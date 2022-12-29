41 Things That Will Support Your Healthy 2023 Resolutions

We’ve all heard the saying “new year, new me,” but new year’s resolutions can be tough to stick to. There’s no foolproof way to follow through on these resolutions, but there are a bunch of things that can help you form more permanent habits. Whether the resolution is to cook more food at home, go on more walks, or get more sleep, this list has a bunch of items that can help you keep those resolutions past the first week of January.
Keep Moisturized with this USB Cool Mist Humidifier
In the winter, especially, the air is super dry. This AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier helps combat drying winter air by keeping the room nice and moist, which is super helpful for dry skin and helps with colds.
The Original White Noise Machine Makes Falling Asleep Easier
Getting the proper sleep every night is no easy task, but The Original White Noise Machine might make it a little easier. The calming noise helps to drown out all the extra noise from daytime stressors and outside-the-home noises.
This Stainless Steel Lunch Container is Great for Work Lunches
One of the coolest trends on TikTok is seeing people make work and school lunches in bento boxes. People can get super creative. This Stainless Steel Lunch Container is a convenient way to mimic those trends and create elaborate work lunches.
Get Creative in the Kitchen with this Spiralizer
There are so many fun recipes online that utilize zucchini or other vegetable noodles instead of regular pasta. This Spiralizer makes getting those long, veggie noodles super easy.
Switch to Tea with this Electric Kettle
This Dezin Electric Kettle is an easy way to incorporate tea into the morning routine rather than coffee. The kettle heats water to the perfect temperature in minutes.
Commit to Eating Left Overs with these Glass Food Storage Containers
These Pyrex Glass Food Storage Containers are a great way to keep all leftover food. Glass is always better because it doesn’t absorb all those nasty smells.
Commit to an Aesthetic Life with this Lekue Ice Box
Nothing took the internet more by storm than fancy ice and fancy drinks, from morning coffee to cocktails. This Lekue Ice Box is the perfect way to join in on that trend, and maybe it can even help increase water consumption.
This 2-Speed Hand Blender is Great for Guacamole
It can be hard to commit to cooking meals instead of getting takeout, but having cool kitchen gadgets makes it much more manageable. This KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender is a simple blend of things like sauces, soups, and dips.
Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits are a Great Way to Celebrate Dry January
The holidays can be a time of extreme indulgence in yummy food and a couple too many drinks, so January is always a great time to reset the body. These Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits are delicious enough to make forgoing alcohol easy.
This Longline Sports Bra is a Comfy Dream
To get into shape, the appropriate attire needs to be acquired. This Camo Longline Sports Bra is a super comfortable sports bra that gives enough support for heavy exercise.
This Ocean Wave Projector Turns the Bedroom into a Wonderland
This Opibtu Ocean Wave Projector transforms the room into an incredible underwater space with gorgeous patterns and colors. This is a beautiful way to fall asleep every night.
This Slim Fit Running Jacket is a Great Dupe Item
One of the best parts about Amazon is finding a more affordable dupe of a more expensive brand. This Slim Fit Running Jacket is a great dupe option for the Lululemon jacket trending on TikTok this year.
Sleep in with this 3D Sleep Eye Mask
Make the room extra dark with this MZOO Sleep Eye Mask. The mask has contoured eye sockets, making it much more comfortable than a regular sleep mask.
Refresh the Bedroom with this Comforter Duvet Insert
This ultra-fluffy Linenspa Comforter Duvet Insert transforms the bedroom into hotel luxury. If updating the home is a resolution, this is a great place to start.
This Label Printer Makes Organizing Easy
Get the whole home organized with this easy-to-use Label Printer. This is a great way to get that pantry and home office nice and tidy finally.
Bring a Smoothie on the Go with this Mini Portable Personal Blender
This Mini Portable Personal Blender is perfect for the morning commute. The smoothie gets blended right in the cup, which can then be taken in the car.
The Fitbit Charge 5 is a Leveled Up Fitness Tracker
A great way to keep to those fitness goals is to get a high-quality fitness tracker like this FitBit Charge 5. This item shows the innovation in the substance and style of these fitness trackers over the years.
Stay Comfy with these Slim Fit Joggers
It can be hard to motivate to start moving, but the best part of exercising is that all the clothes are comfy. These Dragon Fit Joggers are the perfect item to go from the gym to the grocery store.
Commit to a Skincare Routine with this Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter
This Lemon & Sage Body Butter is the perfect post-shower lather for the whole body. And the smell is heavenly, which makes it a treat to put on every day.
Eat More Greens with this Salad Spinner
This OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner is a game changer for washing large amounts of greens and getting them nice and dry. The simple design is effective, and the spinner is easy to clean after.
