41 Things That Will Support Your Healthy 2023 Resolutions

We’ve all heard the saying “new year, new me,” but new year’s resolutions can be tough to stick to. There’s no foolproof way to follow through on these resolutions, but there are a bunch of things that can help you form more permanent habits. Whether the resolution is to cook more food at home, go on more walks, or get more sleep, this list has a bunch of items that can help you keep those resolutions past the first week of January.

Keep Moisturized with this USB Cool Mist Humidifier COURTESY OF AMAZON In the winter, especially, the air is super dry. This AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier helps combat drying winter air by keeping the room nice and moist, which is super helpful for dry skin and helps with colds. Find it on Amazon

The Original White Noise Machine Makes Falling Asleep Easier COURTESY OF AMAZON Getting the proper sleep every night is no easy task, but The Original White Noise Machine might make it a little easier. The calming noise helps to drown out all the extra noise from daytime stressors and outside-the-home noises. Find it on Amazon

This Stainless Steel Lunch Container is Great for Work Lunches COURTESY OF AMAZON One of the coolest trends on TikTok is seeing people make work and school lunches in bento boxes. People can get super creative. This Stainless Steel Lunch Container is a convenient way to mimic those trends and create elaborate work lunches. Find it on Amazon

Get Creative in the Kitchen with this Spiralizer COURTESY OF AMAZON There are so many fun recipes online that utilize zucchini or other vegetable noodles instead of regular pasta. This Spiralizer makes getting those long, veggie noodles super easy. Find it on Amazon

Switch to Tea with this Electric Kettle COURTESY OF AMAZON This Dezin Electric Kettle is an easy way to incorporate tea into the morning routine rather than coffee. The kettle heats water to the perfect temperature in minutes. Find it on Amazon

Commit to an Aesthetic Life with this Lekue Ice Box COURTESY OF AMAZON Nothing took the internet more by storm than fancy ice and fancy drinks, from morning coffee to cocktails. This Lekue Ice Box is the perfect way to join in on that trend, and maybe it can even help increase water consumption. Find it on Amazon

This 2-Speed Hand Blender is Great for Guacamole COURTESY OF AMAZON It can be hard to commit to cooking meals instead of getting takeout, but having cool kitchen gadgets makes it much more manageable. This KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender is a simple blend of things like sauces, soups, and dips. Find it on Amazon

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits are a Great Way to Celebrate Dry January COURTESY OF AMAZON The holidays can be a time of extreme indulgence in yummy food and a couple too many drinks, so January is always a great time to reset the body. These Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits are delicious enough to make forgoing alcohol easy. Find it on Amazon

This Longline Sports Bra is a Comfy Dream COURTESY OF AMAZON To get into shape, the appropriate attire needs to be acquired. This Camo Longline Sports Bra is a super comfortable sports bra that gives enough support for heavy exercise. Find it on Amazon

This Ocean Wave Projector Turns the Bedroom into a Wonderland COURTESY OF AMAZON This Opibtu Ocean Wave Projector transforms the room into an incredible underwater space with gorgeous patterns and colors. This is a beautiful way to fall asleep every night. Find it on Amazon

This Slim Fit Running Jacket is a Great Dupe Item COURTESY OF AMAZON One of the best parts about Amazon is finding a more affordable dupe of a more expensive brand. This Slim Fit Running Jacket is a great dupe option for the Lululemon jacket trending on TikTok this year. Find it on Amazon

Refresh the Bedroom with this Comforter Duvet Insert COURTESY OF AMAZON This ultra-fluffy Linenspa Comforter Duvet Insert transforms the bedroom into hotel luxury. If updating the home is a resolution, this is a great place to start. Find it on Amazon

This Label Printer Makes Organizing Easy COURTESY OF AMAZON Get the whole home organized with this easy-to-use Label Printer. This is a great way to get that pantry and home office nice and tidy finally. Find it on Amazon

Bring a Smoothie on the Go with this Mini Portable Personal Blender COURTESY OF AMAZON This Mini Portable Personal Blender is perfect for the morning commute. The smoothie gets blended right in the cup, which can then be taken in the car. Find it on Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a Leveled Up Fitness Tracker COURTESY OF AMAZON A great way to keep to those fitness goals is to get a high-quality fitness tracker like this FitBit Charge 5. This item shows the innovation in the substance and style of these fitness trackers over the years. Find it on Amazon

