will definitely help to achieve that. Find it on Amazon

Bamboo Board COURTESY OF AMAZON Having a tiny kitchen can make cooking even more of a nightmare, but not when you have the Camco board to give you an extra working surface when you need it. You can place it over the stove or sink, and at the same time, it’s also a functioning bamboo cutting board. So if your lack of kitchen space is getting you down, this board is a must for food prep. Find it on Amazon

Adhesive Shower Caddies COURTESY OF AMAZON The perfect storage additions to any rented apartment bathroom are these UIFER caddies that stick onto the shower wall – no drilling needed and no lost security deposit. You get two caddies and two additional hooks for razors or loofahs, so you can keep everything in the shower tidy and looking sleek. Find it on Amazon

Sliding Caddies COURTESY OF AMAZON Instead of hauling your heavy kitchen appliances, you can slide them across the counter using these HauSun caddies. From an air fryer to a toaster, these caddies can support appliances up to 30 pounds. They’ll make your time in the kitchen much more effortless, literally doing all the ‘heavy lifting’ for you. Find it on Amazon

Movie Projector COURTESY OF AMAZON You can even use the blank apartment walls to your advantage using the NICPOW projector to make your own makeshift home cinema. There’s no need for a large-screen TV when this projector even supports 240 inches. It has high resolution and great speakers and is simple to store. Find it on Amazon

Lift Top Coffee Table COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a way to save space while making the apartment look sleek, this Yaheetech table is the perfect addition to your living room. It serves as a coffee table, work desk, and discreet storage unit, so you’ll get plenty of use out of this one. Find it on Amazon

Fridge Bins COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep everything inside the fridge organized using these six Sorbus bins. They come in assorted sizes and designs for your different needs, and they’re made of clear plastic, so you can also always see precisely what you have and how much is left. Find it on Amazon

Tall Drawers COURTESY OF AMAZON Get this tall Household Essentials drawer tower and efficiently use the vertical space in your bedroom to store clothing, books, socks or linens. It has eight drawers to accommodate all your clothes and anything else you may want to store, and it’s a sturdy piece of furniture made mainly of metal and wood. It’s sleek and elegant design is a sight for sore eyes, and it’s even available in six color options to suit your décor best. Find it on Amazon

Bathroom Organizer COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep your bathroom sink and counter in immaculate condition with the iHave caddy that takes care of all your bathroom accessories. It has a top tray, a hidden drawer, four toothbrush slots, two magnetic cups with covers, and even an automatic toothpaste dispenser to make you feel a little bit fancy. Plus, it’s also easy and convenient to install since it has a strong adhesive strip, and its large capacity means you won’t have your bathroom products strewn everywhere. Find it on Amazon

Retractable Clothesline COURTESY OF AMAZON A laundry rack takes up too much valuable space, so how about giving this YAMEAER clothesline a go? It can be installed at many angles to save even more space, and it can be put away when not in use, retracting to its inconspicuous storage box. Find it on Amazon

Airtight Food Containers COURTESY OF AMAZON There are 24 Chef’s Path containers in this set that you can use to store food if you don’t like to keep them in their unsightly or inconvenient packaging. They’re entirely airtight for keeping the food fresh and they even come with labels to help you keep everything organized. And the best part is they’re stackable, saving plenty of space. Find it on Amazon

Toilet Plunger & Brush COURTESY OF AMAZON You can keep both toilet essentials conveniently neat with this Uptronic set, which includes a plunger and brush with their space-saving holder that has a sleek and modern design. The holder has a drip catcher to keep your bathroom clean and ventilated to keep it fresh. And as for the stars of the show: the brush is ergonomically designed to clean every inch of the bowl effectively, and the plunger is designed to fit with almost all drain sizes. Find it on Amazon

Robot Vacuum COURTESY OF AMAZON Keeping your apartment clean is much easier with the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, which helps you set cleaning schedules and maintain them while you’re working, resting, or having fun. You can leave the cleaning in good hands with excellent suction power, a super-slim design, an infrared sensor to evade furniture and a drop-sensing tech to prevent drops. Plus, despite its power, it’s very silent so it won’t disturb you. Find it on Amazon

Hallway Wall Mount COURTESY OF AMAZON If you struggle to remember your keys, wallet, or umbrella this Lwenki wall mount is a handy item that needs to be installed next to your door ASAP. It has multiple hooks, a mail shelf and an additional multipurpose storage space for hats, dog poop bags or anything else you need by the door. It’s not only handy for you but it also helps to keep your small hallway space organized. Find it on Amazon

7-in-1 Pressure Cooker COURTESY OF AMAZON Instead of having multiple appliances in your kitchen taking up space, invest in the Instant Pot Duo appliance that does it all – pressure cooks, steams, sautés, makes yogurt, soup, rice, and much more. It’ll be the MVP of your kitchen and not only is it super versatile and functional but also so easy to use with 13 customizable smart cooking programs ready to go. Find it on Amazon

Mobile Desk COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for multipurpose items, this Klvied desk may interest you. It can be adjusted in many different ways depending on your needs, whether you need a standing or sitting desk or want it in your room or living room, as the wheels make it easy to maneuver around. You can even shift the desk to make room for your keyboard, and it has additional helpful accessories like a cup holder, tablet slot, and a headphone hook. Find it on Amazon

Nesting Bowls COURTESY OF AMAZON Having lots of kitchen appliances doesn’t need to take up too much space in your cabinet, especially when you’ve got 12 Cook With Color bowls that nest together. You’ll get a wide range of sizes that meet different food prep needs, and the bowls even come with their corresponding lids to keep food fresh. Find it on Amazon

Single-Serve Coffee Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re a simple coffee person, you don’t need a beast of a coffee machine, as the Keurig K-Mini is more than capable of giving you your fill. It has a very slim design that won’t take up much counter space, and it provides you with a six- or 12-ounce cup of coffee that packs a strong punch in just minutes. Find it on Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot COURTESY OF AMAZON Everyone has an Amazon Echo in their place, so we deem it safe that this 5th Generation Echo Dot is a must-have apartment item. Having Alexa on call is convenient and adding additional speakers in your home means you can accomplish more tasks from anywhere. Find it on Amazon

Door Mounted Mirror COURTESY OF AMAZON A full-length mirror is an apartment must-have and this NeuType mirror is the perfect addition. It can be hung over the door and take up almost no space, but it also has hooks so you can mount it on the wall if you prefer. Find it on Amazon

Corner Shelf COURTESY OF AMAZON Make use of every inch of your apartment space – even the corners – with this Furinno shelf. It’s available in so many sizes and colors so you can find your perfect match. It’s made of sturdy engineered wood and PVC tubes that are easy to put together. Find it on Amazon

Faucet Extender COURTESY OF AMAZON Upgrade your kitchen sink with this VERDUGO GIFT faucet extender that makes any sink much more practical. You can rotate it to pretty much any angle you need, an excellent feature for washing dishes, veggies, and even the sink itself. Try one in your bathroom sink, as it’ll make washing your face and teeth much easier – and with less bending over. And that’s not all – it has two water flow modes: a strong spray and a gentle foam stream. Find it on Amazon

Stackable Shelves COURTESY OF AMAZON Add these SONGMICS shelves to your work desk, kitchen counter, and anywhere you want to expand the vertical storage space, as they can be stacked on top of each other to help you keep everything organized. They’re sturdy and sleek and have a customizable design for you to go wild with. Find it on Amazon