Stay Positive this Year with the Nootropic Mood Enhancer
The winter blues are such a real thing, but this year commit to getting out of that gloom and doom with the Genius Joy Nootropic Mood Enhancer Supplement. It contains natural ingredients that help to promote a healthy, happy brain.
Bee’s Wrap Reusable Food Storage Wraps are an Eco-Friendly Alternative
As eco-friendly alternatives improve, there is almost no reason not to use them. And these Bee’s Wrap Reusable Food Storage Wraps are a great example of this. They work just as well and are reusable for many uses.
This Juicer Machine Makes it Easy to Get Those Greens in
Juicing has come and gone several times in phases, but juicing is an excellent way to get in all those fruits and veggies for the day. This Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine is an easy-to-use and easy-to-clean option that’s a great addition to the morning routine.
52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards Provide the Good Vibes
These 52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards are an easy way to dip into mindfulness. There is a considerable barrier to entry for these types of practices, but having these helper cards helps make it easier to figure out how to incorporate them into everyday life.
Get Tanned the Healthy Way with this St. Tropez Self-Tan Spray
This St. Tropez Self-Tan Spray gets spritzed right on top of makeup or skincare to give that perfect sunny glow without any sun damage.
Sleep Easier with the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
The thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray has a calming lavender scent that lulls the user into a more restful sleep. This is an excellent item on the bedside table to spritz on the pillow before bed each night.
This Soft-Serve Maker Makes Healthy Dessert
Instead of just buying ice cream from the supermarket, this Yonanas Frozen Fruit Soft-Serve Maker allows people to make healthy, soft-serve ice cream out of frozen fruit right at home.
This Manicure Set Makes Doing Nails at Home Possible
Spending money is so 2022. 2023 is all about saving those funds for real fun, which means it’s time to figure out that at-home manicure. This Manicure Set comes with everything needed to keep nails and cuticles looking good.
These Quick-Dry Running Shorts are Great for Working Out
It’s always more fun to work out and move when the clothes are cute and functional. These Blooming Jelly Women’s Quick-Dry Running Shorts manage to do both.
Ease Screen Time Pain with these Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Long hours spent on the computer can cause headaches and eye pain due to the screen’s blue light. These TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses help to ease that pain by filtering out the blue light when looking at the computer. This is a life saver for jobs requiring a lot of computer use.
Keep to that Budget with the Help of “Financial Feminist”
One of the most demanding resolutions is managing the household budget. “Financial Feminist” is a book that seeks to help readers master their own money and support those goals.
Get Deep with the We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game
Go past the surface level with friends and family with the We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game. It contains cards with deep “get to know you” questions that stimulate conversation.
Start a New Workout Routine with this Yoga Mat
This high-quality Gaiam Yoga Mat is an excellent option for new and consistent yoga practitioners. It also comes in different colors and patterns to suit different tastes.
Keep Feet Looking Great with these Overnight Moisturizing Gel Socks
The best type of beauty treatment is one that works overnight, like these Barefoot Scientist Overnight Moisturizing Gel Socks that lock in moisture and smooth over cracks.
These EasyLunchboxes® are Great for Snacks
It can be super tempting to buy lunch instead of bringing it to work, but these EasyLunchboxes® might make getting lunch fun. Each box has four compartments that are convenient for snacking all day long.
Keep Skin Glowy with this Detox Face Mask
Nothing says “new year, new me” like having incredible, glowing skin. This Teami Detox Face Mask uses the healing properties of green tea to exfoliate skin and help lock in moisture gently.
Travel More with this Carry-On Suitcase
There are many incredible places to travel in and outside the United States. Get out and explore more this year with a high-quality Carry-On Suitcase. The hard side makes it sturdy enough for even the most demanding adventures.
Get a Deep Massage with the TheraGun Elite
The TheraGun Elite is a pricier purchase, but the massager proves its worth by getting deep into the muscle tissue. This is the perfect accompaniment to a new workout regimen.
This Essential Oil Roll On Helps Promote Sleep
This Lavender Essential Oil Roll On is the perfect item to have on the bedside table and put on the temples before bed. The calming lavender soothes the day’s stressors and helps the user fall asleep quicker.
This “Holistic Self-Care Guided Journal” is a Great Item for a New Stage in Life
A journaling practice can be a hard habit to start. It can seem impossible to find the time or even the thoughts to begin. This “Holistic Self-Care Guided Journal” is an easier option that prompts the user to dive deeper into potential blockages and paths toward success.
Get Inspired with “The Gifts of Imperfection”
“The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brené Brown is a go-to book for finding inspiration in the new year. It takes the reader on a journey of self-exploration toward embracing themselves with love.