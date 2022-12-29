Skip to main content
41 Things That Will Support Your Healthy 2023 Resolutions

athletic top and humidifier
Photo Credit:

We’ve all heard the saying “new year, new me,” but new year’s resolutions can be tough to stick to. There’s no foolproof way to follow through on these resolutions, but there are a bunch of things that can help you form more permanent habits. Whether the resolution is to cook more food at home, go on more walks, or get more sleep, this list has a bunch of items that can help you keep those resolutions past the first week of January.

Keep Moisturized with this USB Cool Mist Humidifier

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions
COURTESY OF AMAZON

In the winter, especially, the air is super dry. This AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier helps combat drying winter air by keeping the room nice and moist, which is super helpful for dry skin and helps with colds.

Find it on Amazon

The Original White Noise Machine Makes Falling Asleep Easier

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Getting the proper sleep every night is no easy task, but The Original White Noise Machine might make it a little easier. The calming noise helps to drown out all the extra noise from daytime stressors and outside-the-home noises.

Find it on Amazon

This Stainless Steel Lunch Container is Great for Work Lunches

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

One of the coolest trends on TikTok is seeing people make work and school lunches in bento boxes. People can get super creative. This Stainless Steel Lunch Container is a convenient way to mimic those trends and create elaborate work lunches.

Find it on Amazon

Get Creative in the Kitchen with this Spiralizer

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

There are so many fun recipes online that utilize zucchini or other vegetable noodles instead of regular pasta. This Spiralizer makes getting those long, veggie noodles super easy.

Find it on Amazon

Switch to Tea with this Electric Kettle

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

This Dezin Electric Kettle is an easy way to incorporate tea into the morning routine rather than coffee. The kettle heats water to the perfect temperature in minutes.

Find it on Amazon

Commit to Eating Left Overs with these Glass Food Storage Containers

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

These Pyrex Glass Food Storage Containers are a great way to keep all leftover food. Glass is always better because it doesn’t absorb all those nasty smells.

Find it on Amazon

Commit to an Aesthetic Life with this Lekue Ice Box

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Nothing took the internet more by storm than fancy ice and fancy drinks, from morning coffee to cocktails. This Lekue Ice Box is the perfect way to join in on that trend, and maybe it can even help increase water consumption.

Find it on Amazon

This 2-Speed Hand Blender is Great for Guacamole

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

It can be hard to commit to cooking meals instead of getting takeout, but having cool kitchen gadgets makes it much more manageable. This KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender is a simple blend of things like sauces, soups, and dips.

Find it on Amazon

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits are a Great Way to Celebrate Dry January

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

The holidays can be a time of extreme indulgence in yummy food and a couple too many drinks, so January is always a great time to reset the body. These Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits are delicious enough to make forgoing alcohol easy.

Find it on Amazon

This Longline Sports Bra is a Comfy Dream

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

To get into shape, the appropriate attire needs to be acquired. This Camo Longline Sports Bra is a super comfortable sports bra that gives enough support for heavy exercise.

Find it on Amazon

This Ocean Wave Projector Turns the Bedroom into a Wonderland

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

This Opibtu Ocean Wave Projector transforms the room into an incredible underwater space with gorgeous patterns and colors. This is a beautiful way to fall asleep every night.

Find it on Amazon

This Slim Fit Running Jacket is a Great Dupe Item

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

One of the best parts about Amazon is finding a more affordable dupe of a more expensive brand. This Slim Fit Running Jacket is a great dupe option for the Lululemon jacket trending on TikTok this year.

Find it on Amazon

Sleep in with this 3D Sleep Eye Mask

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Make the room extra dark with this MZOO Sleep Eye Mask. The mask has contoured eye sockets, making it much more comfortable than a regular sleep mask.

Find it on Amazon

Refresh the Bedroom with this Comforter Duvet Insert

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

This ultra-fluffy Linenspa Comforter Duvet Insert transforms the bedroom into hotel luxury. If updating the home is a resolution, this is a great place to start.

Find it on Amazon

This Label Printer Makes Organizing Easy

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Get the whole home organized with this easy-to-use Label Printer. This is a great way to get that pantry and home office nice and tidy finally.

Find it on Amazon

Bring a Smoothie on the Go with this Mini Portable Personal Blender

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

This Mini Portable Personal Blender is perfect for the morning commute. The smoothie gets blended right in the cup, which can then be taken in the car.

Find it on Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a Leveled Up Fitness Tracker

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

A great way to keep to those fitness goals is to get a high-quality fitness tracker like this FitBit Charge 5. This item shows the innovation in the substance and style of these fitness trackers over the years.

Find it on Amazon

Stay Comfy with these Slim Fit Joggers

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

It can be hard to motivate to start moving, but the best part of exercising is that all the clothes are comfy. These Dragon Fit Joggers are the perfect item to go from the gym to the grocery store.

Find it on Amazon

Commit to a Skincare Routine with this Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

This Lemon & Sage Body Butter is the perfect post-shower lather for the whole body. And the smell is heavenly, which makes it a treat to put on every day.

Find it on Amazon

Eat More Greens with this Salad Spinner

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

This OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner is a game changer for washing large amounts of greens and getting them nice and dry. The simple design is effective, and the spinner is easy to clean after.