Stay Comfy with these Slim Fit Joggers COURTESY OF AMAZON It can be hard to motivate to start moving, but the best part of exercising is that all the clothes are comfy. These Dragon Fit Joggers are the perfect item to go from the gym to the grocery store. Find it on Amazon

Eat More Greens with this Salad Spinner COURTESY OF AMAZON This OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner is a game changer for washing large amounts of greens and getting them nice and dry. The simple design is effective, and the spinner is easy to clean after. Find it on Amazon

Stay Positive this Year with the Nootropic Mood Enhancer COURTESY OF AMAZON The winter blues are such a real thing, but this year commit to getting out of that gloom and doom with the Genius Joy Nootropic Mood Enhancer Supplement. It contains natural ingredients that help to promote a healthy, happy brain. Find it on Amazon

This Juicer Machine Makes it Easy to Get Those Greens in COURTESY OF AMAZON Juicing has come and gone several times in phases, but juicing is an excellent way to get in all those fruits and veggies for the day. This Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine is an easy-to-use and easy-to-clean option that’s a great addition to the morning routine. Find it on Amazon

Sleep Easier with the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray COURTESY OF AMAZON The thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray has a calming lavender scent that lulls the user into a more restful sleep. This is an excellent item on the bedside table to spritz on the pillow before bed each night. Find it on Amazon

This Soft-Serve Maker Makes Healthy Dessert COURTESY OF AMAZON Instead of just buying ice cream from the supermarket, this Yonanas Frozen Fruit Soft-Serve Maker allows people to make healthy, soft-serve ice cream out of frozen fruit right at home. Find it on Amazon

This Manicure Set Makes Doing Nails at Home Possible COURTESY OF AMAZON Spending money is so 2022. 2023 is all about saving those funds for real fun, which means it’s time to figure out that at-home manicure. This Manicure Set comes with everything needed to keep nails and cuticles looking good. Find it on Amazon

Ease Screen Time Pain with these Blue Light Blocking Glasses COURTESY OF AMAZON Long hours spent on the computer can cause headaches and eye pain due to the screen’s blue light. These TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses help to ease that pain by filtering out the blue light when looking at the computer. This is a life saver for jobs requiring a lot of computer use. Find it on Amazon

Keep to that Budget with the Help of “Financial Feminist” COURTESY OF AMAZON One of the most demanding resolutions is managing the household budget. “Financial Feminist” is a book that seeks to help readers master their own money and support those goals. Find it on Amazon

Start a New Workout Routine with this Yoga Mat COURTESY OF AMAZON This high-quality Gaiam Yoga Mat is an excellent option for new and consistent yoga practitioners. It also comes in different colors and patterns to suit different tastes. Find it on Amazon

These EasyLunchboxes® are Great for Snacks COURTESY OF AMAZON It can be super tempting to buy lunch instead of bringing it to work, but these EasyLunchboxes® might make getting lunch fun. Each box has four compartments that are convenient for snacking all day long. Find it on Amazon

Keep Skin Glowy with this Detox Face Mask COURTESY OF AMAZON Nothing says “new year, new me” like having incredible, glowing skin. This Teami Detox Face Mask uses the healing properties of green tea to exfoliate skin and help lock in moisture gently. Find it on Amazon

Travel More with this Carry-On Suitcase COURTESY OF AMAZON There are many incredible places to travel in and outside the United States. Get out and explore more this year with a high-quality Carry-On Suitcase. The hard side makes it sturdy enough for even the most demanding adventures. Find it on Amazon

Get a Deep Massage with the TheraGun Elite COURTESY OF AMAZON The TheraGun Elite is a pricier purchase, but the massager proves its worth by getting deep into the muscle tissue. This is the perfect accompaniment to a new workout regimen. Find it on Amazon

This Essential Oil Roll On Helps Promote Sleep COURTESY OF AMAZON This Lavender Essential Oil Roll On is the perfect item to have on the bedside table and put on the temples before bed. The calming lavender soothes the day’s stressors and helps the user fall asleep quicker. Find it on Amazon