Find it on Amazon

Stay Positive this Year with the Nootropic Mood Enhancer

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

The winter blues are such a real thing, but this year commit to getting out of that gloom and doom with the Genius Joy Nootropic Mood Enhancer Supplement. It contains natural ingredients that help to promote a healthy, happy brain.

Find it on Amazon

Bee’s Wrap Reusable Food Storage Wraps are an Eco-Friendly Alternative

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

As eco-friendly alternatives improve, there is almost no reason not to use them. And these Bee’s Wrap Reusable Food Storage Wraps are a great example of this. They work just as well and are reusable for many uses.

Find it on Amazon

This Juicer Machine Makes it Easy to Get Those Greens in

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Juicing has come and gone several times in phases, but juicing is an excellent way to get in all those fruits and veggies for the day. This Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine is an easy-to-use and easy-to-clean option that’s a great addition to the morning routine.

Find it on Amazon

52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards Provide the Good Vibes

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

These 52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards are an easy way to dip into mindfulness. There is a considerable barrier to entry for these types of practices, but having these helper cards helps make it easier to figure out how to incorporate them into everyday life.

Find it on Amazon

Get Tanned the Healthy Way with this St. Tropez Self-Tan Spray

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

This St. Tropez Self-Tan Spray gets spritzed right on top of makeup or skincare to give that perfect sunny glow without any sun damage.

Find it on Amazon

Sleep Easier with the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

The thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray has a calming lavender scent that lulls the user into a more restful sleep. This is an excellent item on the bedside table to spritz on the pillow before bed each night.

Find it on Amazon

This Soft-Serve Maker Makes Healthy Dessert

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Instead of just buying ice cream from the supermarket, this Yonanas Frozen Fruit Soft-Serve Maker allows people to make healthy, soft-serve ice cream out of frozen fruit right at home.

Find it on Amazon

This Manicure Set Makes Doing Nails at Home Possible

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Spending money is so 2022. 2023 is all about saving those funds for real fun, which means it’s time to figure out that at-home manicure. This Manicure Set comes with everything needed to keep nails and cuticles looking good.

Find it on Amazon

These Quick-Dry Running Shorts are Great for Working Out

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

It’s always more fun to work out and move when the clothes are cute and functional. These Blooming Jelly Women’s Quick-Dry Running Shorts manage to do both.

Find it on Amazon

Ease Screen Time Pain with these Blue Light Blocking Glasses

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Long hours spent on the computer can cause headaches and eye pain due to the screen’s blue light. These TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses help to ease that pain by filtering out the blue light when looking at the computer. This is a life saver for jobs requiring a lot of computer use.

Find it on Amazon

Keep to that Budget with the Help of “Financial Feminist”

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

One of the most demanding resolutions is managing the household budget. “Financial Feminist” is a book that seeks to help readers master their own money and support those goals.

Find it on Amazon

Get Deep with the We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Go past the surface level with friends and family with the We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game. It contains cards with deep “get to know you” questions that stimulate conversation.

Find it on Amazon

Start a New Workout Routine with this Yoga Mat

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

This high-quality Gaiam Yoga Mat is an excellent option for new and consistent yoga practitioners. It also comes in different colors and patterns to suit different tastes.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Feet Looking Great with these Overnight Moisturizing Gel Socks

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

The best type of beauty treatment is one that works overnight, like these Barefoot Scientist Overnight Moisturizing Gel Socks that lock in moisture and smooth over cracks.

Find it on Amazon

These EasyLunchboxes® are Great for Snacks

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

It can be super tempting to buy lunch instead of bringing it to work, but these EasyLunchboxes® might make getting lunch fun. Each box has four compartments that are convenient for snacking all day long.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Skin Glowy with this Detox Face Mask

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

Nothing says “new year, new me” like having incredible, glowing skin. This Teami Detox Face Mask uses the healing properties of green tea to exfoliate skin and help lock in moisture gently.

Find it on Amazon

Travel More with this Carry-On Suitcase

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

There are many incredible places to travel in and outside the United States. Get out and explore more this year with a high-quality Carry-On Suitcase. The hard side makes it sturdy enough for even the most demanding adventures.

Find it on Amazon

Get a Deep Massage with the TheraGun Elite

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

The TheraGun Elite is a pricier purchase, but the massager proves its worth by getting deep into the muscle tissue. This is the perfect accompaniment to a new workout regimen.

Find it on Amazon

This Essential Oil Roll On Helps Promote Sleep

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

This Lavender Essential Oil Roll On is the perfect item to have on the bedside table and put on the temples before bed. The calming lavender soothes the day’s stressors and helps the user fall asleep quicker.

Find it on Amazon

This “Holistic Self-Care Guided Journal” is a Great Item for a New Stage in Life

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

A journaling practice can be a hard habit to start. It can seem impossible to find the time or even the thoughts to begin. This “Holistic Self-Care Guided Journal” is an easier option that prompts the user to dive deeper into potential blockages and paths toward success.

Find it on Amazon

Get Inspired with “The Gifts of Imperfection”

41 things that will support your healthy 2022 resolutions

 

COURTESY OF AMAZON

“The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brené Brown is a go-to book for finding inspiration in the new year. It takes the reader on a journey of self-exploration toward embracing themselves with love.

Find it on Amazon

